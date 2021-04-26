A module to manipulate search part of URLs (querystring). Created to externalise some code shared by path-parser and route-node.
Parse a querystring and returns an object of parameters. See options below for available options. Optional generic type can be provided.
Build a querystring from a list of parameters. Optional generic type can be provided.
Remove a list of parameters (names) from a querystring, and returns an object containing
removedParams and
querystring.
Keep a list of parameters (names) from a querystring, and returns an object containing
keptParams and
querystring.
All options are optional.
arrayFormat: Specifies how arrays should be stringified
'none' (default): no brackets or indexes are added to query parameter names (
'role=member&role=admin')
'brackets: brackets are added to query parameter names (
'role[]=member&role[]=admin')
'index': brackets and indexes are added to query parameter names (
'role[0]=member&role[1]=admin')
booleanFormat: specifies how boolean values are stringified and parsed
'none' (default): booleans are stringified to strings (
'istrue=true&isfalse=false')
'empty-true': same as
'none' except true values are stringified without value (
'istrue&isfalse=false'). If you choose this boolean format, make sure to change the value of
'nullFormat'.
'string': same as
'none' but
'true' and
'false' are parsed as booleans
'unicode':
true and
false are displayed with unicode characters, and parsed as booleans (
'istrue=✓&isfalse=✗')
nullFormat: specifies how null values are stringified and parsed
'default' (default): null values are stringified without equal sign and value (
'isnull')
'string': null values are stringified to
'null' (
'isnull=null') and parsed as null values
'hidden': null values are not stringified
For more examples, look at the tests.
import { parse, build, omit, keep } from 'search-params'
parse('country=scotland&town=glasgow')
// {
// country: 'scotland',
// town: 'glasgow'
// }
build({
country: 'scotland',
town: 'glasgow'
})
// 'country=scotland&town=glasgow'
omit('country=scotland&town=glasgow', ['country '])
// {
// removedParams: {
// country: 'scotland'
// },
// querystring: 'town=glasgow'
// }
keep('country=scotland&town=glasgow', ['country '])
// {
// keptParams: {
// country: 'scotland'
// },
// querystring: 'country=scotland'
// }