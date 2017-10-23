openbase logo
section-matter

by Jon Schlinkert
1.0.0 (see all)

Like front-matter, but allows multiple sections in a single document.

Overview

Readme

section-matter

Like front-matter, but supports multiple sections in a document.

Like front-matter, but supports multiple sections in a document.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save section-matter

Usage

Params

  • input {String|Buffer|Object}: If input is an object, it's content property must be a string or buffer.
  • {Object}: options
  • returns {Object}: Returns an object with a content string and an array of sections objects.

Example

var sections = require('{%= name %}');
var result = sections(input, options);
// { content: 'Content before sections', sections: [] }

See available options.

Example

With the exception of front-matter, which must be the very first thing in the string, the opening delimiter of all other sections must be followed by a string to be used as the key for the section.

Given the following string:

Content before the sections.

---

More content.

---one
title: One
---

This is the first section.

The following code:

console.log(sections(input));

Results in:

{ 
  content: 'Content before the sections.\n\n---\n\nMore content.\n',
  sections: [
    { 
      key: 'one',
      data: 'title: One',
      content: '\nThis is the first section.' 
    } 
  ] 
}

Options

options.section_parse

Type: function

Default: undefined

Function to be called on each section after it's parsed from the string.

Example

Given the following string (foo.md):

This is content before the sections.

---one
title: First section
---

This is section one.

---two
title: Second section
---

This is section two.

Using the following custom section_parse function:

var fs = require('fs');
var path = require('path');
var yaml = require('js-yaml');
var sections = require('section-matter');

var str = fs.readFileSync('foo.md');
var options = {
  section_parse: function(section) {
    console.log(section)
    section.key = 'section-' + section.key;
    section.data = yaml.safeLoad(section.data);
  }
};

var result = sections(str, options);
console.log(result);

Results in:

{
  content: 'This is content before the sections.\n',
  sections: [
    {
      key: 'section-one',
      data: { title: 'First section' },
      content: '\nThis is section one.\n'
    },
    {
      key: 'section-two',
      data: { title: 'Second section' },
      content: '\nThis is section two.\n'
    }
  ]
}

options.section_delimiter

Type: string

Default: ---

Delimiter to use as the separator for sections. With the exception of front-matter, which must be the very first thing in the string, the opening delimiter of all other sections must be followed by a string to be used as the key for the section.

Example

var input = '~~~\ntitle: bar\n~~~\n\nfoo\n~~~one\ntitle: One\n~~~\nThis is one';
console.log(sections(input, {section_delimiter: '~~~'}));

Results in:

{
  content: '',
  sections: [
    {
      key: '',
      data: 'title: bar',
      content: '\nfoo'
    },
    {
      key: 'one',
      data: 'title: One',
      content: 'This is one'
    }
  ]
}

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Please read the contributing guide for advice on opening issues, pull requests, and coding standards.

Running Tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test
Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

You might also be interested in these projects:

  • assemble: Get the rocks out of your socks! Assemble makes you fast at creating web projects… more | homepage
  • gray-matter: Parse front-matter from a string or file. Fast, reliable and easy to use. Parses YAML… more | homepage
  • verb: Documentation generator for GitHub projects. Verb is extremely powerful, easy to use, and is used… more | homepage

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on October 23, 2017.

