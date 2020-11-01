Build an Angular library compatible with AoT compilation & Tree shaking like an official package.
This starter allows you to create a library for Angular apps. The project is based on the official Angular packages.
Get the Changelog.
Update Node & npm.
Rename
angular-library-starter and
angularLibraryStarter everywhere to
my-library and
myLibrary.
Customize the
license-banner.txt file with your library license.
Update in
package.json file:
and run
npm install.
Create your classes in
src folder, and export public classes in
my-library.ts.
You can create only one module for the whole library: I suggest you create different modules for different functions, so that the host app can only import the modules it uses, and optimize its Tree shaking.
Update in
rollup.config.js file
globals external dependencies with those that actually you use to build the umd bundle.
Create unit & integration tests in
tests folder, or unit tests next to the things they test in
src folder, always using
.spec.ts extension.
The following command runs unit & integration tests that are in the
tests folder (you can change the folder in
spec.bundle.js file):
npm test
or in watch mode:
npm run test:watch
It also reports coverage using Istanbul.
The following command:
npm run build
dist folder with all the files of distribution, following Angular Package Format (APF):
└── dist
├── bundles
| ├── my-library.umd.js
| ├── my-library.umd.js.map
| ├── my-library.umd.min.js
| └── my-library.umd.min.js.map
├── esm5
| ├── **/*.js
| └── **/*.js.map
├── esm2015
| ├── **/*.js
| └── **/*.js.map
├── fesm5
| ├── my-library.js
| └── my-library.js.map
├── fesm2015
| ├── my-library.js
| └── my-library.js.map
├── src
| └── **/*.d.ts
├── my-library.d.ts
├── my-library.metadata.json
├── LICENSE
├── package.json
├── public_api.d.ts
└── README
To test locally the npm package before publishing:
npm run pack:lib
Then you can install it in an app to test it:
npm install [path]my-library-{version}.tgz
Before publishing the first time:
.travis.yml file
npm run publish:lib
To generate the documentation, this starter uses compodoc:
npm run compodoc
npm run compodoc:serve
npm install my-library --save
No need to set up anything, just import it in your code.
No need to set up anything, just import it in your code.
System.config({
map: {
'my-library': 'node_modules/my-library/bundles/my-library.umd.js'
}
});
Include the
umd bundle in your
index.html:
<script src="node_modules/my-library/bundles/my-library.umd.js"></script>
and use global
ng.myLibrary namespace.
The library is compatible with AoT & Ivy.
package.json
"main": "./bundles/angular-library-starter.umd.js" legacy module format
"module": "./esm5/angular-library-starter.js" flat ES module, for using module bundlers such as Rollup or webpack
"es2015": "./esm2015/angular-library-starter.js" ES2015 flat ESM format
"typings" declaration files for TypeScript compiler
"peerDependencies" the packages and their versions required by the library when it will be installed
tsconfig.json file used by TypeScript compiler
"strict": true enables TypeScript
strict master option
tsconfig-build.json file used by ngc compiler
Compiler options:
"declaration": true to emit TypeScript declaration files
"module": "es2015" &
"target": "es2015" are used by Rollup to create the ES2015 bundle
Angular Compiler Options:
"enableResourceInlining": true inlining of templates & styles
"skipTemplateCodegen": true skips generating AoT files
"strictMetadataEmit": true without emitting metadata files, the library will not be compatible with AoT compilation: it is intended to report syntax errors immediately rather than produce a .metadata.json file with errors
"flatModuleId": "@scope/package" full package name has to include scope as well, otherwise AOT compilation will fail in the consumed application
"enableIvy": false libraries don't need to enable Ivy
rollup.config.js file used by Rollup
format: 'umd' the Universal Module Definition pattern is used by Angular for its bundles
moduleName: 'ng.angularLibraryStarter' defines the global namespace used by JavaScript apps
external &
globals declare the external packages
Server Side Rendering
If you want the library will be compatible with Server Side Rendering:
window,
document,
navigator and other browser types do not exist on the server
Now ngc compiler supports inlining of templates & styles. Moreover, this starter allows you to use
.scss sass files. If you need, you can use different pre-processors.
localStorage,
sessionStorage and cookies, allowing to watch storage changes. Includes easy-to-use decorators, services and API based on builder pattern.
Angular v8
Angular v7
Angular v6
Angular v5
Angular v4
Angular v2
MIT