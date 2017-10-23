Like front-matter, but supports multiple sections in a document.
Please consider following this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save section-matter
Params
input {String|Buffer|Object}: If input is an object, it's
content property must be a string or buffer.
returns {Object}: Returns an object with a
content string and an array of
sections objects.
Example
var sections = require('{%= name %}');
var result = sections(input, options);
// { content: 'Content before sections', sections: [] }
See available options.
With the exception of front-matter, which must be the very first thing in the string, the opening delimiter of all other sections must be followed by a string to be used as the
key for the section.
Given the following string:
Content before the sections.
---
More content.
---one
title: One
---
This is the first section.
The following code:
console.log(sections(input));
Results in:
{
content: 'Content before the sections.\n\n---\n\nMore content.\n',
sections: [
{
key: 'one',
data: 'title: One',
content: '\nThis is the first section.'
}
]
}
Type:
function
Default:
undefined
Function to be called on each section after it's parsed from the string.
Example
Given the following string (
foo.md):
This is content before the sections.
---one
title: First section
---
This is section one.
---two
title: Second section
---
This is section two.
Using the following custom
section_parse function:
var fs = require('fs');
var path = require('path');
var yaml = require('js-yaml');
var sections = require('section-matter');
var str = fs.readFileSync('foo.md');
var options = {
section_parse: function(section) {
console.log(section)
section.key = 'section-' + section.key;
section.data = yaml.safeLoad(section.data);
}
};
var result = sections(str, options);
console.log(result);
Results in:
{
content: 'This is content before the sections.\n',
sections: [
{
key: 'section-one',
data: { title: 'First section' },
content: '\nThis is section one.\n'
},
{
key: 'section-two',
data: { title: 'Second section' },
content: '\nThis is section two.\n'
}
]
}
Type:
string
Default:
---
Delimiter to use as the separator for sections. With the exception of front-matter, which must be the very first thing in the string, the opening delimiter of all other sections must be followed by a string to be used as the
key for the section.
Example
var input = '~~~\ntitle: bar\n~~~\n\nfoo\n~~~one\ntitle: One\n~~~\nThis is one';
console.log(sections(input, {section_delimiter: '~~~'}));
Results in:
{
content: '',
sections: [
{
key: '',
data: 'title: bar',
content: '\nfoo'
},
{
key: 'one',
data: 'title: One',
content: 'This is one'
}
]
}
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Please read the contributing guide for advice on opening issues, pull requests, and coding standards.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
You might also be interested in these projects:
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on October 23, 2017.