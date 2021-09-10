selectWoo

selectWoo is a fork of select2 with improved accessibility.

selectWoo is also optimized for WordPress plugin development and is designed to be able to run alongside versions of select2 that other plugins may be using.

Usage:

Usage is the same as select2, but can also be initialized with .selectWoo() . .select2() initialization has been kept for full backwards compatibility. If other versions of select2 are potentially going to be running on the same site, initializing elements with .selectWoo() is recommended.

You can enqueue the select2 or the selectWoo js and css files in the dist folder. They are the same.

Accessibility Testing:

Here are samples that can be used for accessibility testing.