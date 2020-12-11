Encryption / Decryption using The Cipher Algorithms

It requires secret-key for encrypting and decrypting data securely. If custom secret-key is provided as mentioned below in APIs, then the library will pick that otherwise it will generate yet another very secure unique password key using PBKDF2, which will be further used for future API requests.

PBKDF2 is a password-based key derivation function. In many applications of cryptography, user security is ultimately dependent on a password, and because a password usually can't be used directly as a cryptographic key, some processing is required.

A salt provides a large set of keys for any given password, and an iteration count increases the cost of producing keys from a password, thereby also increasing the difficulty of attack.

Eg: 55e8f5585789191d350329b9ebcf2b11 and db51d35aad96610683d5a40a70b20c39 .