sek

sektor

by Nicolás Bevacqua
1.1.5 (see all)

📍 A slim alternative to jQuery's Sizzle

Categories

Readme

A slim alternative to jQuery's Sizzle

Sektor has a smaller footprint than that of Sizzle. Sektor is 836B minified and gzipped, vs the 7.01kB in Sizzle.

This is the selector engine used in Dominus.

Install

npm install sektor --save

bower install sektor --save

Usage

The public API exposed by sektor mirrors the API in Sizzle. This means sektor is a drop-in replacement for Sizzle.

Drawbacks

Sektor has a few drawbacks when compared against Sizzle. The following features are missing in sektor, but available in Sizzle. If you want any of these, use Sizzle instead!

Missing features

Sektor lacks support for custom state-based selectors popularized by Sizzle, such as :visible, :first, and so on.

While Sizzle fixes a few cross-browser incompatibilities by providing their own full-blown selection engine, Sektor doesn't fix all of them. You can check the complete list of cross-browser incompatibilities Sizzle fixes in their source code.

Sektor does correct the behavior in .querySelectorAll for context-rooted queries.

Features I'm glad are missing

I consider these "features" bloat, and thus they aren't implemented in sektor.

  • Attribute not equal selector
  • Positional selectors (:first; :eq(n); :odd; etc.)
  • Type selectors (:input; :checkbox; :button; etc.)
  • :has(selector)
  • Complex negations :not(complex selector)
  • Adding custom selectors via Sizzle extensions
  • Reliable functionality on XML fragments
  • Matching against non-elements
  • Reliable sorting of disconnected nodes

License

MIT

