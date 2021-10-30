<select> component. Easy-to-use, accessible, mobile friendly and super efficient.
SelectPure is a Web Component (Custom Element) which makes it super easy to use and customize. Main goal is to use extended API of the native HTML
<select> element and provide additional features, like autocomplete, custom styling and many more. The package itself is stable to be used, however, if you've found any issues, please report them here or create a PR of your own.
If you want to use older version, please refer to this README.
Interactive demo with many examples is available here.
SelectPure is very easy to use. At first you have to install a package
yarn add select-pure
or
npm i select-pure --save
then include it in your JavaScript file:
import 'select-pure';
Important! If you want to use a minified ES2015 version, include the package as following:
import 'select-pure/dist/index.js';
Use in the similar way as you would use a native HTML
<select>.
<select-pure name="country" id="country">
<option-pure value="" disabled hidden>-- Please select a country --</option-pure>
<option-pure value="UA">Ukraine</option-pure>
<option-pure value="PL">Poland</option-pure>
<option-pure value="DE">Germany</option-pure>
<option-pure value="US">USA</option-pure>
<option-pure value="RU" disabled>Russia</option-pure>
</select-pure>
In order to call API methods of the
SelectPure, subscribe to callbacks or use it's properties, you can simple use
querySelector.
const selectPure = document.querySelector("select-pure");
console.log(selectPure.selectedIndex);
selectPure.disable();
<select-pure> supports the following attributes:
name,
id,
multiple,
default-label and
disabled.
<option-pure> supports
value,
label,
disabled,
selected and
hidden attributes.
|property
|description
|selectedIndex
|Returns index of the selected option. You can also manipulate selected value with changing this property (
selectPure.selectedIndex = 2). Just like in the native
<select>.
|value
|Returns selected value.
|selectedOptions
|Returns and array of selected
<option>s. Works only in
multiple mode.
|values
|Returns and array of selected values. Works only in
multiple mode.
If you want to set a callback for when the new value is selected, you can just use the traditional
addEventListener.
const selectPure = document.querySelector("select-pure");
selectPure.addEventListener("change", (event) => {
// You can use
// event.target.value or
// event.currentTarget.value
});
|method
|description
|disable()
|Disables select.
|enable()
|Enables select.
|open()
|Opens a dropdown.
|close()
|Closes a dropdown.
SelectPure offers high level of customisation. You can match any design you want by just providing a simple set of css variables. Below you can find their names and default values that are included in the package.
select-pure {
--select-height: 44px;
--select-width: 100%;
--border-radius: 4px;
--border-width: 1px;
--border-color: #000;
--padding: 0 10px;
--dropdown-z-index: 2;
--disabled-background-color: #bdc3c7;
--disabled-color: #ecf0f1;
--background-color: #fff;
--color: #000;
--hover-background-color: #e3e3e3;
--hover-color: #000;
--selected-background-color: #e3e3e3;
--selected-color: #000;
--dropdown-gap: 0;
--font-size: 14px;
--font-family: inherit;
--font-weight: 400;
--select-outline: 2px solid #e3e3e3;
--dropdown-items: 4;
}
Example of the custom styles.
<select-pure name="country" id="country" class="dark">
<option-pure value="" disabled hidden>-- Please select a country --</option-pure>
<option-pure value="UA">Ukraine</option-pure>
<option-pure value="PL">Poland</option-pure>
<option-pure value="DE">Germany</option-pure>
<option-pure value="US">USA</option-pure>
<option-pure value="RU" disabled>Russia</option-pure>
</select-pure>
<form> support
If you place
<select-pure> inside a
<form> and specify a
name or
id attribute, it will then append a hidden
input with a given name inside a
<form> and trigger
change event, when value is selected.
2.1
MIT