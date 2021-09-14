secret-stack plugin which provides storing of valid secure-scuttlebutt messages in an append-only log.
ssb-db provides tools for dealing with unforgeable append-only message feeds. You can create a feed, post
messages to that feed, verify a feed created by someone else, stream messages to and from feeds, and more
(see API).
Unforgeable means that only the owner of a feed can modify that feed, as enforced by digital signing (see Security properties).
This property makes
ssb-db useful for peer-to-peer applications.
ssb-db also makes it easy to encrypt
messages.
In this example, we create a feed, post a signed message to it, then create a stream that reads from the feed. Note:
ssb-server includes the
ssb-db dependency already, so the example here uses this as a plugin for
secret-stack.
/**
* create an ssb-db instance and add a message to it.
*/
var pull = require('pull-stream')
//create a secret-stack instance and add ssb-db, for persistence.
var createApp = require('secret-stack')({})
.use(require('ssb-db'))
// create the db instance.
// Only one instance may be created at a time due to os locks on port and database files.
var app = createApp(require('ssb-config'))
//your public key, the default key of this instance.
app.id
//or, called remotely
app.whoami(function (err, data) {
console.log(data.id) //your id
})
// publish a message to default identity
// - feed.add appends a message to your key's chain.
// - the `type` attribute is required.
app.publish({ type: 'post', text: 'My First Post!' }, function (err, msg) {
// the message as it appears in the database:
console.log(msg)
// and its hash:
console.log(msg.key)
})
// collect all the messages into an array, calls back, and then ends
// https://github.com/pull-stream/pull-stream/blob/master/docs/sinks/collect.md
pull(
app.createLogStream(),
pull.collect(function (err, messagesArray) {
console.log(messagesArray)
})
)
// collect all messages for a particular keypair into an array, calls back, and then ends
// https://github.com/pull-stream/pull-stream/blob/master/docs/sinks/collect.md
pull(
app.createHistoryStream({id: app.id}),
pull.collect(function (err, messagesArray) {
console.log(messagesArray)
})
)
Building upon
ssb-db requires understanding a few concepts that it uses to ensure the unforgeability of
message feeds.
An identity is simply a public/private key pair.
Even though there is no worldwide store of identities, it's infeasible for anyone to forge your identity. Identities are binary strings, so not particularly human-readable.
A feed is an append-only sequence of messages. Each feed is associated 1:1 with an identity. The feed is identified by its public key. This works because public keys are unique.
Since feeds are append-only, replication is simple: request all messages in the feed that are newer than the latest message you know about.
Note that append-only really means append-only: you cannot delete an existing message. If you want to enable
entities to be deleted or modified in your data model, that can be implemented in a layer on top of
ssb-db
using delta encoding.
Each message contains:
{}
object. If there is encryption, this is an encrypted string.
Since each message contains a reference to the previous message, a feed must be replicated in order, starting with the first message. This is the only way that the feed can be verified. A feed can be viewed in any order after it's been replicated.
The text inside a message can refer to three types of ssb-db entities: messages, feeds, and blobs (i.e. attachments). Messages and blobs are referred to by their hashes, but a feed is referred to by its signing public key. Thus, a message within a feed can refer to another feed, or to a particular point within a feed.
Object ids begin with a sigil
@
% and
& for a
feedId,
msgId and
blobId respectively.
Note that
ssb-db does not include facilities for retrieving a blob given the hash.
It is possible to easily replicate data between two instances of
ssb-db.
First, they exchange maps of their newest data. Then, each one downloads all data newer than its newest data.
ssb-server is a tool that makes it easy to replicate multiple instances of ssb-db using a decentralized network.
ssb-db maintains useful security properties even when it is connected to a malicious ssb-db database. This
makes it ideal as a store for peer-to-peer applications.
Imagine that we want to read from a feed for which we know the identity, but we're connected to a malicious ssb-db instance. As long as the malicious database does not have the private key:
test/end-to-end.js.
SecretStack.use(require('ssb-db')) => SecretStackApp
The design pattern of ssb-db is for it to act as a plugin within the
SecretStack plugin framework. The main export provides the plugin,
which extends the SecretStack app with this plugins functionality, and API.
ssb-db adds persistence to a SecretStack setup.
Without other plugins, this instance will not have replication or querying. Loading
ssb-db directly is
useful for testing, but it's recommended to instead start from a plugin bundle like
ssb-server
Because of legacy reasons, all the
ssb-dbmethods are mounted on the top level object, so it's
app.getinstead of
app.db.getas it would be with all the other
ssb-*plugins.
In the API docs below, we'll just call it
db
db.get(id | seq | opts, cb) // cb(error, message)
Get a message by its hash-id.
id is a message id, the message is returned.
seq is provided, the message at that offset in the underlying flumelog is returned.
opts is passed, the message id is taken from either
opts.id or
opts.key.
opts.private = true the message will be decrypted if possible.
opts.meta = true is set, or
seq is used, the message will be in
{key, value: msg, timestamp} format.
Otherwise the raw message (without key and timestamp) are returned. This is for backwards compatibility reasons.
Given that most other apis (such as createLogStream) by default return
{key, value, timestamp} it's
recommended to use
db.get({id: key, meta: true}, cb)
Note that the
cb callback is called with 3 arguments:
cb(err, msg, offset), where
the 3rd argument is the
offset position of that message in the log (flumelog-offset).
db.add(msg, cb) // cb(error, data)
Append a raw message to the local log.
msg must be a valid, signed message.
ssb-validate is used internally to validate messages.
db.publish(content, cb) // cb(error, data)
Create a valid message with
content with the default identity and append it to the local log.
ssb-validate is used to construct a valid message.
This is the recommended method for publishing new messages, as it handles the tasks of correctly setting the message's timestamp, sequence number, previous-hash, and signature.
content (object): The content of the message.
.type (string): The object's type.
⚠ This could break your feed. Please don't run this unless you understand it.
Delete a message by its message key or a whole feed by its key. This only deletes the message from your local database, not the network, and could have unintended consequences if you try to delete a single message in the middle of a feed.
The intended use-case is to delete all messages from a given feed or deleting a single message from the tip of your feed if you're completely confident that the message hasn't left your device.
//Delete message
db.del(msg.key, (err, key) => {
if (err) throw err
})
//Delete all author messages
db.del(msg.value.author, (err, key) => {
if (err) throw err
})
db.whoami(cb) // cb(error, {"id": FeedID })
Get information about the current ssb-server user.
db.createLogStream({ live, old, gt, gte, lt, lte, reverse, keys, values, limit, fillCache, keyEncoding,
valueEncoding, raw }): PullSource
Create a stream of the messages that have been written to this instance in the order they arrived. This is mainly intended for building views.
live (boolean) Keep the stream open and emit new messages as they are received. Defaults to
false.
old (boolean) If
false the output will not include the old data. If live and old are both false,
an error is thrown. Defaults to
true.
gt (greater than),
gte (greater than or equal) (timestamp) Define the lower bound of the range to
be streamed. Only records where the key is greater than (or equal to) this option will be included in the
range. When
reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the records streamed will be the same.
lt (less than),
lte (less than or equal) (timestamp) Define the higher bound of the range to be
streamed. Only key/value pairs where the key is less than (or equal to) this option will be included in
the range. When
reverse=true the order will be reversed, but the records streamed will be the same.
reverse (boolean) Set true and the stream output will be reversed. Beware that due to the way LevelDB
works, a reverse seek will be slower than a forward seek. Defaults to
false.
keys (boolean) Whether the
data event should contain keys. If set to
true and
values set to
false then
data events will simply be keys, rather than objects with a
key property. Defaults to
true.
values (boolean) Whether the
data event should contain values. If set to
true and
keys set to
false then
data events will simply be values, rather than objects with a
value property. Defaults to
true.
limit (number) Limit the number of results collected by this stream. This number represents a maximum
number of results and may not be reached if you get to the end of the data first. A value of
-1 means there
is no limit. When
reverse=true the highest keys will be returned instead of the lowest keys.
Defaults to
false.
keyEncoding /
valueEncoding (string) The encoding applied to each read piece of data.
raw (boolean) Provides access to the raw flumedb log.
Defaults to
false.
The objects in this stream will be of the form:
{
"key": Hash,
"value": Message,
"timestamp": timestamp
}
timestamp * is the time which the message was received.
It is generated by monotonic-timestamp. The range
queries (gt, gte, lt, lte) filter against this receive timestap.
If
raw option is provided, then instead createRawLogStream is called, messages are returned in the form:
{
"seq": offset,
"value": {
"key": Hash,
"value": Message,
"timestamp": timestamp
}
}
All options supported by flumelog-offset are supported.
db.createHistoryStream(id, seq, live) -> PullSource
//or
db.createHistoryStream({ id, seq, live, limit, keys, values, reverse }) -> PullSource
Create a stream of the history of
id. If
seq > 0, then only stream messages with sequence numbers greater
than
seq. If
live is true, the stream will be a
live mode
createHistoryStream and
createUserStream serve the same purpose.
createHistoryStream exists as a separate call because it provides fewer range parameters, which makes it
safer for RPC between untrusted peers.
Note: since
createHistoryStreamis provided over the network to anonymous peers, not all options are supported.
createHistoryStreamdoes not decrypt private messages.
id (FeedID) The id of the feed to fetch.
seq (number) If
seq > 0, then only stream messages with sequence numbers greater than or equal to
seq.
Defaults to
0.
live (boolean): Keep the stream open and emit new messages as they are received. Defaults to
false
keys (boolean): Whether the
data event should contain keys. If set to
true and
values set to
false then
data events will simply be keys, rather than objects with a
key property. Defaults to
true
values (boolean) Whether the
data event should contain values. If set to
true and
keys set to
false then
data events will simply be values, rather than objects with a
value property. Defaults to
true.
limit (number) Limit the number of results collected by this stream. This number represents a maximum
number of results and may not be reached if you get to the end of the data first. A value of
-1 means there
is no limit. When
reverse=true the highest keys will be returned instead of the lowest keys. Defaults to
false.
reverse (boolean) Set true and the stream output will be reversed. Beware that due to the way LevelDB
works, a reverse seek will be slower than a forward seek. Defaults to
false.
db.messagesByType({type: string, live,old,reverse: bool?, gt,gte,lt,lte: timestamp, limit: number }) -> PullSource
Retrieve messages with a given type, ordered by receive-time. All messages must have a type, so this is a good way to select messages that an application might use. This function returns a source pull-stream.
As with
createLogStream messagesByType takes all the options from
pull-level#read (gt, lt, gte, lte, limit, reverse,
live, old)
db.createFeedStream({ live, old, gt, gte, lt, lte, reverse, keys, value,, limit, fillCache, keyEncoding,
valueEncoding, raw }))
Like
createLogStream, but messages are in order of the claimed time, instead of the received time.
This may sound like a much better idea, but has surprising effects with live messages (you may receive a old message in real time) but for old messages, it makes sense.
The range queries (gt, gte, lt, lte) filter against this claimed timestap.
As with
createLogStream createFeedStream takes all the options from
pull-level#read (gt, lt, gte, lte, limit, reverse,
live, old)
db.createUserStream({id: feed_id, lt, lte ,gt ,gte: sequence, reverse, old, live, raw: boolean, limit: number, private: boolean})
createUserStream is like
createHistoryStream, except all options are
supported. Local access is allowed, but not remote anonymous access.
createUserStream can decrypt private messages if you pass the option
{ private: true }.
db.links({ source, dest: feedId|msgId|blobId, rel, meta, keys, values, live, reverse }) -> PullSource
Get a stream of links from a feed to a blob/msg/feed id. The objects in this stream will be of the form:
{
"source": FeedId,
"rel": String,
"dest": Id,
"key": MsgId,
"value": Object?
}
source (string) An id or filter, specifying where the link should originate from. To filter, just use
the sigil of the type you want:
@ for feeds,
% for messages, and
& for blobs. Optional.
dest (string) An id or filter, specifying where the link should point to. To filter, just use the sigil
of the type you want:
@ for feeds,
% for messages, and
& for blobs. Optional.
rel (string) Filters the links by the relation string. Optional.
live (boolean): Keep the stream open and emit new messages as they are received. Defaults to `false.
values (boolean) Whether the
data event should contain values. If set to
true and
keys set to
false then
data events will simply be values, rather than objects with a
value property.
Defaults to
false.
keys (boolean) Whether the
data event should contain keys. If set to
true and
values set to
false then
data events will simply be keys, rather than objects with a
key property. Defaults to
true.
reverse (boolean): Set true and the stream output will be reversed. Beware that due to the way LevelDB
works, a reverse seek will be slower than a forward seek. Defaults to
false.
meta If is unset
source, hash, rel will be left off. Defaults to
true.
Note: if
source, and
destis provided, but not
rel, ssb will have to scan all the links from source, and then filter by dest. Your query will be more efficient if you also provide
rel.
db.addMap(fn)
Add a map function to be applied to all messages on read. The
fn function is should expect
(msg, cb),
and must eventually call
cb(err, msg) to finish.
These modifications only change the value being read, but the underlying data is never modified. If multiple
map functions are added, they are called serially and the
msg output by one map function is passed as the
input
msg to the next.
Additional properties may only be added to
msg.value.meta, and modifications may only be made after the
original value is saved in
msg.value.meta.original.
db.addMap(function (msg, cb) {
if (!msg.value.meta) {
msg.value.meta = {}
}
if (msg.value.timestamp % 3 === 0)
msg.value.meta.fizz = true
if (msg.timestamp % 5 === 0)
msg.value.meta.buzz = true
cb(null, msg)
})
const metaBackup = require('ssb-db/util').metaBackup
db.addMap(function (msg, cb) {
// This could instead go in the first map function, but it's added as a second
// function for demonstration purposes to show that `msg` is passed serially.
if (msg.value.meta.fizz && msg.value.meta.buzz) {
msg.meta = metaBackup(msg.value, 'content')
msg.value.content = {
type: 'post',
text: 'fizzBuzz!'
}
}
cb(null, msg)
})
db._flumeUse(name, flumeview) => View
Add a flumeview to the current instance.
This method was intended to be a temporary solution, but is now used by many plugins, which is why it starts
with
_.
See creating a secret-stack plugin for more details.
db.getAtSequence([id, seq], cb) //cb(err, msg)
Get a message for a given feed
id with given
sequence. Calls back a message or an error, takes a two
element array with a feed
id as the first element, and
sequence as second element.
Needed for ssb-ebt replication
db.getVectorClock(cb) //cb(error, clock)
Load a map of
id to latest
sequence (
{<id>: <seq>,...}) for every feed in the database.
Needed for ssb-ebt replication
db.progress()
Return the current status of various parts of the scuttlebut system that indicate progress. This api is
hooked by a number of plugins, but
ssb-db adds an
indexes section (which represents how fully built the
indexes are).
The output might look like:
{
"indexes": {
"start": 607551054,
"current": 607551054,
"target": 607551054
}
}
Progress is represented linearly from
start to
target. Once
current is equal to
target the progress
is complete.
start shows how far it's come. The numbers could be anything, but
start <= current <= target
if all three numbers are equal that should be considered 100%
db.status()
Returns metadata about the status of various ssb plugins. ssb-db adds an
sync section, that shows where each
index is up to.
The purpose is to provide an overview of how ssb is working.
Output might took like this:
{
"sync": {
"since": 607560288,
"plugins": {
"last": 607560288,
"keys": 607560288,
"clock": 607560288,
"time": 607560288,
"feed": 607560288,
"contacts2": 607560288,
"query": 607560288,
...
},
"sync": true
}
}
sync.since is where the main log is up to, and
since.plugins.<name> is where each plugin's indexes are up to.
db.version()
Return the version of
ssb-db. currently, this returns only the ssb-db version and not the ssb-server version,
or the version of any other plugins. We should fix this soon
db.queue(msg, cb) //cb(error, msg)
Add a message to be validated and written, but don't worry about actually writing it. The callback is called when the database is ready for more writes to be queued. Usually that means it's called back immediately. This method is not exposed over RPC.
db.flush(cb) //cb()
Callback when all queued writes are actually definitely written to the disk.
db.getFeedState(feedId, (err, state))
Calls back with state,
{ id, sequence } - the most recent message ID and sequence number according to SSB-Validate:
NOTE
{ id: null, sequence: 0 }
db.post(fn({key, value: msg, timestamp})) => Ovb
Observable that calls
fn whenever a message is appended (with that
message). This method is not exposed over RPC.
db.since(fn(seq)) => Obv
An observable of the current log sequence. This is always a positive integer that usually increases, except in the exceptional circumstance that the log is deleted or corrupted.
db.addBoxer({ value: boxer, init: initUnboxer })
Add a
boxer, which will be added to the list of boxers which will try to
automatically box (encrypt) the message
content if the appropriate
content.recps is provided.
Where:
boxer (msg.value.content, feedState) => ciphertext which is expected to either:
content.recps), returning a
ciphertext String
undefined (or
null)
recps, but can't), and so throw an
Error
feedState object contains
id and
sequence properties that
describe the most recent message ID and sequence number for the feed.
This is the same data exposed by
db.getFeedState().
initUnboxer (done) => null (optional)
done() once all your initialisation is complete
db.addUnboxer({ key: unboxKey, value: unboxValue, init: initBoxer })
Add an unboxer object, any encrypted message is passed to the unboxer object to test if it can be unboxed (decrypted)
Where:
unboxKey(msg.value.content, msg.value) => readKey
ciphertext).
readKey which is the read capability for the message
unboxValue(msg.value.content, msg.value, readKey) => plainContent
readKey and uses it to try to extract the
plainContent from the `ciphertext
initBoxer (done) => null (optional)
done() once all your initialisation is complete
attempt to encrypt some
content to
recps (an Array of keys/ identifiers).
callback has signature
cb(err, ciphertext)
db.unbox(data, key)
Attempt to decrypt data using key. Key is a symmetric key, that is passed to the unboxer objects.
db.getLatest(feed, cb) //cb(err, {key, value: msg})
Get the latest message for the given feed, with
{key, value: msg} style. Maybe used by some front ends, and
by ssb-feed.
db.latestSequence(feed, cb) //cb(err, sequence)
Call back the sequence number of the latest message for the given feed.
db.latest() => PullSource
Returns a stream of
{author, sequence, ts} tuples.
ts is the time claimed by the author, not the received
time.
db.createWriteStream() => PullSink`
Create a pull-stream sink that expects a stream of messages and calls
db.add on each item, appending every
valid message to the log.
db.createFeed(keys?)
Create a pull-stream source that provides the latest sequence number from the database. Each time a message is appended the sequence number should increase and a new event should be sent through the stream.
Note: In the future this stream may be debounced. The number of events passed through this stream may be less than the number of messages appended.
Use ssb-identities instead.
Create and return a Feed object. A feed is a chain of messages signed by a single key (the identity of the feed).
This handles the state needed to append valid messages to a feed. If keys are not provided, then a new key pair will be generated.
May only be called locally, not from a ssb-client connection.
The following methods apply to the Feed type.
Adds a message of a given type to a feed. This is the recommended way to append messages.
message is a javascript object. It must be a
{} object with a
type property that is a string between 3
and 32 chars long.
If
message has
recps property which is an array of feed ids, then the message content will be encrypted
using private-box to those recipients. Any invalid
recipients will cause an error, instead of accidentially posting a message publically or without a recipient.
The id of the feed (which is the feed's public key)
The key pair for this feed.
Stable Expect patches, possible features additions.
MIT