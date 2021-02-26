npm install select-shell
Simply navigate + make selection with the arrow keys...
Up and Down - Navigates on the options
Right - Check the option
Left - Uncheck the option
Enter/Return - confirms the options selected
Esc - Cancel/Exit
'use strict';
var list = require('select-shell')(
/* possible configs */
{
pointer: ' ▸ ',
pointerColor: 'yellow',
checked: ' ◉ ',
unchecked:' ◎ ',
checkedColor: 'blue',
msgCancel: 'No selected options!',
msgCancelColor: 'orange',
multiSelect: true,
inverse: true,
prepend: true,
disableInput: true
}
);
var stream = process.stdin;
list.option(' One ')
.option(' Two ')
.option(' Three ')
.list();
list.on('select', function(options){
console.log(options);
process.exit(0);
});
list.on('cancel', function(options){
console.log('Cancel list, '+ options.length +' options selected');
process.exit(0);
});
var select = require('select-shell')(
/* These are the default values */
{
pointer: '> ',
pointerColor: 'white',
checked: ' ✓',
unchecked: '',
checkedColor: 'green',
msgCancel: 'No selected options!',
msgCancelColor: 'red',
multiSelect: true,
inverse: false,
prepend: false,
disableInput: true
}
);
sample.coffee.
list = require('.')
pointer : ' ► '
checked : ' ◉ '
unchecked : ' ◎ '
prepend : true
|style
|color
|theme
|bold
|yellow
|rainbow
|italic
|cyan
|random
|underline
|white
|zebra
|inverse
|magenta
|green
|red
|grey
|blue