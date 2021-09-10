openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

select-woo

by woocommerce
1.0.1 (see all)

selectWoo is a fork of select2 with improved accessibility.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

465

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

selectWoo

selectWoo is a fork of select2 with improved accessibility.

selectWoo is also optimized for WordPress plugin development and is designed to be able to run alongside versions of select2 that other plugins may be using.

Usage:

Usage is the same as select2, but can also be initialized with .selectWoo(). .select2() initialization has been kept for full backwards compatibility. If other versions of select2 are potentially going to be running on the same site, initializing elements with .selectWoo() is recommended.

You can enqueue the select2 or the selectWoo js and css files in the dist folder. They are the same.

Accessibility Testing:

Here are samples that can be used for accessibility testing.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial