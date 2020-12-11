Secure localStorage data with high level of encryption and data compression.
AES,
DES,
Rabbit and
RC4. (defaults to
Base64 encoding).
localStorage to save extra bytes (defaults to
true).
localStorage API, providing other basic utilities.
localStorage and
secure-ls will always remember it's creation.
$ npm install secure-ls
Encryption / Decryption using The Cipher Algorithms
It requires secret-key for encrypting and decrypting data securely. If custom secret-key is provided as mentioned below in APIs, then the library will pick that otherwise it will generate yet another very
secure unique password key using PBKDF2, which will be further used for future API requests.
PBKDF2 is a password-based key derivation function. In many applications of cryptography, user security is ultimately dependent on a password, and because a password usually can't be used directly as a cryptographic key, some processing is required.
A salt provides a large set of keys for any given password, and an iteration count increases the cost of producing keys from a password, thereby also increasing the difficulty of attack.
Eg:
55e8f5585789191d350329b9ebcf2b11 and
db51d35aad96610683d5a40a70b20c39.
For the generation of such strings,
secretPhrase is being used and can be found in code easily but that won't make it unsecure,
PBKDF2's layer on top of that will handle security.
Compresion / Decompression using lz-string
default settings i.e.
Base64 Encoding and Data Compression
> var ls = new SecureLS();
> ls.set('key1', {data: 'test'}); // set key1
> ls.get('key1'); // print data
{data: 'test'}
AES Encryption and Data Compression
> var ls = new SecureLS({encodingType: 'aes'});
> ls.set('key1', {data: 'test'}); // set key1
> ls.get('key1'); // print data
{data: 'test'}
> ls.set('key2', [1, 2, 3]); // set another key
> ls.getAllKeys(); // get all keys
["key1", "key2"]
> ls.removeAll(); // remove all keys
RC4 Encryption but no Data Compression
> var ls = new SecureLS({encodingType: 'rc4', isCompression: false});
> ls.set('key1', {data: 'test'}); // set key1
> ls.get('key1'); // print data
{data: 'test'}
> ls.set('key2', [1, 2, 3]); // set another key
> ls.getAllKeys(); // get all keys
["key1", "key2"]
> ls.removeAll(); // remove all keys
DES Encryption, no Data Compression and custom secret key
> var ls = new SecureLS({encodingType: 'des', isCompression: false, encryptionSecret: 'my-secret-key'});
> ls.set('key1', {data: 'test'}); // set key1
> ls.get('key1'); // print data
{data: 'test'}
> ls.set('key2', [1, 2, 3]); // set another key
> ls.getAllKeys(); // get all keys
["key1", "key2"]
> ls.removeAll(); // remove all keys
var ls = new SecureLS();
Contructor accepts a configurable
Object with all three keys being optional.
|Config Keys
|default
|accepts
|encodingType
|Base64
base64/
aes/
des/
rabbit/
rc4/
''
|isCompression
true
true/
false
|encryptionSecret
|PBKDF2 value
|String
|encryptionNamespace
|null
|String
Note:
encryptionSecret will only be used for the Encryption and Decryption of data
with
AES,
DES,
RC4,
RABBIT, and the library will discard it if no encoding / Base64
encoding method is choosen.
encryptionNamespace is used to make multiple instances with different
encryptionSecret
and/or different
encryptionSecret possible.
var ls1 = new SecureLS({encodingType: 'des', encryptionSecret: 'my-secret-key-1'});
var ls2 = new SecureLS({encodingType: 'aes', encryptionSecret: 'my-secret-key-2'});
Examples:
Base64 Encoding and
Data compression
var ls = new SecureLS();
// or
var ls = new SecureLS({});
Normal way of storing data
var ls = new SecureLS({encodingType: '', isCompression: false});
Base64 encoding but
no data compression
var ls = new SecureLS({isCompression: false});
AES encryption and
data compression
var ls = new SecureLS({encodingType: 'aes'});
RC4 encryption and
no data compression
var ls = new SecureLS({encodingType: 'rc4', isCompression: false});
RABBIT encryption,
no data compression and
custom encryptionSecret
var ls = new SecureLS({encodingType: 'rc4', isCompression: false, encryptionSecret: 's3cr3tPa$$w0rd@123'});
set
Saves
data in specifed
key in localStorage. If the key is not provided, the library will warn. Following types of JavaScript objects are supported:
|Parameter
|Description
|key
|key to store data in
|data
|data to be stored
ls.set('key-name', {test: 'secure-ls'})
get
Gets
data back from specified
key from the localStorage library. If the key is not provided, the library will warn.
|Parameter
|Description
|key
|key in which data is stored
ls.get('key-name')
remove
Removes the value of a key from the localStorage. If the
meta key, which stores the list of keys, is tried to be removed even if there are other keys which were created by
secure-ls library, the library will warn for the action.
|Parameter
|Description
|key
|remove key in which data is stored
ls.remove('key-name')
removeAll
Removes all the keys that were created by the
secure-ls library, even the
meta key.
ls.removeAll()
clear
Removes all the keys ever created for that particular domain. Remember localStorage works differently for
http and
https protocol;
ls.clear()
getAllKeys
Gets the list of keys that were created using the
secure-ls library. Helpful when data needs to be retrieved for all the keys or when keys name are not known(dynamically created keys).
getAllKeys()
ls.getAllKeys()
npm run build - produces production version of the library under the
dist folder
npm run dev - produces development version of the library and runs a watcher
npm run test - well ... it runs the tests :)
npm install and
npm run dev.
<fix-typo> and do your work.
npm run build to build dist files and
npm run test to ensure all test cases are passing.
src compilation & bundling and
dist generation.
ES6 source files
|
|
webpack
|
+--- babel, eslint
|
ready to use
library
in umd format
Many thanks to:
@brix for the awesome crypto-js library for encrypting and decrypting data securely.
@pieroxy for the lz-string js library for data compression / decompression.
@chinchang for the below open-source libraries which are used only for the Landing Page Development.
The MIT license (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015-2016 Varun Malhotra
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.