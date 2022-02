Security Vocabulary

This repository contains the Credentials Community Group Security Vocabulary and a npm package that exports related contexts and constants.

Security Vocabulary specification: https://w3c-ccg.github.io/security-vocab/.

Context Package

The repository contains JSON-LD contexts for the Security Vocabulary. These are also packaged in a npm package for CommonJS and ES Modules. To use with NPM and Node.js, use the following:

npm install security-context

The package exposes two values:

contexts : A Map from context URI to JSON-LD context.

: A Map from context URI to JSON-LD context. constants : An Object of shorthand keys mapped to context URIs.

const {contexts, constants} = require ( 'security-context' );

With ES Modules: