facade

Facade provides common fields for analytics integrations. Wraps the Segment.io API for use on the server or client.

Documentation

See auto-generated documentation at facade.segment.com.

Contributing

Make a pull request as usual. Be sure to update documentation if appropriate. If you've updated the JSDoc for any of the functions, please run:

make docs

Include resulting changes to the docs/ directory in your pull request. Include them in a separate commit, so that your actual code/doc changes are easy to distinguish.

License

Released under the MIT license.