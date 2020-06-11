Segment integration base prototype.
integration(name)
Create an
Integration constructor with
name.
var MyIntegration = integration('My Integration');
Once the integration is initialized (
new MyIntegration()) it's
.initialize() method will be called
so you can do all sorts of fancy stuff if you need to, for example:
MyIntegration.prototype.initialize = function(){
if (this.settings.version == 'v2') {
this.track = this.trackV2;
} else {
this.track = this.trackV1;
}
};
Add a new mapping option by
key. The option will be an array that the user can pass in of
key -> value mappings. This will also generated a
#KEY method on the integration's prototype for easily accessing the mapping.
For example if your integration only supports a handful of events like
Signed Up and
Completed Order, you might create an mapping option called
events that the user would pass in, like so:
var MyIntegration = Integration('MyIntegration')
.mapping('events');
Which means that when the integration is initialized, it would be passed a mapping of
events to use, like so:
new MyIntegration({
events: [
{ key: 'Signed Up', value: 'Register' },
{ key: 'Completed Order', value: 'Purchase' }
]
});
Then later on, you can easily get all of the entries with a specific key, by calling
this.events(key). For example:
MyIntegration.prototype.track = function(msg, fn){
var matches = this.events(msg.event());
var batch = new Batch;
var self = this;
each(matches, function(value){
batch.push(function(done){
self
.post('/track')
.send({ event: value })
.send({ props: msg.properties() })
.end(done);
});
});
batch.end(fn);
};
Map the given array of
methods to
track() calls.
Some integration don't support page views, but they support events
so you can
.mapToTrack(['page']) and the integration will start transforming
any page calls to events and pass them to
track().
There are 3 settings users can turn on:
- .trackAllPages
- .trackNamedPages
- .trackCategorizedPages
.trackAllPages will transform any
Page to
Track(event: "Loaded a Page").
.trackNamedPages will transform any named page to
Track(event: "Viewed {category} {name} Page").
.trackCategorizedPages will transform any categorized page to
Track(event: "Viewed {category} Page").
Example:
var MyIntegration = Integration('My Integration')
.mapToTrack(['page']);
MyIntegration.prototype.track = function(track, done){
send(track.event(), track.properties(), done);
};
Ensure
type (
settings /
message) with
path exists.
.ensure('settings.apiKey');
.ensure('message.userId');
.ensure('message.context.ip');
.ensure('message.traits.firstName');
Add a custom validation with
fn(msg, settings) -> Error
Dynamically validate settings (taken from Mixpanel):
Mixpanel.ensure(function(msg, settings){
if (settings.apiKey) return;
if ('track' != msg.type()) return;
if (!shouldImport(msg)) return;
return this.invalid('.apiKey is required if "track" message is older than 5 days.');
});
Dynamically validate message:
Integration.ensure(function(msg, _){
if (msg.userId() && msg.proxy('message.context.ip')) return;
return this.reject('message.userId is required');
});
Set the default endpoint for all requests.
.endpoint('https://api.integration.io/v1');
Set the request timeout to be
ms
.timeout(3000);
.timeout('3s');
Set how many times the integration should retry a request
.retries(2);
Enable the integration on all channels in
array.
.channels(['server', 'client', 'mobile']);
Reject a
msg with
reason, returns a
MessageRejectedError.
if (something) return fn(this.reject('some reason'));
Reject
settings with
reason.
if (something) return fn(this.invalid('some reason'));
Error with
reason.
if (200 != res.status) return fn(this.error('expected 200 but got %d', res.status));
Adds
fn to be called when determining
if a request error should be retried. The
fn
will be pass the error from the request or
the response.
Example.retry(function(err){
return 429 == err.status;
});
By default, it already checks for:
err.status = 500
err.status = 502
err.status = 503
err.status = 504
err.code = "ETIMEDOUT"
err.code = "EADDRINFO"
err.code = "EADDRINFO"
err.code = "ECONNRESET"
err.code = "ECONNREFUSED"
err.code = "ECONNABORTED"
err.code = "EHOSTUNREACH"
err.code = "ENOTFOUND"
Any methods added with
.retry will be checked in addition to the list above.
Get a list of events with
obj and
event.
events = { my_event: 'a4991b88' }
.map(events, 'My Event');
// => ["a4991b88"]
.map(events, 'whatever');
// => []
events = [{ key: 'my event', value: '9b5eb1fa' }]
.map(events, 'my_event');
// => ["9b5eb1fa"]
.map(events, 'whatever');
// => []
Lock a
key with
fn.
This is used because some API's create duplicates.
var self = this;
var key = [this.settings.apiKey, msg.userId()].join(':');
this.lock(key, function(){
createUser(function(err, res){
self.unlock(key, function(){
if (err) return fn(err);
fn(null, res);
});
});
});
Unlocks
key.
Create a new superagent.Request with
url. See superagent docs for available methods (auth, headers, etc.).
this
.post('/some-path')
.send(payload)
.end(fn);
Handle HTTP response, errors if the response is not
2xx, 3xx.
this
.post('/some-path')
.send(payload)
.end(this.handle(fn));
Set / Get redis instance.
Set / Get the logger instance.
Set / Get jstrace instance.
Trace
str with optional
obj.
Check if
err should be retried or not.
