Seeds.js - A Full Stack JavaScript Framework

Seeds is an acronym that stands for Sails Ember Ember-Data Semantic-UI. It is designed for Rapid Application Prototyping.

Seeds.js

Installation

npm install -g seeds

Usage

Generates a new project with the supplied name

$ seeds new [ name ]

Run API Server at 1776 and Frontend at 4200

seeds serve

Generates boilerplate of named [name]

$ seeds generate < kind > [name] < attrs:type >

Currently only scaffold generator is available.

$ seeds generate scaffold user name :string email:string age:number birthday: date newsletter: boolean

Note

Seeds.js uses tagged releases. The latest tagged version is the latest version available on NPM. Master is dev master branch.