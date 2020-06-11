Segment integration base prototype.

Integrating with Segment

API

Create an Integration constructor with name .

var MyIntegration = integration( 'My Integration' );

Once the integration is initialized ( new MyIntegration() ) it's .initialize() method will be called so you can do all sorts of fancy stuff if you need to, for example:

MyIntegration.prototype.initialize = function ( ) { if ( this .settings.version == 'v2' ) { this .track = this .trackV2; } else { this .track = this .trackV1; } };

Add a new mapping option by key . The option will be an array that the user can pass in of key -> value mappings. This will also generated a #KEY method on the integration's prototype for easily accessing the mapping.

For example if your integration only supports a handful of events like Signed Up and Completed Order , you might create an mapping option called events that the user would pass in, like so:

var MyIntegration = Integration( 'MyIntegration' ) .mapping( 'events' );

Which means that when the integration is initialized, it would be passed a mapping of events to use, like so:

new MyIntegration({ events : [ { key : 'Signed Up' , value : 'Register' }, { key : 'Completed Order' , value : 'Purchase' } ] });

Then later on, you can easily get all of the entries with a specific key, by calling this.events(key) . For example:

MyIntegration.prototype.track = function ( msg, fn ) { var matches = this .events(msg.event()); var batch = new Batch; var self = this ; each(matches, function ( value ) { batch.push( function ( done ) { self .post( '/track' ) .send({ event : value }) .send({ props : msg.properties() }) .end(done); }); }); batch.end(fn); };

Map the given array of methods to track() calls.

Some integration don't support page views, but they support events so you can .mapToTrack(['page']) and the integration will start transforming any page calls to events and pass them to track() .

There are 3 settings users can turn on:

- .trackAllPages - .trackNamedPages - .trackCategorizedPages

.trackAllPages will transform any Page to Track(event: "Loaded a Page") . .trackNamedPages will transform any named page to Track(event: "Viewed {category} {name} Page") . .trackCategorizedPages will transform any categorized page to Track(event: "Viewed {category} Page") .

Example:

var MyIntegration = Integration( 'My Integration' ) .mapToTrack([ 'page' ]); MyIntegration.prototype.track = function ( track, done ) { send(track.event(), track.properties(), done); };

Ensure type ( settings / message ) with path exists.

.ensure( 'settings.apiKey' ); .ensure( 'message.userId' ); .ensure( 'message.context.ip' ); .ensure( 'message.traits.firstName' );

Add a custom validation with fn(msg, settings) -> Error

Dynamically validate settings (taken from Mixpanel):

Mixpanel.ensure( function ( msg, settings ) { if (settings.apiKey) return ; if ( 'track' != msg.type()) return ; if (!shouldImport(msg)) return ; return this .invalid( '.apiKey is required if "track" message is older than 5 days.' ); });

Dynamically validate message:

Integration.ensure( function ( msg, _ ) { if (msg.userId() && msg.proxy( 'message.context.ip' )) return ; return this .reject( 'message.userId is required' ); });

Set the default endpoint for all requests.

.endpoint( 'https://api.integration.io/v1' );

Set the request timeout to be ms

.timeout( 3000 ); .timeout( '3s' );

Set how many times the integration should retry a request

.retries( 2 );

Enable the integration on all channels in array .

.channels([ 'server' , 'client' , 'mobile' ]);

Reject a msg with reason , returns a MessageRejectedError .

if (something) return fn( this .reject( 'some reason' ));

Reject settings with reason .

if (something) return fn( this .invalid( 'some reason' ));

Error with reason .

if ( 200 != res.status) return fn( this .error( 'expected 200 but got %d' , res.status));

Adds fn to be called when determining if a request error should be retried. The fn will be pass the error from the request or the response.

Example.retry( function ( err ) { return 429 == err.status; });

By default, it already checks for:

err.status = 500 err.status = 502 err.status = 503 err.status = 504 err.code = "ETIMEDOUT" err.code = "EADDRINFO" err.code = "EADDRINFO" err.code = "ECONNRESET" err.code = "ECONNREFUSED" err.code = "ECONNABORTED" err.code = "EHOSTUNREACH" err.code = "ENOTFOUND"

Any methods added with .retry will be checked in addition to the list above.

Get a list of events with obj and event .

events = { my_event : 'a4991b88' } .map(events, 'My Event' ); .map(events, 'whatever' ); events = [{ key : 'my event' , value : '9b5eb1fa' }] .map(events, 'my_event' ); .map(events, 'whatever' );

Lock a key with fn .

This is used because some API's create duplicates.

var self = this ; var key = [ this .settings.apiKey, msg.userId()].join( ':' ); this .lock(key, function ( ) { createUser( function ( err, res ) { self.unlock(key, function ( ) { if (err) return fn(err); fn( null , res); }); }); });

Unlocks key .

Create a new superagent.Request with url . See superagent docs for available methods (auth, headers, etc.).

this .post( '/some-path' ) .send(payload) .end(fn);

Handle HTTP response, errors if the response is not 2xx, 3xx .

this .post( '/some-path' ) .send(payload) .end( this .handle(fn));

Set / Get redis instance.

Set / Get the logger instance.

Set / Get jstrace instance.

Trace str with optional obj .

Check if err should be retried or not.

