A JavaScript library to draw and animate SVG path strokes.
See the DEMO.
Read this article to understand how it works.
HTML
Add the segment script, and define a
path somewhere.
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/segment-js/1.1.3/segment.js"></script>
<svg>
<path id="my-path" ...>
</svg>
JavaScript
Initialize a new
Segment with the
path. Then draw a segment of stroke every time you want with:
.draw(begin, end, duration, options).
var myPath = document.getElementById("my-path"),
segment = new Segment(myPath);
segment.draw("25%", "75% - 10", 1);
npm install segment-js
The
Segment constructor asks for 4 parameters:
0): Length to start drawing the stroke.
100%): Length to finish drawing the stroke.
false): Allow
begin and
end values less than 0 and greater than 100%.
draw(begin, end, duration, options)
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
begin
|string
|0
|Path length to start drawing.
end
|string
|100%
|Path length to finish drawing.
duration
|float
|0
|Duration (in seconds) of the animation.
options
|object
|null
|Options for animation in object notation.
Note that
begin and
end can be negative values and can be written in any of these ways:
options for
draw method
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
delay
|float
|0
|Waiting time (in seconds) to start drawing.
easing
|function
|linear
|Easing function (normalized). I highly recommend d3-ease.
circular
|boolean
|false
|If
true, when the stroke reaches the end of the path it will resume at the beginning. The same applies in the opposite direction.
callback
|function
|null
|Function to call when the animation is done.
Example
function cubicIn(t) {
return t * t * t;
}
function done() {
alert("Done!");
}
segment.draw("-25%", "75% - 10", 1, {delay: 0.5, easing: cubicIn, circular: true, callback: done});
It's possible to animate the path stroke using another JavaScript library, like GSAP.
Segments offers a method called
strokeDasharray that is useful for this issue.
Here is an example using TweenLite (with CSSPlugin).
TweenLite.to(path, 1, { strokeDasharray: segment.strokeDasharray(begin, end) });