Select2

Select2 is a jQuery-based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and pagination of results.

To get started, checkout examples and documentation at https://select2.org/

Use cases

Enhancing native selects with search.

Enhancing native selects with a better multi-select interface.

Loading data from JavaScript: easily load items via AJAX and have them searchable.

Nesting optgroups: native selects only support one level of nesting. Select2 does not have this restriction.

Tagging: ability to add new items on the fly.

Working with large, remote datasets: ability to partially load a dataset based on the search term.

Paging of large datasets: easy support for loading more pages when the results are scrolled to the end.

Templating: support for custom rendering of results and selections.

Browser compatibility

IE 8+

Chrome 8+

Firefox 10+

Safari 3+

Opera 10.6+

Usage

You can source Select2 directly from a CDN like jsDelivr or cdnjs, download it from this GitHub repo, or use one of the integrations below.

Integrations

Third party developers have created plugins for platforms which allow Select2 to be integrated more natively and quickly. For many platforms, additional plugins are not required because Select2 acts as a standard <select> box.

Plugins

Themes

Missing an integration? Modify this README and make a pull request back here to Select2 on GitHub.

Internationalization (i18n)

Select2 supports multiple languages by simply including the right language JS file ( dist/js/i18n/it.js , dist/js/i18n/nl.js , etc.) after dist/js/select2.js .

Missing a language? Just copy src/js/select2/i18n/en.js , translate it, and make a pull request back to Select2 here on GitHub.

Documentation

The documentation for Select2 is available online at the documentation website and is located within the docs directory of this repository.

Community

You can find out about the different ways to get in touch with the Select2 community at the Select2 community page.

Copyright and license

The license is available within the repository in the LICENSE file.

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]