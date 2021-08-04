.
<SegmentedControl> – a good-lookin' segmented control React component
<SegmentedControlWithoutStyles> - a version that doesn't import the stylesheet (if
<SegmentedControl> doesn't work in your build system—eg Next.js)
<FormsySegmentedControl> – a version for Formsy
In iOS, a segmented control is usually used to display different views (the equivalent of tabs in material design). However, segmented controls are increasingly being used in lieu of plain radio buttons or select inputs (dropdowns, or material menus). See for instance the designer lukew's recommendations:
Other good choices are radio groups, like this Ionic component, or a button list, as used in the Yo or Thumbtack apps, that looks the same, except on click, instead of seeing a checkmark, you're taken to the next screen.
A similar component in material design is the toggle button.
Demo: lorensr.me/segmented-control
npm install --save segmented-control
<SegmentedControl> props:
className: PropTypes.string: optional custom
className for the container in addition to the default
segmented-control class.
name: PropTypes.string.isRequired: name of the radio
<input>s. Also the attribute included in the first argument of Formsy's
onSubmit.
options: PropTypes.array.isRequired: Maximum length 10, each element an object of the form:
label: display text
value: value passed to
setValue and Formsy's
onSubmit
default: true: one object must have this
disabled: true: optional
style: PropTypes.object: common styles are width and color
setValue: PropTypes.func: callback on input change, passed the value string. Called once initially with the default value on mount.
import { SegmentedControl } from 'segmented-control'
<SegmentedControl
name="oneDisabled"
options={[
{ label: "One", value: "one", disabled: true },
{ label: "Two", value: "two" },
{ label: "Three", value: "three", default: true },
{ label: "Four", value: "four" }
]}
setValue={newValue => this.doSomething(newValue)}
style={{ width: 400, color: '#ab47bc' }} // purple400
/>
As above, but with a different import statement:
import SegmentedControlWithoutStyles from 'segmented-control/SegmentedControlWithoutStyles'
<FormsySegmentedControl> has the same props, but includes
Formsy.Mixin and calls Formsy's
setValue, so that the value is included in
onSubmit (see the event triggered by submitting the demo form). In the example below, the first arg of
onSubmit would be
{exampleInput: 'two'}:
import Formsy from 'formsy-react'
import Button from '@material-ui/core/Button'
import MuiThemeProvider from '@material-ui/core/styles/MuiThemeProvider'
import { FormsySegmentedControl } from 'segmented-control'
<MuiThemeProvider>
<Formsy.Form
onValidSubmit={this.onSubmit}
>
<FormsySegmentedControl
name="exampleInput"
options={[
{ label: "One", value: "one" },
{ label: "Two", value: "two", default: true },
{ label: "Three", value: "three" }
]}
style={{ width: 300, color: 'rgb(0, 188, 212)' }} // match default material-ui primary teal
/>
<Button
variant="contained"
type="submit"
label="submit formsy form"
style={{
display: 'block',
width: 200,
margin: "20px auto"
}}
primary
>
Submit
</Button>
</Formsy.Form>
</MuiThemeProvider>
git clone git@github.com:lorensr/segmented-control.git
npm install
npm start