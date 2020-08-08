A Select2 v4 Theme for Bootstrap 4
Demonstrations available.
Built and tested with Bootstrap v4 and Select2 v4.0.5 in latest Chrome, Firefox and Safari (Mac) and Internet Explorer 11.
You can download select2-bootstrap-theme from this GitHub repo, install it using Bower or npm – required if you want to integrate the Sass or Less sources in your build process – or source the compiled CSS directly from CDNJS or jsDelivr.
You may install select2-bootstrap-theme with Bower, npm or Yarn:
// npm
npm install select2-theme-bootstrap4
// yarn
yarn add select2-theme-bootstrap4
// Bower
bower install select2-theme-bootstrap4
select2-bootstrap-theme is also available on CDNJS and jsDelivr.
TBD
select2-bootstrap-theme only works with Select2 v4.x. Applying the theme requires
select2-bootstrap.css referenced after the default
select2.css that comes with Select2:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="select2.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="select2-bootstrap.css">
To apply the theme, tell Select2 to do so by passing
bootstrap to the
theme option when initializing Select2:
$( "#dropdown" ).select2({
theme: "bootstrap"
});
You may also set it as the default theme for all Select2 widgets like so:
$.fn.select2.defaults.set( "theme", "bootstrap" );
~ for Bootstrap imports
styles path in package.json
:first-child/:not(:first-child)/:last-child for
.select2-container--bootstrap won’t play nice in our case; we have to take the original
<select> element (with
.select2-hidden-accessible applied) into account): Select2’s border-radii now are correctly styled in Bootstrap’s “Input Groups” without the need for helper classes (
.select2-bootstrap-append,
.select2-bootstrap-prepend).
display: block when resizing window to 'extra small'"
$s2bs-btn-default-color/
@s2bs-btn-default-color – defaults to Bootstrap’s
$btn-default-color/
@btn-default-color.
meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1").
license-related npm 2.x “SPDX” warning: for npm 2.x and according to https://docs.npmjs.com/files/package.json#license.
bugs.
s2bs to avoid conflicts and improve customizability as select2-bootstrap-theme does not "force" you to use (specific) Bootstrap Sass/Less variables anymore; a nice side effect is that we now also provide (a raw) documentation for the inherited Bootstrap variables in one place.
font-size,
color and vertical
padding for
.select2-results__group. [#19]
.select2-selection__clear,
.select2-selection__choice__remove and
.select2-selection__choice.
.select2-results__option – fixes alignment of
.select2-results__message and
.select2-results__option--load-more. [#28]
font-family definition for
.select2-container--bootstrap .select2-selection. [#50]
bower.json – fingers crossed, low hopes. [#52]
bower.json.
<optgroup>) options to the "State" Select2.
<option> from the "Select2 multi append Radiobutton" demo (which resulted in problems tracked in 11).
$form-control-default-box-shadow,
$form-control-focus-box-shadow, and
$form-control-transition Sass variables if they are already assigned. [#45]
containerCssClass option available with the full Select2 build. [#34]
.select2-container--focus. [#18]
.form-inline. [#13]
.select2-selection__clear in
.select2-selection--multiple. [#11]
.form-control.select2-hidden-accessible.
The project offers Less and Sass sources for building
select2-bootstrap.css; both make use of variables from either Bootstrap (Less) or Bootstrap for Sass. The demo pages are built using Jekyll and there are a bunch of Grunt tasks to ease development.
With Jekyll, node.js and Less installed, run
npm install
to install all necessary development dependencies (Sass is compiled vLibSass/node-sass).
grunt build builds
docs
grunt serve builds
docs and serves them via Jekyll's
--watch flag on http://localhost:3000
Develop in
src/select2-bootstrap.scss and test your changes using
grunt serve. Ideally, port your changes to
lib/select2-bootstrap.less and make sure tests are passing to verify that both Less and Sass compile down to the target CSS via
npm test.
grunt scss2less helps in converting the Sass source to its Less counterpart (and overwrites the existing
src/select2-bootstrap.less), but doesn't do the full job – please review the changes to the Less source file and make the necessary adjustments.
Forked and modified from select2 Bootstrap 3 theme. All credits go to the original authors.
The license is available within the repository in the LICENSE file.