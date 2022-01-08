This module provides native bindings to bitcoin-core/secp256k1. In browser elliptic will be used as fallback.
Works on node version 10.0.0 or greater, because use N-API.
npm install secp256k1
git clone git@github.com:cryptocoinjs/secp256k1-node.git
cd secp256k1-node
git submodule update --init
npm install
The easiest way to build the package on windows is to install windows-build-tools.
Or install the following software:
And run commands:
npm config set msvs_version 2015 --global
npm install npm@next -g
Based on:
const { randomBytes } = require('crypto')
const secp256k1 = require('secp256k1')
// or require('secp256k1/elliptic')
// if you want to use pure js implementation in node
// generate message to sign
// message should have 32-byte length, if you have some other length you can hash message
// for example `msg = sha256(rawMessage)`
const msg = randomBytes(32)
// generate privKey
let privKey
do {
privKey = randomBytes(32)
} while (!secp256k1.privateKeyVerify(privKey))
// get the public key in a compressed format
const pubKey = secp256k1.publicKeyCreate(privKey)
// sign the message
const sigObj = secp256k1.ecdsaSign(msg, privKey)
// verify the signature
console.log(secp256k1.ecdsaVerify(sigObj.signature, msg, pubKey))
// => true
* .verify return false for high signatures
const { randomBytes } = require('crypto')
// const secp256k1 = require('./elliptic')
const secp256k1 = require('./')
// generate privKey
function getPrivateKey () {
while (true) {
const privKey = randomBytes(32)
if (secp256k1.privateKeyVerify(privKey)) return privKey
}
}
// generate private and public keys
const privKey = getPrivateKey()
const pubKey = secp256k1.publicKeyCreate(getPrivateKey())
// compressed public key from X and Y
function hashfn (x, y) {
const pubKey = new Uint8Array(33)
pubKey[0] = (y[31] & 1) === 0 ? 0x02 : 0x03
pubKey.set(x, 1)
return pubKey
}
// get X point of ecdh
const ecdhPointX = secp256k1.ecdh(pubKey, privKey, { hashfn }, Buffer.alloc(33))
console.log(ecdhPointX.toString('hex'))
This library is free and open-source software released under the MIT license.