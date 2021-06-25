openbase logo
by mixmaxhq
3.1.0 (see all)

Another simple parser for advanced search query syntax.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Search String

Another simple parser for advanced search query syntax.

Build Status npm version

It parses typical Gmail-style search strings like:

to:me -from:joe@mixmax.com foobar1 -foobar2

And returns an instance of SearchString which can be mutated, return different data structures, or return the gmail-style search string again.

See this blog post introducing this library.

Installation

$ npm install search-string

Usage

const SearchString = require('search-string');

// Perform parsing
const str = 'to:me -from:joe@mixmax.com foobar1 -foobar2';
const searchString = SearchString.parse(str);

/* Get text in different formats. */

// [ { text: 'foorbar1', negated: false }, { text: 'foobar2', negated: true } ]
searchString.getTextSegments();

// `foobar1 -foobar2`
searchString.getAllText();


/* Get conditions in different formats. */

// Standard format: Condition Array
// [ { keyword: 'to', value: 'me', negated: false }, { keyword: 'from', value: 'joe@mixmax.com', negated: true } ]
searchString.getConditionArray(); 

// Alternate format: Parsed Query
// { to: ['me'], excludes: { from: ['joe@mixmax.com'] }}
searchString.getParsedQuery(); 

/* Or get text and conditions back in string format. */

// `to:me -from:joe@mixmax.com foobar1 -foobar2`
searchString.toString();


/* Mutations exist as well for modifying an existing SearchString structure. */

// `to:me foobar -foobar2`
searchString.removeKeyword('from', true).toString()

// `to:me from:jane@mixmax.com foobar1 -foobar2`
searchString.addEntry('from', 'jane@mixmax.com', false).toString();

// `from:jane@mixmax.com foobar1 -foobar2`
searchString.removeEntry('to', 'me', false).toString();

/* clone operation instantiates a new version by copying over data. */

// `from:jane@mixmax.com foobar1 -foobar2`
searchString.clone().toString();

Testing

Run tests with npm test

or run tests on any changes with npm run testWatch

Building

Build ES5 compatible code with npm run babel

or continually build and watch for changes with npm run babelWatch

Background

See this blogpost for why this library was built and continues to be supported.

Thanks to search-query-parser for inspiration.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2017 Mixmax, Inc

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

