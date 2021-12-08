secure-channel based on a a mutually authenticating key agreement handshake, with forward secure identity metadata.
For a full explanation of the design, read the Design Paper
This protocol derives shared keys and mutually authenticates both ends of the connection. The shared secrets are forward secure, and so is the identity metadata.
by "forward secure identity metadata" I mean:
And also:
note: a wrong number is just an accidental man in the middle.
By "confirm" I mean check a guess at the public key. By "learn" I mean that you can either extract the public key, or confirm the public key.
Also note that if the server decides not to authenticate a client, it will learn their public key. To get to this stage, the client must know the server's key, so now the client and server both know each others key. This is fair.
This protocol cannot hide your ip address. This protocol does not attempt to obscure packet boundries. If a man in the middle or wrong number later compromises the server's key, they will be able to extract the client key from the client's hello packet.
var SHS = require('secret-handshake')
var cl = require('chloride')
var appKey = ... //32 random bytes
var alice = cl.crypto_sign_keypair() //client
var bob = cl.crypto_sign_keypair() //server
function authorize(id, cb) {
cb(null, check(id)) //check wether id is authorized.
}
//initialize, with default timeouts.
var ServerStream = SHS.createServer(alice, authorize, appKey)
var ClientStream = SHS.createClient(bob, appkey)
var alice_stream = ServerStream(function (err, stream) {
...
})
var bob_stream = ClientStream(alice.publicKey, function (err, stream) {
...
})
//simulate a streaming network connection by connecting streams together
pull(alice_stream, bob_stream, alice_stream)
I recommend using secret-handshake via multiserver
pull-streams are used. Learn about how pull-streams from these examples
Keypairs are expected to be of the form sodium produces. chloride is my fork of this and is compatible.
If you're interested in the protocol, you can read more here : https://ssbc.github.io/scuttlebutt-protocol-guide/#handshake
createClient takes:
keypair - a keypair of form
{ secretKey, publicKey } - your clients keys (see
chloride#crypto_sign_keypair)
appkey - the network identifier, 32 random bytes
timeout - an integer (in milliseconds? CHECK THIS)
and returns a
createClientStream
createClientStream takes a the public
key for the remote peer,
an optional
seed (which is used to generate a one-time private key),
and a callback,
cb.
cipherstream, an encrypted duplex pull-stream is returned.
Once the stream is connected to a server stream,
secret-handshake will attempt to authorize, and will call
cb with an
err if it fails, or
plainstream if it succeeds.
If
keypair is null,
seed must be provided.
createServer is similar, except it takes
authorize,
keypair - a keypair of form
{ secretKey, publicKey } (see
chloride#crypto_sign_keypair)
authorize - an async function of signature
(id, cb) that decides whether a client with id == publicKey is allowed to continue with handshake
appkey - the network identifier, 32 random bytes
timeout - an integer (in milliseconds? CHECK THIS)
A stream constructor function is returned
Note the server DOES NOT take the client id as an argument - instead, in the process
of the handshake, the server learns the
id, and passes it to
authorize.
If
authorize calls back truthy, then it will callback
cb(null, plainstream)
else it errors,
cb(err).
The value that
authorize calls back
cb(null, <V>) will be assigned to
plainstream.auth = <V>.
Also, the
id of the remote will be assigned to
plainstream.id.
This way the application layer can know who it's peer is.
MIT