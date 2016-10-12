A slim alternative to jQuery's Sizzle
Sektor has a smaller footprint than that of Sizzle. Sektor is 836B minified and gzipped, vs the 7.01kB in Sizzle.
This is the selector engine used in Dominus.
npm install sektor --save
bower install sektor --save
The public API exposed by
sektor mirrors the API in Sizzle. This means
sektor is a drop-in replacement for Sizzle.
Sektor has a few drawbacks when compared against Sizzle. The following features are missing in
sektor, but available in Sizzle. If you want any of these, use Sizzle instead!
Sektor lacks support for custom state-based selectors popularized by Sizzle, such as
:visible,
:first, and so on.
While Sizzle fixes a few cross-browser incompatibilities by providing their own full-blown selection engine, Sektor doesn't fix all of them. You can check the complete list of cross-browser incompatibilities Sizzle fixes in their source code.
Sektor does correct the behavior in
.querySelectorAll for context-rooted queries.
I consider these "features" bloat, and thus they aren't implemented in
sektor.
:first;
:eq(n);
:odd; etc.)
:input;
:checkbox;
:button; etc.)
:has(selector)
:not(complex selector)
MIT