openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

seeds

by terminalvelocity
2.3.1 (see all)

Seeds is a framework designed for Rapid Application Prototyping.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Full-Stack Framework

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Seeds.js - A Full Stack JavaScript Framework

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/terminalvelocity/seeds.js Codacy Badge

Seeds is an acronym that stands for Sails Ember Ember-Data Semantic-UI. It is designed for Rapid Application Prototyping.

View full documentation.

                                                         .
                                              .         ;
                 .              .              ;%     ;;
                   ,           ,                :;%  %;
                    :         ;                   :;%;'     .,
           ,.        %;     %;            ;        %;'    ,;
             ;       ;%;  %%;        ,     %;    ;%;    ,%'
              %;       %;%;      ,  ;       %;  ;%;   ,%;'
               ;%;      %;        ;%;        % ;%;  ,%;'
                `%;.     ;%;     %;'         `;%%;.%;'
                 `:;%.    ;%%. %@;        %; ;@%;%'
                    `:%;.  :;bd%;          %;@%;'
                      `@%:.  :;%.         ;@@%;'
                        `@%.  `;@%.      ;@@%;
                          `@%%. `@%%    ;@@%;
                            ;@%. :@%%  %@@%;
                              %@bd%%%bd%%:;
                                #@%%%%%:;;
                                %@@%%%::;
                                %@@@%(o);  . '
                                %@@@o%;:(.,'
                            `.. %@@@o%::;
                               `)@@@o%::;
                                %@@(o)::;
                               .%@@@@%::;
                               ;%@@@@%::;.
                              ;%@@@@%%:;;;.
                          ...;%@@@@@%%:;;;;,..
                    Plant some seeds, watch em grow
                        You reap what you sow

Seeds.js

Installation

npm install -g seeds

Usage

Generates a new project with the supplied name

$ seeds new [name]

Run API Server at 1776 and Frontend at 4200

$ seeds serve

Generates boilerplate of named [name]

$ seeds generate <kind> [name] <attrs:type>

Currently only scaffold generator is available.

$ seeds generate scaffold user name:string email:string age:number birthday:date newsletter:boolean

Note

Seeds.js uses tagged releases. The latest tagged version is the latest version available on NPM. Master is dev master branch.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

strapi🚀 Open source Node.js Headless CMS to easily build customisable APIs
GitHub Stars
43K
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
43
Top Feedback
32Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
19Performant
ghostTurn your audience into a business. Publishing, memberships, subscriptions and newsletters.
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
99
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
feathersA framework for real-time applications and REST APIs with JavaScript and TypeScript
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
socketclusterHighly scalable realtime framework
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
10K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
met
meteorInstall Meteor
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
104
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
7Performant
nrg
@ianwalter/nrgA batteries-included web framework for Node.js
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
257
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial