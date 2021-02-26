Item selection for commandline nodejs apps.

Color/styling/spacing options. Only depends on 'colors'!

Installation

npm install select -shell

Usage

Simply navigate + make selection with the arrow keys...

Up and Down - Navigates on the options

Right - Check the option

Left - Uncheck the option

Enter/Return - confirms the options selected

Esc - Cancel/Exit



Code

; var list = require ( 'select-shell' )( { pointer : ' ▸ ' , pointerColor : 'yellow' , checked : ' ◉ ' , unchecked : ' ◎ ' , checkedColor : 'blue' , msgCancel : 'No selected options!' , msgCancelColor : 'orange' , multiSelect : true , inverse : true , prepend : true , disableInput : true } ); var stream = process.stdin; list.option( ' One ' ) .option( ' Two ' ) .option( ' Three ' ) .list(); list.on( 'select' , function ( options ) { console .log(options); process.exit( 0 ); }); list.on( 'cancel' , function ( options ) { console .log( 'Cancel list, ' + options.length + ' options selected' ); process.exit( 0 ); });

Optional configs

var select = require ( 'select-shell' )( { pointer : '> ' , pointerColor : 'white' , checked : ' ✓' , unchecked : '' , checkedColor : 'green' , msgCancel : 'No selected options!' , msgCancelColor : 'red' , multiSelect : true , inverse : false , prepend : false , disableInput : true } );

And for coffee drinkers, please see sample.coffee .

list = require ( '.' ) pointer : ' ► ' checked : ' ◉ ' unchecked : ' ◎ ' prepend : true

The scheme of color is equal to the module colors.