sbt

select2-bootstrap4-theme

by Berkan Akyürek
1.0.0

A theme for Select2 v4 and Bootstrap 4

Downloads/wk

5.9K

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Select2 Bootstrap4 Theme

select2-bootstrap4-theme version License

Compatibility

Tested with Bootstrap v4.1.1 and Select2 v4.0.6rc1 in latest Firefox, Chrome and Safari (Mac).

Installation

  • Download the latest release.
  • Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/berkan52/select2-bootstrap4-theme.git.
  • Install with Bower: bower install select2-bootstrap4-theme.
  • Install with npm: npm install select2-bootstrap4-theme.

Usage

select2-bootstrap4-theme only works with Select2 v4.x. Applying the theme requires select2-bootstrap4.css referenced after the default select2.css that comes with Select2:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="select2.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="select2-bootstrap4.css">

To apply the theme, tell Select2 to do so by passing bootstrap to the theme option when initializing Select2:

$( "#dropdown" ).select2({
    theme: "bootstrap4"
});

You may also set it as the default theme for all Select2 widgets like so:

$.fn.select2.defaults.set( "theme", "bootstrap4" );

Changelog

Version 1.0.2
  • Latest build for Bootstrap 4.1.1
Version 1.0.1
  • Fixed some bugs when running npm run dev;
Version 1.0.0
  • Create project

The license is available within the repository in the LICENSE file.

