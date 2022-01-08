openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

secp256k1

by cryptocoinjs
4.0.2 (see all)

Node.js binding for an Optimized C library for EC operations on curve secp256k1

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

653K

GitHub Stars

284

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

secp256k1-node

This module provides native bindings to bitcoin-core/secp256k1. In browser elliptic will be used as fallback.

Works on node version 10.0.0 or greater, because use N-API.

Installation

from npm

npm install secp256k1

from git
git clone git@github.com:cryptocoinjs/secp256k1-node.git
cd secp256k1-node
git submodule update --init
npm install
Windows

The easiest way to build the package on windows is to install windows-build-tools.

Or install the following software:

And run commands:

npm config set msvs_version 2015 --global
npm install npm@next -g

Based on:

Usage

Private Key generation, Public Key creation, signature creation, signature verification
const { randomBytes } = require('crypto')
const secp256k1 = require('secp256k1')
// or require('secp256k1/elliptic')
//   if you want to use pure js implementation in node

// generate message to sign
// message should have 32-byte length, if you have some other length you can hash message
// for example `msg = sha256(rawMessage)`
const msg = randomBytes(32)

// generate privKey
let privKey
do {
  privKey = randomBytes(32)
} while (!secp256k1.privateKeyVerify(privKey))

// get the public key in a compressed format
const pubKey = secp256k1.publicKeyCreate(privKey)

// sign the message
const sigObj = secp256k1.ecdsaSign(msg, privKey)

// verify the signature
console.log(secp256k1.ecdsaVerify(sigObj.signature, msg, pubKey))
// => true

* .verify return false for high signatures

Get X point of ECDH
const { randomBytes } = require('crypto')
// const secp256k1 = require('./elliptic')
const secp256k1 = require('./')

// generate privKey
function getPrivateKey () {
  while (true) {
    const privKey = randomBytes(32)
    if (secp256k1.privateKeyVerify(privKey)) return privKey
  }
}

// generate private and public keys
const privKey = getPrivateKey()
const pubKey = secp256k1.publicKeyCreate(getPrivateKey())

// compressed public key from X and Y
function hashfn (x, y) {
  const pubKey = new Uint8Array(33)
  pubKey[0] = (y[31] & 1) === 0 ? 0x02 : 0x03
  pubKey.set(x, 1)
  return pubKey
}

// get X point of ecdh
const ecdhPointX = secp256k1.ecdh(pubKey, privKey, { hashfn }, Buffer.alloc(33))
console.log(ecdhPointX.toString('hex'))

LICENSE

This library is free and open-source software released under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial