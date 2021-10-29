openbase logo
Readme

facade

CircleCI Codecov

Facade provides common fields for analytics integrations. Wraps the Segment.io API for use on the server or client.

Documentation

See auto-generated documentation at facade.segment.com.

Contributing

Make a pull request as usual. Be sure to update documentation if appropriate. If you've updated the JSDoc for any of the functions, please run:

$ make docs

Include resulting changes to the docs/ directory in your pull request. Include them in a separate commit, so that your actual code/doc changes are easy to distinguish.

License

Released under the MIT license.

