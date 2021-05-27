Secure-env is a module that loads environment variables from a .env.enc file.A encryption tool that would helps you prevent attacks from npm-malicious-packages.

Usage

Create a .env file in the root directory of your project. Add environment-specific variables on new lines in the form of NAME=VALUE . For example:

DB_HOST=localhost:27017 DB_USER=scott DB_PASS=tiger

Encrypt .env

$ npm install -g secure-env $ secure-env .env -s mySecretPassword

Alternatively if you want this installed locally run the command as follows:

$ ./node_modules/secure-env/dist/es5/lib/cli.js .env -s mySecretPassword

If you are running NPM > v5.2. You can use npx :

$ npx secure-env .env -s mySecretPassword

A new encrypted file .env.enc will be created in your project root directory.You can delete the .env file after this,to prevent stealing.

Decrypt .env.enc

As early as possible in your application, require and configure dotenv.

let secureEnv = require ( 'secure-env' ); global.env = secureEnv({ secret : 'mySecretPassword' });

That's it.

global.env now has the keys and values you defined in your .env file.

var db = require ( 'db' ) db.connect({ host : global.env.DB_HOST, username : global.env.DB_USER, password : global.env.DB_PASS })

Options

Encryption

$ secure-env --option <VALUE> <file-path-which-is-to-be-encrypted>

Option What does it do Defaults --secret Specify the secret Key which would be later used to decrypt the file. mySecret --out The encrypted file path that would be created. env.enc --algo The encryption algorithm that is to be used to encrypt the env file. aes256 --decrypt prints the decrypted text to stdout

Decryption

Path

Default: .env

You can specify a custom path if your file containing environment variables is named or located differently.

require ( 'secure-env' )({ path : '/custom/path/to/your/env/vars' });

Decryption Algorithm

Default: aes256

You may specify the encryption algorithm for your file containing environment variables using this option.

require ( 'secure-env' )({ enc_algo : 'aes256' });

Secret

Default: mySecret

Specify the secret Key which was used during encryption of raw file.Having a salt-hashed secret key is recommended.

require ( 'secure-env' )({ secret : 'mySecretPassword' });

Parse rules

Refer https://github.com/motdotla/dotenv/blob/master/README.md#parse

The parsing engine currently supports the following rules:

BASIC=basic becomes {BASIC: 'basic'}

becomes empty lines are skipped

lines beginning with # are treated as comments

are treated as comments empty values become empty strings ( EMPTY= becomes {EMPTY: ''} )

becomes ) single and double quoted values are escaped ( SINGLE_QUOTE='quoted' becomes {SINGLE_QUOTE: "quoted"} )

becomes ) new lines are expanded if in double quotes ( MULTILINE="new

line" becomes

{MULTILINE: 'new line' }

inner quotes are maintained (think JSON) ( JSON={"foo": "bar"} becomes {JSON:"{\"foo\": \"bar\"}" )

becomes ) whitespace is removed from both ends of the value (see more on trim ) ( FOO=" some value " becomes {FOO: 'some value'} ) G.md)

License

See LICENSE

Dependencies

Source-env uses these open source projects to work properly:

Minimist - Argument parser without all the fanciful decoration.

Contributors

Acknowledgements

Source-env is inspired from and also uses code references from these open source projects: