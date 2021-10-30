openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
sp

select-pure

by Maksym D.
2.1.2-alpha.0 (see all)

🎉 Custom JavaScript <select> component. Easy-to-use, accessible, mobile friendly and super efficient.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Select

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Custom JavaScript <select> component. Easy-to-use, accessible, mobile friendly and super efficient.

npm version gzip size brotli size npm Published on webcomponents.org

Description

SelectPure is a Web Component (Custom Element) which makes it super easy to use and customize. Main goal is to use extended API of the native HTML <select> element and provide additional features, like autocomplete, custom styling and many more. The package itself is stable to be used, however, if you've found any issues, please report them here or create a PR of your own.

If you want to use older version, please refer to this README.

Demo

Interactive demo with many examples is available here.

Usage

SelectPure is very easy to use. At first you have to install a package

yarn add select-pure

or

npm i select-pure --save

then include it in your JavaScript file:

import 'select-pure';

Important! If you want to use a minified ES2015 version, include the package as following:

import 'select-pure/dist/index.js';

Use in the similar way as you would use a native HTML <select>.

<select-pure name="country" id="country">
  <option-pure value="" disabled hidden>-- Please select a country --</option-pure>
  <option-pure value="UA">Ukraine</option-pure>
  <option-pure value="PL">Poland</option-pure>
  <option-pure value="DE">Germany</option-pure>
  <option-pure value="US">USA</option-pure>
  <option-pure value="RU" disabled>Russia</option-pure>
</select-pure>

SelectPure instance

In order to call API methods of the SelectPure, subscribe to callbacks or use it's properties, you can simple use querySelector.

const selectPure = document.querySelector("select-pure");

console.log(selectPure.selectedIndex);

selectPure.disable();

Attributes

<select-pure> supports the following attributes: name, id, multiple, default-label and disabled.

<option-pure> supports value, label, disabled, selected and hidden attributes.

Available properties

propertydescription
selectedIndexReturns index of the selected option. You can also manipulate selected value with changing this property (selectPure.selectedIndex = 2). Just like in the native <select>.
valueReturns selected value.
selectedOptionsReturns and array of selected <option>s. Works only in multiple mode.
valuesReturns and array of selected values. Works only in multiple mode.

Callbacks

If you want to set a callback for when the new value is selected, you can just use the traditional addEventListener.

const selectPure = document.querySelector("select-pure");
selectPure.addEventListener("change", (event) => {
  // You can use
  // event.target.value or
  // event.currentTarget.value
});

API methods

methoddescription
disable()Disables select.
enable()Enables select.
open()Opens a dropdown.
close()Closes a dropdown.

Custom styles

SelectPure offers high level of customisation. You can match any design you want by just providing a simple set of css variables. Below you can find their names and default values that are included in the package.

select-pure {
  --select-height: 44px;
  --select-width: 100%;
  --border-radius: 4px;
  --border-width: 1px;
  --border-color: #000;
  --padding: 0 10px;
  --dropdown-z-index: 2;
  --disabled-background-color: #bdc3c7;
  --disabled-color: #ecf0f1;
  --background-color: #fff;
  --color: #000;
  --hover-background-color: #e3e3e3;
  --hover-color: #000;
  --selected-background-color: #e3e3e3;
  --selected-color: #000;
  --dropdown-gap: 0;
  --font-size: 14px;
  --font-family: inherit;
  --font-weight: 400;
  --select-outline: 2px solid #e3e3e3;
  --dropdown-items: 4;
}

Example of the custom styles.

<select-pure name="country" id="country" class="dark">
  <option-pure value="" disabled hidden>-- Please select a country --</option-pure>
  <option-pure value="UA">Ukraine</option-pure>
  <option-pure value="PL">Poland</option-pure>
  <option-pure value="DE">Germany</option-pure>
  <option-pure value="US">USA</option-pure>
  <option-pure value="RU" disabled>Russia</option-pure>
</select-pure>

<form> support

If you place <select-pure> inside a <form> and specify a name or id attribute, it will then append a hidden input with a given name inside a <form> and trigger change event, when value is selected.

TODO

  • Autocomplete input
  • Callback for autocomplete input
  • Custom matching/filter pattern
  • Fill README with React/Angular/Vue/Svelte/Purejs examples of usage;
  • Precommit hooks;
  • Add destroy method;
  • Make sure Select behaves correctly when attributes are changed or options are removed from the DOM (MutationObserver);
  • Sometimes one select scrolls dropdown in the others?
  • Support keyboard arrows;

2.1

  • Option groups;
  • Required attribute support
  • Contribution guide;
  • Position of the dropdown;

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

cheerioFast, flexible, and lean implementation of core jQuery designed specifically for the server.
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
7M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
78
Top Feedback
28Easy to Use
26Great Documentation
12Performant
select2Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
593K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
chosen-jsDeprecated - Chosen is a library for making long, unwieldy select boxes more friendly.
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
48K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
11
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-select-allPowerful rich text editor framework with a modular architecture, modern integrations, and features like collaborative editing.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
108K
choices.jsA vanilla JS customisable select box/text input plugin ⚡️
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
54K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial