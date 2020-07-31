seek-bzip is a pure-javascript Node.JS module adapted from node-bzip and before that antimatter15's pure-javascript bzip2 decoder. Like these projects,
seek-bzip only does decompression (see compressjs if you need compression code). Unlike those other projects,
seek-bzip can seek to and decode single blocks from the bzip2 file.
seek-bzip primarily decodes buffers into other buffers, synchronously.
With the help of the fibers
package, it can operate on node streams; see
test/stream.js for an
example.
npm install seek-bzip
This package uses Typed Arrays, which are present in node.js >= 0.5.5.
After compressing some example data into
example.bz2, the following will recreate that original data and save it to
example:
var Bunzip = require('seek-bzip');
var fs = require('fs');
var compressedData = fs.readFileSync('example.bz2');
var data = Bunzip.decode(compressedData);
fs.writeFileSync('example', data);
See the tests in the
tests/ directory for further usage examples.
For uncompressing single blocks of bzip2-compressed data, you will need
an out-of-band index listing the start of each bzip2 block. (Presumably
you generate this at the same time as you index the start of the information
you wish to seek to inside the compressed file.) The
seek-bzip module
has been designed to be compatible with the C implementation
seek-bzip2
available from https://bitbucket.org/james_taylor/seek-bzip2. That codebase
contains a
bzip-table tool which will generate bzip2 block start indices.
There is also a pure-JavaScript
seek-bzip-table tool in this package's
bin directory.
require('seek-bzip') returns a
Bunzip object. It contains three static
methods. The first is a function accepting one or two parameters:
Bunzip.decode = function(input, [Number expectedSize] or [output], [boolean multistream])
The
input argument can be a "stream" object (which must implement the
readByte method), or a
Buffer.
If
expectedSize is not present,
decodeBzip simply decodes
input and
returns the resulting
Buffer.
If
expectedSize is present (and numeric),
decodeBzip will store
the results in a
Buffer of length
expectedSize, and throw an error
in the case that the size of the decoded data does not match
expectedSize.
If you pass a non-numeric second parameter, it can either be a
Buffer
object (which must be of the correct length; an error will be thrown if
the size of the decoded data does not match the buffer length) or
a "stream" object (which must implement a
writeByte method).
The optional third
multistream parameter, if true, attempts to continue
reading past the end of the bzip2 file. This supports "multistream"
bzip2 files, which are simply multiple bzip2 files concatenated together.
If this argument is true, the input stream must have an
eof method
which returns true when the end of the input has been reached.
The second exported method is a function accepting two or three parameters:
Bunzip.decodeBlock = function(input, Number blockStartBits, [Number expectedSize] or [output])
The
input and
expectedSize/
output parameters are as above.
The
blockStartBits parameter gives the start of the desired block, in bits.
If passing a stream as the
input parameter, it must implement the
seek method.
The final exported method is a function accepting two or three parameters:
Bunzip.table = function(input, Function callback, [boolean multistream])
The
input and
multistream parameters are identical to those for the
decode method.
This function will invoke
callback(position, size) once per bzip2 block,
where
position gives the starting position of the block (in bits), and
size gives the uncompressed size of the block (in bytes).
This can be used to construct an index allowing direct access to a particular
block inside a bzip2 file, using the
decodeBlock method.
There are binaries available in bin. The first generates an index of all the blocks in a bzip2-compressed file:
$ bin/seek-bzip-table test/sample4.bz2
32 99981
320555 99981
606348 99981
847568 99981
1089094 99981
1343625 99981
1596228 99981
1843336 99981
2090919 99981
2342106 39019
$
The first field is the starting position of the block, in bits, and the second field is the length of the block, in bytes.
The second binary decodes an arbitrary block of a bzip2 file:
$ bin/seek-bunzip -d -b 2342106 test/sample4.bz2 | tail
élan's
émigré
émigré's
émigrés
épée
épée's
épées
étude
étude's
études
$
Use
--help to see other options.
Improvements to this module would be generally useful. Feel free to fork on github and submit pull requests!
Copyright © 2013-2015 C. Scott Ananian
Copyright © 2012-2015 Eli Skeggs
Copyright © 2011 Kevin Kwok
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.