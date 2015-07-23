A
npm install seleccion
seleccion.getSelection
Provides a polyfill for
window.getSelection.
var getSelection = require('seleccion').get;
window.getSelection if available
document.selection
seleccion.set(range)
Provides a convenient cross-browser method to set the text selection into
range.
var setSelection = require('seleccion').set;
setSelection({
startContainer: document.querySelector('#some-span'),
startOffset: 0,
endContainer: document.querySelector('#another-span'),
endOffset: 24,
collapsed: false
});
MIT