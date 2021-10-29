Facade provides common fields for analytics integrations. Wraps the Segment.io API for use on the server or client.
See auto-generated documentation at facade.segment.com.
Make a pull request as usual. Be sure to update documentation if appropriate. If you've updated the JSDoc for any of the functions, please run:
$ make docs
Include resulting changes to the
docs/ directory in your pull request.
Include them in a separate commit, so that your actual code/doc changes are
easy to distinguish.
Released under the MIT license.