939

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

search-text-tokenizer

Build Status

A search query tokeniser inspired by Google.

  • Split a space-delimitered query string into an array of terms
  • Treat quoted terms as phrases
  • Support tagged terms (tag:term)
  • Detect excluded terms (-term)

Examples

var tokenizer = require( 'search-text-tokenizer' );

console.log( tokenizer( 'red bull' ) );
// [ { term: 'red' }, { term: 'bull' } ]

console.log( tokenizer( '"red bull" "gives you wings"' ) );
// [ { term: 'red bull', phrase: true }, { term: 'gives you wings', phrase: true } ]

console.log( tokenizer( 'author:tolkien' ) );
// [ { term: 'tolkien', tag: 'author' } ]

console.log( tokenizer( 'jaguars -car' ) );
// [ { term: 'jaguars'}, { term: 'car', exclude: true } ]

Installation

$ npm install search-text-tokenizer

Running test

To run the test suite run the following commands in the project directory.

$ npm install
$ npm test

License

MIT © Tatsuya Oiwa, Dannii Willis, James Anthony Bruno

