secure-password
Making Password storage safer for all
Buffers everywhere for safer memory management
var securePassword = require('secure-password')
// Initialise our password policy
var pwd = securePassword()
var userPassword = Buffer.from('my secret password')
// Register user
pwd.hash(userPassword, function (err, hash) {
if (err) throw err
// Save hash somewhere
pwd.verify(userPassword, hash, function (err, result) {
if (err) throw err
switch (result) {
case securePassword.INVALID_UNRECOGNIZED_HASH:
return console.error('This hash was not made with secure-password. Attempt legacy algorithm')
case securePassword.INVALID:
return console.log('Invalid password')
case securePassword.VALID:
return console.log('Authenticated')
case securePassword.VALID_NEEDS_REHASH:
console.log('Yay you made it, wait for us to improve your safety')
pwd.hash(userPassword, function (err, improvedHash) {
if (err) console.error('You are authenticated, but we could not improve your safety this time around')
// Save improvedHash somewhere
})
break
}
})
})
or with async await:
const securePassword = require('secure-password')
// Initialise our password policy
const pwd = securePassword()
const userPassword = Buffer.from('my secret password')
async function run () {
// Register user
const hash = await pwd.hash(userPassword)
// Save hash somewhere
const result = await pwd.verify(userPassword, hash)
switch (result) {
case securePassword.INVALID_UNRECOGNIZED_HASH:
return console.error('This hash was not made with secure-password. Attempt legacy algorithm')
case securePassword.INVALID:
return console.log('Invalid password')
case securePassword.VALID:
return console.log('Authenticated')
case securePassword.VALID_NEEDS_REHASH:
console.log('Yay you made it, wait for us to improve your safety')
try {
const improvedHash = await pwd.hash(userPassword)
// Save improvedHash somewhere
} catch (err) {
console.error('You are authenticated, but we could not improve your safety this time around')
}
break
}
}
run()
var pwd = new SecurePassword(opts)
Make a new instance of
SecurePassword which will contain your settings. You
can view this as a password policy for your application.
opts takes the
following keys:
// Initialise our password policy (these are the defaults)
var pwd = securePassword({
memlimit: securePassword.MEMLIMIT_DEFAULT,
opslimit: securePassword.OPSLIMIT_DEFAULT
})
They're both constrained by the constants
SecurePassword.MEMLIMIT_MIN -
SecurePassword.MEMLIMIT_MAX and
SecurePassword.OPSLIMIT_MIN -
SecurePassword.OPSLIMIT_MAX. If not provided
they will be given the default values
SecurePassword.MEMLIMIT_DEFAULT and
SecurePassword.OPSLIMIT_DEFAULT which should be fast enough for a general
purpose web server without your users noticing too much of a load time. However
your should set these as high as possible to make any kind of cracking as costly
as possible. A load time of 1s seems reasonable for login, so test various
settings in your production environment.
The settings can be easily increased at a later time as hardware most likely improves (Moore's law) and adversaries therefore get more powerful. If a hash is attempted verified with weaker parameters than your current settings, you get a special return code signalling that you need to rehash the plaintext password according to the updated policy. In contrast to other modules, this module will not increase these settings automatically as this can have ill effects on services that are not carefully monitored.
pwd.hash(password, [function (err, hash) {}])
Takes Buffer
password and hashes it. You can call
cancel to abort the hashing.
The hashing is done by a seperate worker as to not block the event loop,
so normal execution and I/O can continue. The callback is invoked with a
potential error, or the Buffer
hash.
password must be a Buffer of length
SecurePassword.PASSWORD_BYTES_MIN -
SecurePassword.PASSWORD_BYTES_MAX.
hash will be a Buffer of length
SecurePassword.HASH_BYTES.
If a callback is not specified, a
Promise is returned.
var hash = pwd.hashSync(password)
Takes Buffer
password and hashes it. The hashing is done on the same thread as
the event loop, therefore normal execution and I/O will be blocked.
The function may
throw a potential error, but most likely return
the Buffer
hash.
password must be a Buffer of length
SecurePassword.PASSWORD_BYTES_MIN -
SecurePassword.PASSWORD_BYTES_MAX.
hash will be a Buffer of length
SecurePassword.HASH_BYTES.
pwd.verify(password, hash, [function (err, enum) {}])
Takes Buffer
password and hashes it and then safely compares it to the
Buffer
hash. The hashing is done by a seperate worker as to not block the
event loop, so normal execution and I/O can continue.
The callback is invoked with a potential error, or one of the symbols
SecurePassword.INVALID,
SecurePassword.VALID,
SecurePassword.NEEDS_REHASH or
SecurePassword.INVALID_UNRECOGNIZED_HASH.
Check with strict equality for one the cases as in the example above.
If
enum === SecurePassword.NEEDS_REHASH you should call
pwd.hash with
password and save the new
hash for next time. Be careful not to introduce a
bug where a user trying to login multiple times, successfully, in quick succession
makes your server do unnecessary work.
password must be a Buffer of length
SecurePassword.PASSWORD_BYTES_MIN -
SecurePassword.PASSWORD_BYTES_MAX.
hash will be a Buffer of length
SecurePassword.HASH_BYTES.
If a callback is not specified, a
Promise is returned.
var enum = pwd.verifySync(password, hash)
Takes Buffer
password and hashes it and then safely compares it to the
Buffer
hash. The hashing is done on the same thread as the event loop,
therefore normal execution and I/O will be blocked.
The function may
throw a potential error, or return one of the symbols
SecurePassword.VALID,
SecurePassword.INVALID,
SecurePassword.NEEDS_REHASH or
SecurePassword.INVALID_UNRECOGNIZED_HASH.
Check with strict equality for one the cases as in the example above.
SecurePassword.VALID
The password was verified and is valid
SecurePassword.INVALID
The password was invalid
SecurePassword.VALID_NEEDS_REHASH
The password was verified and is valid, but needs to be rehashed with new parameters
SecurePassword.INVALID_UNRECOGNIZED_HASH
The hash was unrecognized and therefore could not be verified. As an implementation detail it is currently very cheap to attempt verifying unrecognized hashes, since this only requires some lightweight pattern matching.
SecurePassword.HASH_BYTES
Size of the
hash Buffer returned by
hash and
hashSync and used by
verify
and
verifySync.
SecurePassword.PASSWORD_BYTES_MIN
Minimum length of the
password Buffer.
SecurePassword.PASSWORD_BYTES_MAX
Maximum length of the
password Buffer.
SecurePassword.MEMLIMIT_MIN
Minimum value for the
opts.memlimit option.
SecurePassword.MEMLIMIT_MAX
Maximum value for the
opts.memlimit option.
SecurePassword.OPSLIMIT_MIN
Minimum value for the
opts.opslimit option.
SecurePassword.OPSLIMIT_MAX
Maximum value for the
opts.opslimit option.
SecurePassword.MEMLIMIT_DEFAULT
Default value for the
opts.memlimit option.
SecurePassword.OPSLIMIT_DEFAULT
Minimum value for the
opts.opslimit option.
npm install secure-password
I want to thank Tom Streller for donating the package
name on npm. The
<1.0.0 versions that he had written and published to npm can
still be downloaded and the source is available in his
scan/secure-password repository