A search query tokeniser inspired by Google.
var tokenizer = require( 'search-text-tokenizer' );
console.log( tokenizer( 'red bull' ) );
// [ { term: 'red' }, { term: 'bull' } ]
console.log( tokenizer( '"red bull" "gives you wings"' ) );
// [ { term: 'red bull', phrase: true }, { term: 'gives you wings', phrase: true } ]
console.log( tokenizer( 'author:tolkien' ) );
// [ { term: 'tolkien', tag: 'author' } ]
console.log( tokenizer( 'jaguars -car' ) );
// [ { term: 'jaguars'}, { term: 'car', exclude: true } ]
$ npm install search-text-tokenizer
To run the test suite run the following commands in the project directory.
$ npm install
$ npm test
MIT © Tatsuya Oiwa, Dannii Willis, James Anthony Bruno