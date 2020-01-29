Select2 Bootstrap4 Theme

Compatibility

Tested with Bootstrap v4.1.1 and Select2 v4.0.6rc1 in latest Firefox, Chrome and Safari (Mac).

Installation

Download the latest release.

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/berkan52/select2-bootstrap4-theme.git .

. Install with Bower: bower install select2-bootstrap4-theme .

. Install with npm: npm install select2-bootstrap4-theme .

Usage

select2-bootstrap4-theme only works with Select2 v4.x. Applying the theme requires select2-bootstrap4.css referenced after the default select2.css that comes with Select2:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "select2.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "select2-bootstrap4.css" >

To apply the theme, tell Select2 to do so by passing bootstrap to the theme option when initializing Select2:

$( "#dropdown" ).select2({ theme : "bootstrap4" });

You may also set it as the default theme for all Select2 widgets like so:

$.fn.select2.defaults.set( "theme" , "bootstrap4" );

Changelog

Version 1.0.2

Latest build for Bootstrap 4.1.1

Version 1.0.1

Fixed some bugs when running npm run dev ;

Version 1.0.0

Create project

Copyright and license

The license is available within the repository in the LICENSE file.