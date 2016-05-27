Select2 Bootstrap CSS

Simple CSS to make Select2 widgets fit in with Bootstrap.

NOTE: This is the legacy repo. You probably want the official one here: https://github.com/select2/select2-bootstrap-theme

This branch ( master ) contains the legacy version for Bootstrap 2.

) contains the legacy version for Bootstrap 2. The legacy bootstrap 3 branch is here: bootstrap3 branch.*

The LESS file is located at lib/select2-bootstrap.less, and the SCSS file is located at lib/select2-bootstrap.scss.

Tests are included to verify that LESS and SCSS compile down to the target CSS. To run the tests, you'll need to install node.js, Less, and SASS. Then you can run:

npm install && bower install npm test

Notable Changes

Versions prior to 1.2.0 included a default width for select2 containers. Applying the class "input-default" to your select will line the select2 container up with a default bootstrap text input.

Compass

This library can also be used as a Compass plugin.

Gemfile:

gem 'select2-bootstrap-css'

compass.rb:

require 'select2-bootstrap-css'

Your scss file:

@ import 'select2-bootstrap' ;

Demos

http://t0m.github.io/select2-bootstrap-css/