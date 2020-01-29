Tested with Bootstrap v4.1.1 and Select2 v4.0.6rc1 in latest Firefox, Chrome and Safari (Mac).
git clone https://github.com/berkan52/select2-bootstrap4-theme.git.
bower install select2-bootstrap4-theme.
npm install select2-bootstrap4-theme.
select2-bootstrap4-theme only works with Select2 v4.x. Applying the theme requires
select2-bootstrap4.css referenced after the default
select2.css that comes with Select2:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="select2.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="select2-bootstrap4.css">
To apply the theme, tell Select2 to do so by passing
bootstrap to the
theme option when initializing Select2:
$( "#dropdown" ).select2({
theme: "bootstrap4"
});
You may also set it as the default theme for all Select2 widgets like so:
$.fn.select2.defaults.set( "theme", "bootstrap4" );
npm run dev;
The license is available within the repository in the LICENSE file.