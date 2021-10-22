snippet

Render the analytics.js snippet.

The recommended way to use analytics.js is to follow the analytics.js quickstart guide. If you absolutely need to generate a snippet dynamically, this is an alternate solution. Note that when using this in-browser, the global analytics object will not be defined until the snippet is rendered and executed.

This package is supported on IE8+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari 9, Microsoft Edge, Node.js 0.10+

For IE7 support, install a global JSON polyfill on the page prior to loading this package.

Example

var snippet = require ( '@segment/snippet' ); var contents = snippet.max({ host : 'cdn.segment.com' , apiKey : '03fwkuu3' , page : { category : 'Docs' , name : 'Integrations' , properties : { foo : 'bar' } } });

API

Returns the maxified version of the analytics.js snippet given a set of options :

host : the domain name where the analytics.js script is hosted.

: the domain name where the analytics.js script is hosted. apiKey : the apiKey to load in the snippet.

: the to load in the snippet. page : the options to pass to analytics.page . if page is false , then the page() call will be omitted.

: the options to pass to . if is , then the call will be omitted. load : if set to false the load() call will be omitted. This is useful for if you want dynamically control the load process on the client-side for things like GDPR.

: if set to the call will be omitted. This is useful for if you want dynamically control the load process on the client-side for things like GDPR. ajsPath : override the default analytics.min.js location

Returns the minified version of the snippet.