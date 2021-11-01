openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sb5

select2-bootstrap-5-theme

by Andrew Palfrey
1.2.0 (see all)

Select2 v4 theme for Bootstrap 5

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Select2 Bootstrap 5 Theme

GitHub npm Packagist Version License Dependencies

Select2 v4 theme for Bootstrap 5, inspired by select2-bootstrap4-theme

Works with Select2 v4.0 and v4.1

Examples

https://apalfrey.github.io/select2-bootstrap-5-theme/

Installation

CDN

Select2 v4.0

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2@4.0.13/dist/css/select2.min.css" />
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2@4.0.13/dist/js/select2.full.min.js"></script>

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2-bootstrap-5-theme@1.2.0/dist/select2-bootstrap-5-theme.min.css" />
<!-- Or for RTL support -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2-bootstrap-5-theme@1.2.0/dist/select2-bootstrap-5-theme.rtl.min.css" />

Select2 v4.1

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2@4.1.0-rc.0/dist/css/select2.min.css" />
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2@4.1.0-rc.0/dist/js/select2.min.js"></script>

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2-bootstrap-5-theme@1.2.0/dist/select2-bootstrap-5-theme.min.css" />
<!-- Or for RTL support -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2-bootstrap-5-theme@1.2.0/dist/select2-bootstrap-5-theme.rtl.min.css" />

Package Managers

# npm
$ npm install select2-bootstrap-5-theme

# yarn
$ yarn add select2-bootstrap-5-theme

# composer
$ composer require apalfrey/select2-bootstrap-5-theme

HTML

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/select2.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/select2-bootstrap-5-theme.min.css">
<!-- Or for RTL support -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/select2-bootstrap-5-theme.rtl.min.css">

SCSS

@import "node_modules/select2/src/scss/core";
@import "node_modules/select2-bootstrap-5-theme/src/include-all";

Usage

// Basic
$("select").select2({
    theme: "bootstrap-5",
});

// Small using Select2 properties
$("#form-select-sm").select2({
    theme: "bootstrap-5",
    containerCssClass: "select2--small", // For Select2 v4.0
    selectionCssClass: "select2--small", // For Select2 v4.1
    dropdownCssClass: "select2--small",
});

// Small using Bootstrap 5 classes
$("#form-select-sm").select2({
    theme: "bootstrap-5",
    dropdownParent: $("#form-select-sm").parent(), // Required for dropdown styling
});

// Large using Select2 properties
$("select").select2({
    theme: "bootstrap-5",
    containerCssClass: "select2--large", // For Select2 v4.0
    selectionCssClass: "select2--large", // For Select2 v4.1
    dropdownCssClass: "select2--large",
});

// Large using Bootstrap 5 classes
$("#form-select-lg").select2({
    theme: "bootstrap-5",
    dropdownParent: $("#form-select-lg").parent(), // Required for dropdown styling
});

Building

This repo uses Gulp to compile the assets, see below for the included npm scripts and Gulp tasks and what they do;

npm scriptGulp taskDescription
startdefaultCleans the dist directory, lints the scss, compiles the dev and min versions, starts browsersync and starts watching
cleancleanCleans the dist directory, removing the directory and it's contents
lintlintLints the scss files using Stylelint, see .stylelintrc and stylelint-config-twbs-bootstrap for linting rules
compilecompileLints the scss, compiles the RTL and LTR dev and min versions
compile:maincompile:mainCompiles all LTR versions, saving in dist and docs
compile:main:devcompile:main:devCompiles the LTR expanded version, saving in dist and docs
compile:main:mincompile:main:minCompiles the LTR compressed version, saving in dist
compile:rtlcompile:rtlCompiles all RTL versions, saving in dist and docs
compile:rtl:devcompile:rtl:devCompiles the RTL expanded version, saving in dist and docs
compile:rtl:mincompile:rtl:minCompiles the RTL compressed version, saving in dist
watchwatchWatches all files in src, compiling the scss when changes are detected
browsersyncbrowsersyncSets up a browsersync server serving the docs directory for development

Contributing

If you have ideas for improvements or changes, feel free to submit an issue, or if you have changes you'd like in the project, feel free to submit a pull request. Make sure you run gulp compile or npm run compile before submitting a pull request to ensure the styles are compiled.

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2020 Andrew Palfrey <apalfrey@apalfrey.me>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial