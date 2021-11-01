Select2 v4 theme for Bootstrap 5, inspired by select2-bootstrap4-theme
Works with Select2 v4.0 and v4.1
https://apalfrey.github.io/select2-bootstrap-5-theme/
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2@4.0.13/dist/css/select2.min.css" />
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2@4.0.13/dist/js/select2.full.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2-bootstrap-5-theme@1.2.0/dist/select2-bootstrap-5-theme.min.css" />
<!-- Or for RTL support -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2-bootstrap-5-theme@1.2.0/dist/select2-bootstrap-5-theme.rtl.min.css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2@4.1.0-rc.0/dist/css/select2.min.css" />
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2@4.1.0-rc.0/dist/js/select2.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2-bootstrap-5-theme@1.2.0/dist/select2-bootstrap-5-theme.min.css" />
<!-- Or for RTL support -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2-bootstrap-5-theme@1.2.0/dist/select2-bootstrap-5-theme.rtl.min.css" />
# npm
$ npm install select2-bootstrap-5-theme
# yarn
$ yarn add select2-bootstrap-5-theme
# composer
$ composer require apalfrey/select2-bootstrap-5-theme
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/select2.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/select2-bootstrap-5-theme.min.css">
<!-- Or for RTL support -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/select2-bootstrap-5-theme.rtl.min.css">
@import "node_modules/select2/src/scss/core";
@import "node_modules/select2-bootstrap-5-theme/src/include-all";
// Basic
$("select").select2({
theme: "bootstrap-5",
});
// Small using Select2 properties
$("#form-select-sm").select2({
theme: "bootstrap-5",
containerCssClass: "select2--small", // For Select2 v4.0
selectionCssClass: "select2--small", // For Select2 v4.1
dropdownCssClass: "select2--small",
});
// Small using Bootstrap 5 classes
$("#form-select-sm").select2({
theme: "bootstrap-5",
dropdownParent: $("#form-select-sm").parent(), // Required for dropdown styling
});
// Large using Select2 properties
$("select").select2({
theme: "bootstrap-5",
containerCssClass: "select2--large", // For Select2 v4.0
selectionCssClass: "select2--large", // For Select2 v4.1
dropdownCssClass: "select2--large",
});
// Large using Bootstrap 5 classes
$("#form-select-lg").select2({
theme: "bootstrap-5",
dropdownParent: $("#form-select-lg").parent(), // Required for dropdown styling
});
This repo uses Gulp to compile the assets, see below for the included npm scripts and Gulp tasks and what they do;
|npm script
|Gulp task
|Description
start
default
|Cleans the
dist directory, lints the scss, compiles the dev and min versions, starts browsersync and starts watching
clean
clean
|Cleans the
dist directory, removing the directory and it's contents
lint
lint
|Lints the scss files using Stylelint, see .stylelintrc and stylelint-config-twbs-bootstrap for linting rules
compile
compile
|Lints the scss, compiles the RTL and LTR dev and min versions
compile:main
compile:main
|Compiles all LTR versions, saving in
dist and
docs
compile:main:dev
compile:main:dev
|Compiles the LTR expanded version, saving in
dist and
docs
compile:main:min
compile:main:min
|Compiles the LTR compressed version, saving in
dist
compile:rtl
compile:rtl
|Compiles all RTL versions, saving in
dist and
docs
compile:rtl:dev
compile:rtl:dev
|Compiles the RTL expanded version, saving in
dist and
docs
compile:rtl:min
compile:rtl:min
|Compiles the RTL compressed version, saving in
dist
watch
watch
|Watches all files in
src, compiling the scss when changes are detected
browsersync
browsersync
|Sets up a browsersync server serving the
docs directory for development
If you have ideas for improvements or changes, feel free to submit an issue, or if you have changes you'd like in the project, feel free to submit a pull request. Make sure you run
gulp compile or
npm run compile before submitting a pull request to ensure the styles are compiled.
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2020 Andrew Palfrey <apalfrey@apalfrey.me>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.