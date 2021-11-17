openbase logo
secure-spreadsheet

by Andrew Kane
0.1.5 (see all)

Encrypt and password protect sensitive CSV and XLSX files

Overview

Readme

Secure Spreadsheet

🔥 Secure your data exports - encrypt and password protect sensitive CSV and XLSX files

The Office Open XML format provides a standard for encryption and password protection

Works with Excel, Numbers, and LibreOffice Calc

Getting Started

Install the CLI

npm install -g secure-spreadsheet

Convert a CSV into password-protected, AES-256 encrypted XLSX

secure-spreadsheet --password secret < input.csv > output.xlsx

Protect an existing XLSX

secure-spreadsheet --password secret --input-format xlsx < input.xlsx > output.xlsx

Languages

You can use the CLI to create encrypted spreadsheets in other languages.

Pull requests are welcome for more languages.

PHP

<?php

$csv_str = "awesome,csv";

$descriptorspec = array(
  0 => array("pipe", "r"),
  1 => array("pipe", "w")
);

$process = proc_open(["secure-spreadsheet", "--password", "secret"], $descriptorspec, $pipes);

if (!is_resource($process)) {
  die("Command failed");
}

fwrite($pipes[0], $csv_str);
fclose($pipes[0]);

$result = stream_get_contents($pipes[1]);
fclose($pipes[1]);

if (proc_close($process) != 0) {
  die("Command failed");
}

file_put_contents("output.xlsx", $result);

Python

import subprocess

csv_str = b'awesome,csv'

result = subprocess.check_output(['secure-spreadsheet', '--password', 'secret'], input=csv_str)

with open('output.xlsx', 'wb') as f:
    f.write(result)

Ruby

require "open3"

csv_str = "awesome,csv"

result, status = Open3.capture2("secure-spreadsheet", "--password", "secret", stdin_data: csv_str)
raise "Command failed" unless status.success?

File.write("output.xlsx", result)

Other Approaches

An alternative approach to secure your data is to create a password-protected ZIP archive. However, this leaves the data exposed after it’s unzipped.

Notes

The content type for XLSX is application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet.

Credits

Thanks to xlsx-populate for providing the encryption and password protection.

History

View the changelog

Contributing

Everyone is encouraged to help improve this project. Here are a few ways you can help:

To get started with development:

git clone https://github.com/ankane/secure-spreadsheet.git
cd secure-spreadsheet
npm install

