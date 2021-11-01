Select2 Bootstrap 5 Theme

Select2 v4 theme for Bootstrap 5, inspired by select2-bootstrap4-theme

Works with Select2 v4.0 and v4.1

Examples

https://apalfrey.github.io/select2-bootstrap-5-theme/

Installation

CDN

Select2 v4.0

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2@4.0.13/dist/css/select2.min.css" /> < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2@4.0.13/dist/js/select2.full.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2-bootstrap-5-theme@1.2.0/dist/select2-bootstrap-5-theme.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2-bootstrap-5-theme@1.2.0/dist/select2-bootstrap-5-theme.rtl.min.css" />

Select2 v4.1

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2@4.1.0-rc.0/dist/css/select2.min.css" /> < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2@4.1.0-rc.0/dist/js/select2.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2-bootstrap-5-theme@1.2.0/dist/select2-bootstrap-5-theme.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/select2-bootstrap-5-theme@1.2.0/dist/select2-bootstrap-5-theme.rtl.min.css" />

Package Managers

$ npm install select2-bootstrap-5-theme $ yarn add select2-bootstrap-5-theme $ composer require apalfrey/select2-bootstrap-5-theme

HTML

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/select2.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/select2-bootstrap-5-theme.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/select2-bootstrap-5-theme.rtl.min.css" >

SCSS

@ import "node_modules/select2/src/scss/core" ; @ import "node_modules/select2-bootstrap-5-theme/src/include-all" ;

Usage

$( "select" ).select2({ theme : "bootstrap-5" , }); $( "#form-select-sm" ).select2({ theme : "bootstrap-5" , containerCssClass : "select2--small" , selectionCssClass : "select2--small" , dropdownCssClass : "select2--small" , }); $( "#form-select-sm" ).select2({ theme : "bootstrap-5" , dropdownParent : $( "#form-select-sm" ).parent(), }); $( "select" ).select2({ theme : "bootstrap-5" , containerCssClass : "select2--large" , selectionCssClass : "select2--large" , dropdownCssClass : "select2--large" , }); $( "#form-select-lg" ).select2({ theme : "bootstrap-5" , dropdownParent : $( "#form-select-lg" ).parent(), });

Building

This repo uses Gulp to compile the assets, see below for the included npm scripts and Gulp tasks and what they do;

npm script Gulp task Description start default Cleans the dist directory, lints the scss, compiles the dev and min versions, starts browsersync and starts watching clean clean Cleans the dist directory, removing the directory and it's contents lint lint Lints the scss files using Stylelint, see .stylelintrc and stylelint-config-twbs-bootstrap for linting rules compile compile Lints the scss, compiles the RTL and LTR dev and min versions compile:main compile:main Compiles all LTR versions, saving in dist and docs compile:main:dev compile:main:dev Compiles the LTR expanded version, saving in dist and docs compile:main:min compile:main:min Compiles the LTR compressed version, saving in dist compile:rtl compile:rtl Compiles all RTL versions, saving in dist and docs compile:rtl:dev compile:rtl:dev Compiles the RTL expanded version, saving in dist and docs compile:rtl:min compile:rtl:min Compiles the RTL compressed version, saving in dist watch watch Watches all files in src , compiling the scss when changes are detected browsersync browsersync Sets up a browsersync server serving the docs directory for development

Contributing

If you have ideas for improvements or changes, feel free to submit an issue, or if you have changes you'd like in the project, feel free to submit a pull request. Make sure you run gulp compile or npm run compile before submitting a pull request to ensure the styles are compiled.

License