Like front-matter, but supports multiple sections in a document.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save section-matter

Usage

Params

input {String|Buffer|Object} : If input is an object, it's content property must be a string or buffer.

: If input is an object, it's property must be a string or buffer. {Object} : options

: options returns {Object}: Returns an object with a content string and an array of sections objects.

Example

var sections = require ( '{%= name %}' ); var result = sections(input, options);

See available options.

Example

With the exception of front-matter, which must be the very first thing in the string, the opening delimiter of all other sections must be followed by a string to be used as the key for the section.

Given the following string:

Content before the sections. More content. ---one title: One This is the first section.

The following code:

console .log(sections(input));

Results in:

{ content : 'Content before the sections.



---



More content.

' , sections : [ { key : 'one' , data : 'title: One' , content : '

This is the first section.' } ] }

Options

Type: function

Default: undefined

Function to be called on each section after it's parsed from the string.

Example

Given the following string ( foo.md ):

This is content before the sections. ---one title: First section This is section one. ---two title: Second section This is section two.

Using the following custom section_parse function:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); var yaml = require ( 'js-yaml' ); var sections = require ( 'section-matter' ); var str = fs.readFileSync( 'foo.md' ); var options = { section_parse : function ( section ) { console .log(section) section.key = 'section-' + section.key; section.data = yaml.safeLoad(section.data); } }; var result = sections(str, options); console .log(result);

Results in:

{ content : 'This is content before the sections.

' , sections : [ { key : 'section-one' , data : { title : 'First section' }, content : '

This is section one.

' }, { key : 'section-two' , data : { title : 'Second section' }, content : '

This is section two.

' } ] }

Type: string

Default: ---

Delimiter to use as the separator for sections. With the exception of front-matter, which must be the very first thing in the string, the opening delimiter of all other sections must be followed by a string to be used as the key for the section.

Example

var input = '~~~

title: bar

~~~



foo

~~~one

title: One

~~~

This is one' ; console .log(sections(input, { section_delimiter : '~~~' }));

Results in:

{ content : '' , sections : [ { key : '' , data : 'title: bar' , content : '

foo' }, { key : 'one' , data : 'title: One' , content : 'This is one' } ] }

About

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

