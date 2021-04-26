A module to manipulate search part of URLs (querystring). Created to externalise some code shared by path-parser and route-node.

API

parse: (path: string, opts?: IOptions) => T

Parse a querystring and returns an object of parameters. See options below for available options. Optional generic type can be provided.

build: (params: T, opts?: IOptions) => string

Build a querystring from a list of parameters. Optional generic type can be provided.

omit: (path: string, paramsToOmit: string[], opts?: IOptions) => IOmitResponse

Remove a list of parameters (names) from a querystring, and returns an object containing removedParams and querystring .

keep: (path: string, paramsToKeep: string[], opts?: IOptions) => IKeepResponse

Keep a list of parameters (names) from a querystring, and returns an object containing keptParams and querystring .

Options

All options are optional.

arrayFormat : Specifies how arrays should be stringified 'none' (default): no brackets or indexes are added to query parameter names ( 'role=member&role=admin' ) 'brackets : brackets are added to query parameter names ( 'role[]=member&role[]=admin' ) 'index' : brackets and indexes are added to query parameter names ( 'role[0]=member&role[1]=admin' )

: Specifies how arrays should be stringified booleanFormat : specifies how boolean values are stringified and parsed 'none' (default): booleans are stringified to strings ( 'istrue=true&isfalse=false' ) 'empty-true' : same as 'none' except true values are stringified without value ( 'istrue&isfalse=false' ). If you choose this boolean format, make sure to change the value of 'nullFormat' . 'string' : same as 'none' but 'true' and 'false' are parsed as booleans 'unicode' : true and false are displayed with unicode characters, and parsed as booleans ( 'istrue=✓&isfalse=✗' )

: specifies how boolean values are stringified and parsed nullFormat : specifies how null values are stringified and parsed 'default' (default): null values are stringified without equal sign and value ( 'isnull' ) 'string' : null values are stringified to 'null' ( 'isnull=null' ) and parsed as null values 'hidden' : null values are not stringified

: specifies how null values are stringified and parsed

Example

For more examples, look at the tests.