sj

segment-js

by lmgonzalves
1.1.2 (see all)

A JavaScript library to draw and animate SVG path strokes

Downloads/wk

105

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Segment

A JavaScript library to draw and animate SVG path strokes.

See the DEMO.

Read this article to understand how it works.

Basic usage

HTML

Add the segment script, and define a path somewhere.

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/segment-js/1.1.3/segment.js"></script>

<svg>
  <path id="my-path" ...>
</svg>

JavaScript

Initialize a new Segment with the path. Then draw a segment of stroke every time you want with: .draw(begin, end, duration, options).

var myPath = document.getElementById("my-path"),
    segment = new Segment(myPath);

segment.draw("25%", "75% - 10", 1);

Install with NPM

npm install segment-js

Constructor

The Segment constructor asks for 4 parameters:

  • path: DOM element to draw.
  • begin (optional, default 0): Length to start drawing the stroke.
  • end (optional, default 100%): Length to finish drawing the stroke.
  • circular (optional, default false): Allow begin and end values less than 0 and greater than 100%.

Method draw(begin, end, duration, options)

NameTypeDefaultDescription
beginstring0Path length to start drawing.
endstring100%Path length to finish drawing.
durationfloat0Duration (in seconds) of the animation.
optionsobjectnullOptions for animation in object notation.

Note that begin and end can be negative values and can be written in any of these ways:

  • floatValue
  • percent
  • percent + floatValue
  • percent - floatValue

All possible options for draw method

NameTypeDefaultDescription
delayfloat0Waiting time (in seconds) to start drawing.
easingfunctionlinearEasing function (normalized). I highly recommend d3-ease.
circularbooleanfalseIf true, when the stroke reaches the end of the path it will resume at the beginning. The same applies in the opposite direction.
callbackfunctionnullFunction to call when the animation is done.

Example

function cubicIn(t) {
    return t * t * t;
}

function done() {
    alert("Done!");
}

segment.draw("-25%", "75% - 10", 1, {delay: 0.5, easing: cubicIn, circular: true, callback: done});

Animating with another library

It's possible to animate the path stroke using another JavaScript library, like GSAP. Segments offers a method called strokeDasharray that is useful for this issue. Here is an example using TweenLite (with CSSPlugin).

TweenLite.to(path, 1, { strokeDasharray: segment.strokeDasharray(begin, end) });

