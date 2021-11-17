Secure Spreadsheet

🔥 Secure your data exports - encrypt and password protect sensitive CSV and XLSX files

The Office Open XML format provides a standard for encryption and password protection

Works with Excel, Numbers, and LibreOffice Calc

Getting Started

Install the CLI

npm install -g secure-spreadsheet

Convert a CSV into password-protected, AES-256 encrypted XLSX

secure-spreadsheet --password secret < input.csv > output.xlsx

Protect an existing XLSX

secure-spreadsheet --password secret --input-format xlsx < input.xlsx > output.xlsx

Languages

You can use the CLI to create encrypted spreadsheets in other languages.

Pull requests are welcome for more languages.

PHP

$csv_str = "awesome,csv" ; $descriptorspec = array ( 0 => array ( "pipe" , "r" ), 1 => array ( "pipe" , "w" ) ); $process = proc_open([ "secure-spreadsheet" , "--password" , "secret" ], $descriptorspec, $pipes); if (!is_resource($process)) { die ( "Command failed" ); } fwrite($pipes[ 0 ], $csv_str); fclose($pipes[ 0 ]); $result = stream_get_contents($pipes[ 1 ]); fclose($pipes[ 1 ]); if (proc_close($process) != 0 ) { die ( "Command failed" ); } file_put_contents( "output.xlsx" , $result);

Python

import subprocess csv_str = b'awesome,csv' result = subprocess.check_output([ 'secure-spreadsheet' , '--password' , 'secret' ], input=csv_str) with open( 'output.xlsx' , 'wb' ) as f: f.write(result)

Ruby

require "open3" csv_str = "awesome,csv" result, status = Open3.capture2( "secure-spreadsheet" , "--password" , "secret" , stdin_data: csv_str) raise "Command failed" unless status.success? File.write( "output.xlsx" , result)

Other Approaches

An alternative approach to secure your data is to create a password-protected ZIP archive. However, this leaves the data exposed after it’s unzipped.

Notes

The content type for XLSX is application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet .

Credits

Thanks to xlsx-populate for providing the encryption and password protection.

History

Contributing

Everyone is encouraged to help improve this project. Here are a few ways you can help:

Report bugs

Fix bugs and submit pull requests

Write, clarify, or fix documentation

Suggest or add new features

To get started with development: