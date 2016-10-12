A slim alternative to jQuery's Sizzle

Sektor has a smaller footprint than that of Sizzle. Sektor is 836B minified and gzipped, vs the 7.01kB in Sizzle.

This is the selector engine used in Dominus.

Install

npm install sektor --save

bower install sektor --save

Usage

The public API exposed by sektor mirrors the API in Sizzle. This means sektor is a drop-in replacement for Sizzle.

Drawbacks

Sektor has a few drawbacks when compared against Sizzle. The following features are missing in sektor , but available in Sizzle. If you want any of these, use Sizzle instead!

Missing features

Sektor lacks support for custom state-based selectors popularized by Sizzle, such as :visible , :first , and so on.

While Sizzle fixes a few cross-browser incompatibilities by providing their own full-blown selection engine, Sektor doesn't fix all of them. You can check the complete list of cross-browser incompatibilities Sizzle fixes in their source code.

Sektor does correct the behavior in .querySelectorAll for context-rooted queries.

Features I'm glad are missing

I consider these "features" bloat, and thus they aren't implemented in sektor .

Attribute not equal selector

Positional selectors ( :first ; :eq(n) ; :odd ; etc.)

; ; ; etc.) Type selectors ( :input ; :checkbox ; :button ; etc.)

; ; ; etc.) :has(selector)

Complex negations :not(complex selector)

Adding custom selectors via Sizzle extensions

Reliable functionality on XML fragments

Matching against non-elements

Reliable sorting of disconnected nodes

License

MIT