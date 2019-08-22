Seguir - Backend for a social network

[Pronounced: seh-geer]

This is a pure API for a simple social network, it contains the following concepts:

User -> Follow -> User User <- Friend -> User User -> Like -> Item User -> Post

Any actions taken by a user are posted into a newsfeed for themselves and their followers. Friends can see posts and other actions that are marked as private.

The expected flow between your application and Seguir is:

Application authenticates user Application checks if user already has Seguir ID stored against profile IF NOT: Add user to Seguir, store new Seguir ID against their profile, along with a username an 'alternate' ID and any user data Use Seguir ID in all requests to API (this is the first parameter in all client APIs), or use the alternate ID or username (with a small performance hit due to the lookup)

You can see this flow with the sample application (uses Passport for authentication): https://github.com/cliftonc/seguir-example-application.

This approach allows users to modify any of their metadata (username, display name, email) without impacting their social graph in any way - Seguir is not opinionated about how your App defines a user. However, you can store data against the User record in Seguir, purely as a cache, so that this information is returned in the API to avoid N calls back to your database when rendering a news feed.

If you allow anonymous access, then you simply pass null in as the first parameter (e.g. not logged in).

Groups and its members

When a post is created by a user, then it appears in

feed of the user feed of users who follows the user feed of every groups which the user is a member of

when a post is created in the context of a group, then it appears in

feed of the user feed of the group feed of the every members of the group

Running the Server

You need Cassandra or Postgres to be installed for the server to work, then do the following:

git clone git@github.com:tes/seguir.git cd seguir npm install

To have cassandra and postgres run for you, you can use docker-compose:

You now need to initialise cassandra, to do this, use the command line tool (from the installation folder):

npm run seguir

Select the first option in the list 'Initialise a new cassandra instance', and follow the instructions. Note down the application token generated for your first application, as you will need to use this in the example application configuration below.

Now, you can run the server:

node server

Running an Example Client Application

To run the example application:

git clone git@github.com:cliftonc/seguir-example-application.git cd seguir-example-application npm install

Now, edit the '/config/seguir.js' configuration, and use the application name and token you created above. Now you can run the server:

node server

Then browse to http://localhost:4000.

Integrating the Client

Seguir ships with a client, that lets you point it at a seguir server and will handle things like the authorisation, passing of current user and other configuration. Will split client out into a separate project once it is a little more stable.

var Seguir = require ( 'seguir/client' ); seguir = new Seguir({ host : 'http://localhost:3000' , appid : '74c1fb26-461f-45b1-b730-526b2fedc423' , appsecret : 'a7c7780e546e11b3fe3c211b7576ae1d1aeed0e761e0b01d2006db408a27b8b9' });

Then, within the context of a request (assuming that you are using Seguir within an application, and have middleware that retrieves the seguir ID for the current logged in user and assigns that to req.user.seguirId).

app.get( '/user/:username/feed' , function ( req, res, next ) { db.getUserProfile(req.params.username, function ( err, profile ) { var loggedInUserId = req.user.seguirId; var userId = profile.seguirId; seguir.getFeed(loggedInUserId, userId, null , 50 , function ( err, feed ) { res.render( 'newsfeed' , feed); }); }); });

Running a Worker

You can defer costly newsfeed updates (fanouts to followers) to a worker process. To do this, you need to do two things. First is add config for the messaging (via Redis) to the configuration. If you do NOT have this section, it will just process these jobs in context of the current process - if you add it, it will expect a worker to be up and listening.

https://github.com/tes/seguir/blob/master/server/config/cassandra.json#L8

{ "logging" : true , "port" : 3000 , "keyspace" : "seguir" , "cassandra" : { "contactPoints" : [ "127.0.0.1" ] }, "messaging" : { "host" : "127.0.0.1" , "port" : 6379 } }

Now, you can either instantiate a worker programmatically with this config (e.g. like in the example application), or just start the worker:

node server/worker

It works by using a FIFO queue built on top of a redis list via RSMQ. For implementation details for the way the messaging drives the workers:

https://github.com/tes/seguir/blob/master/db/messaging/index.js

The actual code paths that make the shift between in process and out of process worker use:

https://github.com/tes/seguir/blob/master/api/feed/index.js#L136

Benchmarking

You can run a simple benchmark using the script in /benchmark.

TIMES=1000 CONCURRENCY=5 FEED=20 node benchmark

This has output (as per current version):

Setting up keyspace in cassandra... !! Truncating vs recreating tables ... Initialising feed for cliftonc with two followers, and 1004 actions Setup time (hr): 5s 854. 624881ms Starting benchmark with TIMES=1000, CONCURRENCY=10, FEED=20 ... ........................ DONE! Response Times: Min: 3ms Max: 71ms 95th: 15ms Std Dev: 4ms Redis Cache: Hit Ratio [user]: 99 % Hit Ratio [post]: 95 % Hit Ratio [like]: 99 % Hit Ratio [follow]: 99 % User Cache: Hit Ratio [user]: 99 %

If you make any major changes please re-run the benchmark and ensure you haven't impacted performance in a negative way.

Notifications

You can notify users of things that they have missed, via the component seguir-notify :

https://github.com/tes/seguir-notify

Scripted Setup

You can script the creation of seguir and an application using the CLI tool, example configuration and setup files are contained in /config .

./bin/seguir .js -s config/setup .json -c config/index .js

Debugging

Use debug environment variables to see what is going on:

DEBUG =seguir:* npm test

Options are:

seguir :client seguir :server seguir :cassandra seguir :postgres seguir :auth seguir :feed seguir :user

Contributing & Developing

Test coverage is slowly increasing, intention is to get it to 100 and then pin pre-commit hooks to it.

I'm always looking for people to help out, regardless of what you think you can contribute - please reach out, and for high level contribution guidelines please read:

Contribution Guide

Docs

npm run docs

This will create API documents in /docs.

git subtree push --prefix doc origin gh-pages

This will push any documentation changes to gh-pages.

Future Functionality / Roadmap

Private messaging between friends ?

Circles vs Friends / tighter privacy controls

Notification framework (e.g. push and email) - separate application

Requires

This uses Node, Restify for the API server with Cassandra as a backend, and if using background workers requires Redis to manage the worker scheduling.

Production Use

Seguir is in use in production at https://www.tes.com, create an account and take a look.