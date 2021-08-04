.

<SegmentedControl> – a good-lookin' segmented control React component

<SegmentedControlWithoutStyles> - a version that doesn't import the stylesheet (if <SegmentedControl> doesn't work in your build system—eg Next.js)

<FormsySegmentedControl> – a version for Formsy

UX background

In iOS, a segmented control is usually used to display different views (the equivalent of tabs in material design). However, segmented controls are increasingly being used in lieu of plain radio buttons or select inputs (dropdowns, or material menus). See for instance the designer lukew's recommendations:

Other good choices are radio groups, like this Ionic component, or a button list, as used in the Yo or Thumbtack apps, that looks the same, except on click, instead of seeing a checkmark, you're taken to the next screen.

A similar component in material design is the toggle button.

Component

Demo: lorensr.me/segmented-control

Usage

npm install --save segmented-control

Plain

<SegmentedControl> props:

className: PropTypes.string : optional custom className for the container in addition to the default segmented-control class.

: optional custom for the container in addition to the default class. name: PropTypes.string.isRequired : name of the radio <input> s. Also the attribute included in the first argument of Formsy's onSubmit .

: name of the radio s. Also the attribute included in the first argument of Formsy's . options: PropTypes.array.isRequired : Maximum length 10, each element an object of the form: label : display text value : value passed to setValue and Formsy's onSubmit default: true : one object must have this disabled: true : optional

: Maximum length 10, each element an object of the form: style: PropTypes.object : common styles are width and color

: common styles are width and color setValue: PropTypes.func : callback on input change, passed the value string. Called once initially with the default value on mount.

import { SegmentedControl } from 'segmented-control' <SegmentedControl name= "oneDisabled" options={[ { label : "One" , value : "one" , disabled : true }, { label : "Two" , value : "two" }, { label : "Three" , value : "three" , default : true }, { label : "Four" , value : "four" } ]} setValue={newValue => this .doSomething(newValue)} style={{ width : 400 , color : '#ab47bc' }} />

Without styles

As above, but with a different import statement:

import SegmentedControlWithoutStyles from 'segmented-control/SegmentedControlWithoutStyles'

Formsy

<FormsySegmentedControl> has the same props, but includes Formsy.Mixin and calls Formsy's setValue , so that the value is included in onSubmit (see the event triggered by submitting the demo form). In the example below, the first arg of onSubmit would be {exampleInput: 'two'} :

import Formsy from 'formsy-react' import Button from '@material-ui/core/Button' import MuiThemeProvider from '@material-ui/core/styles/MuiThemeProvider' import { FormsySegmentedControl } from 'segmented-control' <MuiThemeProvider> < Formsy.Form onValidSubmit = {this.onSubmit} > < FormsySegmentedControl name = "exampleInput" options = {[ { label: " One ", value: " one " }, { label: " Two ", value: " two ", default: true }, { label: " Three ", value: " three " } ]} style = {{ width: 300 , color: ' rgb ( 0 , 188 , 212 )' }} // match default material-ui primary teal /> < Button variant = "contained" type = "submit" label = "submit formsy form" style = {{ display: ' block ', width: 200 , margin: " 20px auto " }} primary > Submit </ Button > </ Formsy.Form > </ MuiThemeProvider >

Development

git clone git@github.com:lorensr/segmented-control.git npm install npm start

http://localhost:9009

Credits