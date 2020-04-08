Node.js module that generates a cryptographically secure random string with a given length

Usage

var srs = require ( 'secure-random-string' );

Default behavior: Generate a random Base64 encoded string 32 characters long.

This may include alphanumeric characters as well as the following characters: +, /, =.

var result = srs(); srs( function ( err, sr ) { console .log(sr); });

Options: length

Optionally, you can specify a 'length' option to specify a length.

var result = srs({ length : 256 }); srs({ length : 256 }, function ( err, sr ) { console .log(sr); });

Options: alphanumeric

Optionally, you can specify a 'alphanumeric' option to get a alphanumerical chars only.

var result = srs({ alphanumeric : true }); srs({ alphanumeric : true }, function ( err, sr ) { console .log(sr); });

Error handling

An error is possible if there is not enough accumulated entropy to generate cryptographically strong data. In other words, this will not block even if all entropy sources are drained. Note that the sync API throws an exception, while the async API returns the error to the callback.

Author

Simon Santoro

Contributors

Mark Stosberg

Sandro Gomez

License

MIT