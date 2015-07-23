seleccion

A getSelection polyfill and a setSelection dreamweaver

Includes also a setSelection method. See also [sell][2] to work with selection within <input> and <textarea> elements.

install

npm install seleccion

Provides a polyfill for window.getSelection .

var getSelection = require ( 'seleccion' ).get;

Defaults to window.getSelection if available

if available Falls back to document.selection

Falls back to a naïve null object if both are unavailable

Provides a convenient cross-browser method to set the text selection into range .

var setSelection = require ( 'seleccion' ).set; setSelection({ startContainer : document .querySelector( '#some-span' ), startOffset : 0 , endContainer : document .querySelector( '#another-span' ), endOffset : 24 , collapsed : false });

license

MIT