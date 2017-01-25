A search query tokeniser inspired by Google.

Split a space-delimitered query string into an array of terms

Treat quoted terms as phrases

Support tagged terms (tag:term)

Detect excluded terms (-term)

Examples

var tokenizer = require ( 'search-text-tokenizer' ); console .log( tokenizer( 'red bull' ) ); console .log( tokenizer( '"red bull" "gives you wings"' ) ); console .log( tokenizer( 'author:tolkien' ) ); console .log( tokenizer( 'jaguars -car' ) );

Installation

$ npm install search - text -tokenizer

Running test

To run the test suite run the following commands in the project directory.

npm install npm test

License

MIT © Tatsuya Oiwa, Dannii Willis, James Anthony Bruno