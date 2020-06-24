SecureStorage

A simple wrapper for localStorage/sessionStorage that allows one to encrypt/decrypt the data being stored.

$ npm install secure-web- storage

What SecureStorage Looks Like

var CryptoJS = require ( "crypto-js" ); var SECRET_KEY = 'my secret key' ; var secureStorage = new SecureStorage(localStorage, { hash : function hash ( key ) { key = CryptoJS.SHA256(key, SECRET_KEY); return key.toString(); }, encrypt : function encrypt ( data ) { data = CryptoJS.AES.encrypt(data, SECRET_KEY); data = data.toString(); return data; }, decrypt : function decrypt ( data ) { data = CryptoJS.AES.decrypt(data, SECRET_KEY); data = data.toString(CryptoJS.enc.Utf8); return data; } }); var data = { secret : 'data' }; secureStorage.setItem( 'data' , data); var decryptedData = secureStorage.getItem( 'data' ); secureStorage.removeItem( 'data' ); secureStorage.key(id) secureStorage.clear(); secureStorage.length;

Security Best Practices

Handing someone a locked box with the key taped to it is not a good security practice. When using this library it is highly suggested that the key is not delivered with your code. Secret Keys should be a) user inputed or b) obtained through a secure authenticated request. Do NOT ship your Secret Key in your code.