A simple JavaScript component to normalize the creation of cryptographically strong random values.
Context switching between the browser and Node.js and creating cryptographically secure random numbers is annoying. This normalizes the behavior. Used by CryptoCoinJS and BitcoinJS.
npm install --save secure-random
component install jprichardson/secure-random
bower install secure-random
<script src="/path/to/secure-random.js"></script>
type.
type can be
either
Array,
Uint8Array, or
Buffer.
Buffer is only valid in Node.js or
Browserify environments - it will throw an error otherwise.
return an
Array:
var bytes = secureRandom(10) //return an Array of 10 bytes
console.log(bytes.length) //10
or:
var bytes = secureRandom(10, {type: 'Array'}) //return an Array of 10 bytes
console.log(bytes.length) //10
return a
Buffer:
var bytes = secureRandom(10, {type: 'Buffer'}) //return a Buffer of 10 bytes
console.log(bytes.length) //10
return a
Uint8Array:
var bytes = secureRandom(10, {type: 'Uint8Array'}) //return a Uint8Array of 10 bytes
console.log(bytes.length) //10
Sugar for
secureRandom(byteCount, {type: 'Array'}).
var secureRandom = require('secure-random')
var data = secureRandom.randomArray(10)
Sugar for
secureRandom(byteCount, {type: 'Uint8Array'}).
var secureRandom = require('secure-random')
var data = secureRandom.randomUint8Array(10)
Sugar for
secureRandom(byteCount, {type: 'Buffer'}).
var secureRandom = require('secure-random')
var data = secureRandom.randomBuffer(10)
An error will be thrown if a secure random number generator is not available.
throw new Error("Your browser does not support window.crypto.")
(MIT License)
Copyright 2013-2014, JP Richardson