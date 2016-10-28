Seeds is an acronym that stands for Sails Ember Ember-Data Semantic-UI. It is designed for Rapid Application Prototyping.
.
. ;
. . ;% ;;
, , :;% %;
: ; :;%;' .,
,. %; %; ; %;' ,;
; ;%; %%; , %; ;%; ,%'
%; %;%; , ; %; ;%; ,%;'
;%; %; ;%; % ;%; ,%;'
`%;. ;%; %;' `;%%;.%;'
`:;%. ;%%. %@; %; ;@%;%'
`:%;. :;bd%; %;@%;'
`@%:. :;%. ;@@%;'
`@%. `;@%. ;@@%;
`@%%. `@%% ;@@%;
;@%. :@%% %@@%;
%@bd%%%bd%%:;
#@%%%%%:;;
%@@%%%::;
%@@@%(o); . '
%@@@o%;:(.,'
`.. %@@@o%::;
`)@@@o%::;
%@@(o)::;
.%@@@@%::;
;%@@@@%::;.
;%@@@@%%:;;;.
...;%@@@@@%%:;;;;,..
Plant some seeds, watch em grow
You reap what you sow
Seeds.js
npm install -g seeds
$ seeds new [name]
$ seeds serve
$ seeds generate <kind> [name] <attrs:type>
$ seeds generate scaffold user name:string email:string age:number birthday:date newsletter:boolean
Seeds.js uses tagged releases. The latest tagged version is the latest version available on NPM. Master is dev master branch.