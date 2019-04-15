A library to test if a url/request is crawled, usually used in a web crawler. Compatible with request and node-crawler. The 1.x or newer version has quite different APIs and is not compatible with 0.x versions. Please read the upgrade guide document.
$ npm install seenreq --save
const seenreq = require('seenreq')
, seen = new seenreq();
//url to be normalized
let url = "http://www.GOOGLE.com";
console.log(seen.normalize(url));//{ sign: "GET http://www.google.com/\r\n", options: {} }
//request options to be normalized
let option = {
uri: 'http://www.GOOGLE.com',
rupdate: false
};
console.log(seen.normalize(option));//{sign: "GET http://www.google.com/\r\n", options:{rupdate: false} }
seen.initialize().then(()=>{
return seen.exists(url);
}).then( (rst) => {
console.log(rst[0]);//false if ask for a `request` never see
return seen.exists(opt);
}).then( (rst) => {
console.log(rst[0]);//true if got same `request`
}).catch(e){
console.error(e);
};
When you call
exists, the module will do normalization itself first and then check if exists.
seenreq stores keys in memory by default, memory usage will soar as number of keys increases. Redis will solve this problem. Because seenreq uses
ioredis as redis client, all
ioredis' options are recived and supported. You should first install:
npm install seenreq-repo-redis --save
and then set repo to
redis:
const seenreq = require('seenreq')
let seen = new seenreq({
repo:'redis',// use redis instead of memory
host:'127.0.0.1',
port:6379,
clearOnQuit:false // clear redis cache or don't when calling dispose(), default true.
});
seen.initialize().then(()=>{
//do stuff...
}).catch(e){
console.error(e);
}
It is similar with redis above:
npm install seenreq-repo-mongo --save
const seenreq = require('seenreq')
let seen = new seenreq({
repo:'mongo',
url:'mongodb://xxx/seenreq',
collection: 'foor'
});
Instance of seenreq
Initialize the repo, returns a promise.
uri String,
option is Option of request or node-crawler
Returns normalized Object: {sign,options}.
Returns a promise with an Boolean array, e.g. [true, false, true, false, false].
Dispose resources of repo. If you are using repo other than memory, like Redis you should call
dispose to release connection. Returns a promise.
ts property in the url like
http://www.xxx.com/index?ts=1442382602504 which is timestamp and it should be same whenever you visit.
repo update. Store in repo so that
seenreq can hit the same
req next time (Default true).
mysql repo to persist keys to disk.