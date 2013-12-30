A storage-agnostic graphing database framework.
Seed is a suite of components (Graph, Model, Schema, Hash) that provide a common API for working with JSON-style documents, regardless of the storage engine. Additionally, Seed can layer a graph structure to facilitate the traversal of data relationships between documents of the same or different model types.
Note: Documentation website in progress. Hold tight.
Other possible implementations:
Package is available through npm.
$ npm install seed
Seed comes with a Memory based storage engine. Need an alternative?
CouchDB coming very soon.
The current release (0.4.x) is production ready for small to medium size projects. The next release will focus on expanding on schema validation options and the graph traversal language. Also, be on the lookout for a kick-ass documentation website.
Tests are writting in Mocha using the Chai
should BDD assertion library. Make sure you have that installed, clone this repo, install dependacies
using
npm install.
$ make test
Interested in contributing? Fork to get started. Contact @logicalparadox if you are interested in being regular contributor.
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2011-2012 Jake Luer jake@alogicalparadox.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.