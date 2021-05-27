Secure-env is a module that loads environment variables from a
.env.enc file.A encryption tool that would helps you prevent attacks from npm-malicious-packages.
Create a
.env file in the root directory of your project. Add
environment-specific variables on new lines in the form of
NAME=VALUE.
For example:
DB_HOST=localhost:27017
DB_USER=scott
DB_PASS=tiger
$ npm install -g secure-env
$ secure-env .env -s mySecretPassword
Alternatively if you want this installed locally run the command as follows:
$ ./node_modules/secure-env/dist/es5/lib/cli.js .env -s mySecretPassword
If you are running NPM > v5.2. You can use
npx:
$ npx secure-env .env -s mySecretPassword
A new encrypted file
.env.enc will be created in your project root directory.You can delete the
.env file after this,to prevent stealing.
As early as possible in your application, require and configure dotenv.
let secureEnv = require('secure-env');
global.env = secureEnv({secret:'mySecretPassword'});
That's it.
global.env now has the keys and values you defined in your
.env file.
var db = require('db')
db.connect({
host: global.env.DB_HOST,
username: global.env.DB_USER,
password: global.env.DB_PASS
})
$ secure-env --option <VALUE> <file-path-which-is-to-be-encrypted>
|Option
|What does it do
|Defaults
|--secret
|Specify the secret Key which would be later used to decrypt the file.
mySecret
|--out
|The encrypted file path that would be created.
env.enc
|--algo
|The encryption algorithm that is to be used to encrypt the env file.
aes256
|--decrypt
|prints the decrypted text to stdout
Default:
.env
You can specify a custom path if your file containing environment variables is named or located differently.
require('secure-env')({path:'/custom/path/to/your/env/vars'});
Default:
aes256
You may specify the encryption algorithm for your file containing environment variables using this option.
require('secure-env')({enc_algo:'aes256'});
Default:
mySecret
Specify the secret Key which was used during encryption of raw file.Having a salt-hashed secret key is recommended.
require('secure-env')({secret:'mySecretPassword'});
Refer https://github.com/motdotla/dotenv/blob/master/README.md#parse
The parsing engine currently supports the following rules:
BASIC=basic becomes
{BASIC: 'basic'}
# are treated as comments
EMPTY= becomes
{EMPTY: ''})
SINGLE_QUOTE='quoted' becomes
{SINGLE_QUOTE: "quoted"})
MULTILINE="new\nline" becomes
{MULTILINE: 'new
line'}
JSON={"foo": "bar"} becomes
{JSON:"{\"foo\": \"bar\"}")
FOO=" some value " becomes
{FOO: 'some value'})
See LICENSE
Source-env uses these open source projects to work properly:
Source-env is inspired from and also uses code references from these open source projects: