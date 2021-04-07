Lightweight
querySelector/
Allwrapper that outputs an Array
Version 7+ only supports browsers with iterable
NodeLists. If you need IE support, stick to
select-dom@6 or lower.
npm install select-dom
// This module is only offered as a ES Module
import select from 'select-dom';
Note: if a falsy value is passed as
baseElement, you'll always get an empty result (bd578b9)
select(selector[, baseElement = document])
Maps to
baseElement.querySelector(selector), except it returns
undefined if it's not found
select('.foo a[href=bar]');
// => <Element>
select('.foo a[href=bar]', baseElement);
// => <Element>
select('.non-existent', baseElement);
// => undefined
select.last(selector[, baseElement = document])
Like
select(), except that it returns the last matching item on the page instead of the first one.
select.exists(selector[, baseElement = document])
Tests the existence of one or more elements matching the selector. It's like
select(), except it returns a
boolean.
select.exists('.foo a[href=bar]');
// => true/false
select.exists('.foo a[href=bar]', baseElement);
// => true/false
select.all(selector[, baseElements = document])
Maps to
baseElements.querySelectorAll(selector) plus:
baseElements can be a list of elements to query
select.all('.foo');
// => [<Element>, <Element>, <Element>]
select.all('.foo', baseElement);
// => [<Element>, <Element>, <Element>]
select.all('.foo', [baseElement1, baseElement2]);
// => [<Element>, <Element>, <Element>]
// This is similar to jQuery([baseElement1, baseElement2]).find('.foo')
DocumentFragment or one
Element, in a few bytes.