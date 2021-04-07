Lightweight querySelector / All wrapper that outputs an Array

Version 7+ only supports browsers with iterable NodeList s. If you need IE support, stick to select-dom@6 or lower.

Install

npm install select-dom

import select from 'select-dom' ;

API

Note: if a falsy value is passed as baseElement , you'll always get an empty result (bd578b9)

select(selector[, baseElement = document])

Maps to baseElement.querySelector(selector) , except it returns undefined if it's not found

select( '.foo a[href=bar]' ); select( '.foo a[href=bar]' , baseElement); select( '.non-existent' , baseElement);

select.last(selector[, baseElement = document])

Like select() , except that it returns the last matching item on the page instead of the first one.

select.exists(selector[, baseElement = document])

Tests the existence of one or more elements matching the selector. It's like select() , except it returns a boolean .

select.exists( '.foo a[href=bar]' ); select.exists( '.foo a[href=bar]' , baseElement);

select.all(selector[, baseElements = document])

Maps to baseElements.querySelectorAll(selector) plus:

it always returns an array

baseElements can be a list of elements to query

select.all( '.foo' ); select.all( '.foo' , baseElement); select.all( '.foo' , [baseElement1, baseElement2]);

