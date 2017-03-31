A Select2 v4 Theme for Bootstrap 3



Demonstrations available at select2.github.io/select2-bootstrap-theme

Compatibility

Built and tested with Bootstrap v3.3.7 and Select2 v4.0.3 in latest Chrome, Firefox and Safari (Mac) and Internet Explorer 11, 10 and 9 (should work in IE8).

Installation

You can download select2-bootstrap-theme from this GitHub repo, install it using Bower or npm – required if you want to integrate the Sass or Less sources in your build process – or source the compiled CSS directly from CDNJS or jsDelivr.

Install using Bower or npm/yarn

You may install select2-bootstrap-theme with Bower, npm or Yarn:

// Bower bower install select2-bootstrap-theme // npm npm install select2-bootstrap-theme // yarn yarn add select2-bootstrap-theme

Source select2-bootstrap-theme from CDNJS or jsDelivr

select2-bootstrap-theme is also available on CDNJS and jsDelivr.

Usage

select2-bootstrap-theme only works with Select2 v4.x. Applying the theme requires select2-bootstrap.css referenced after the default select2.css that comes with Select2:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "select2.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "select2-bootstrap.css" >

To apply the theme, tell Select2 to do so by passing bootstrap to the theme option when initializing Select2:

$( "#dropdown" ).select2({ theme : "bootstrap" });

You may also set it as the default theme for all Select2 widgets like so:

$.fn.select2.defaults.set( "theme" , "bootstrap" );

Changelog

Compiled with grunt-sass v2.0.0 (was v1.2.1).

Merged pull request #54 by @odahcam (and fixed it: :first-child/:not(:first-child)/:last-child for .select2-container--bootstrap won’t play nice in our case; we have to take the original <select> element (with .select2-hidden-accessible applied) into account): Select2’s border-radii now are correctly styled in Bootstrap’s “Input Groups” without the need for helper classes ( .select2-bootstrap-append , .select2-bootstrap-prepend ).

for won’t play nice in our case; we have to take the original element (with applied) into account): Select2’s border-radii now are correctly styled in Bootstrap’s “Input Groups” without the need for helper classes ( , ). Fixed #63: "Cursor position of multiselect in RTL state is in incorrect position"

Fixed #20: "Select2 inside inline form does not fall back to display: block when resizing window to 'extra small'"

when resizing window to 'extra small'" Added new Sass/Less variable $s2bs-btn-default-color / @s2bs-btn-default-color – defaults to Bootstrap’s $btn-default-color / @btn-default-color .

/ – defaults to Bootstrap’s / . Docs: Updated AnchorJS to v3.2.2 (was v3.2.1).

Docs: Fixed layout for mobile devices (add meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1" ).

). package.json: Fixed license -related npm 2.x “SPDX” warning: for npm 2.x and according to https://docs.npmjs.com/files/package.json#license.

-related npm 2.x “SPDX” warning: for npm 2.x and according to https://docs.npmjs.com/files/package.json#license. package.json: Added bugs .

Built on Bootstrap 3 v3.3.7 and corresponding bootstrap-sass.

Prefixed all Sass and Less variables with s2bs to avoid conflicts and improve customizability as select2-bootstrap-theme does not "force" you to use (specific) Bootstrap Sass/Less variables anymore; a nice side effect is that we now also provide (a raw) documentation for the inherited Bootstrap variables in one place.

to avoid conflicts and improve customizability as select2-bootstrap-theme does not "force" you to use (specific) Bootstrap Sass/Less variables anymore; a nice side effect is that we now also provide (a raw) documentation for the inherited Bootstrap variables in one place. Added Sass and Less variables to override select2-bootstrap-themes default font-size , color and vertical padding for .select2-results__group . [#19]

, and vertical for . [#19] Added Sass and Less variables replacing hardcoded values in styles for .select2-selection__clear , .select2-selection__choice__remove and .select2-selection__choice .

, and . Added padding to root level .select2-results__option – fixes alignment of .select2-results__message and .select2-results__option--load-more . [#28]

– fixes alignment of and . [#28] Removed font-family definition for .select2-container--bootstrap .select2-selection . [#50]

definition for . [#50] Added Select2 and Bootstrap as dependencies in bower.json – fingers crossed, low hopes. [#52]

– fingers crossed, low hopes. [#52] Added "repository" to bower.json .

. Sass is now compiled using LibSass/node-sass instead of Ruby Sass (and grunt-sass instead of grunt-contrib-sass).

Decreased Sass number precision from 9 to 8 – now Sass numbers really matches its Less counterpart.

Added Grunt task to compile Less and altered Less test (via grunt-contrib-less).

Switched Sass and Less source tab size/indention from four to two spaces.

Updated development dependencies: Autoprefixer to v6.4.0 (was v6.3.6), diff to v2.2.3 (was v2.2.2), grunt-gh-pages to v1.2.0 (was v1.1.0).

Docs: Added "plain" (not nested in an <optgroup> ) options to the "State" Select2.

) options to the "State" Select2. Docs: Updated AnchorJS to v3.2.1 (was v3.1.1), Bootstrap to v3.3.7 (was v3.3.6), jQuery to v1.12.4 (was v1.11.2).

Docs: Enabled pagination for AJAX examples (in context of #28).

Docs: Brought back demo pages for different Select2 releases (covering all of 4.0.x via cdnjs).

Docs: Removed empty <option> from the "Select2 multi append Radiobutton" demo (which resulted in problems tracked in 11).

Fixed bower.jsons "main" field. [#45]

Do no re-assign the $form-control-default-box-shadow , $form-control-focus-box-shadow , and $form-control-transition Sass variables if they are already assigned. [#45]

Fixed version number in distribution files.

Fixed a bug where math would not compile correctly in Less v2.6.0. [#36]

Fixed version number for Bower and NPM.

Docs: Updated AnchorJS to latest version.

Updated all development dependencies.

Added Browsersync, Autoprefixer (as required by bootstrap-sass) and scss2less to the build process.

Built on Bootstrap 3 v3.3.6 and corresponding bootstrap-sass.

Rewrote the sizing class CSS to work with containerCssClass option available with the full Select2 build. [#34]

option available with the full Select2 build. [#34] Added copyright and license information. [#43]

Added missing styles for .select2-container--focus . [#18]

. [#18] Added support for Bootstrap's .form-inline . [#13]

. [#13] Added basic styles for .select2-selection__clear in .select2-selection--multiple . [#11]

in . [#11] Brought Less source in line with the Sass version and fixed Less patch file and test. [3e86f34]

Fixed specifity problems with .form-control.select2-hidden-accessible .

Added Less version.

Contributing

The project offers Less and Sass sources for building select2-bootstrap.css ; both make use of variables from either Bootstrap (Less) or Bootstrap for Sass. The demo pages are built using Jekyll and there are a bunch of Grunt tasks to ease development.

With Jekyll, node.js and Less installed, run

npm install

to install all necessary development dependencies (Sass is compiled vLibSass/node-sass).

grunt build builds docs

builds grunt serve builds docs and serves them via Jekyll's --watch flag on http://localhost:3000

Develop in src/select2-bootstrap.scss and test your changes using grunt serve . Ideally, port your changes to lib/select2-bootstrap.less and make sure tests are passing to verify that both Less and Sass compile down to the target CSS via npm test .

grunt scss2less helps in converting the Sass source to its Less counterpart (and overwrites the existing src/select2-bootstrap.less ), but doesn't do the full job – please review the changes to the Less source file and make the necessary adjustments.

Copyright and license

The license is available within the repository in the LICENSE file.