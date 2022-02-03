openbase logo
search-insights

by algolia
2.2.0 (see all)

Library for reporting click, conversion and view metrics using the Algolia Insights API

Readme

Search Insights

Build Status npm version

Search Insights lets you report click, conversion and view metrics using the Algolia Insights API.

Table of Contents

You're looking at the documentation of search-insights v2, which is the new major version. (Click here for v1.x documentation.)

v2 introduces a breaking change which is useCookie being false by default. If it's false, search-insights doesn't generate anonymous userToken. It means no event will be sent until setUserToken is explicitly called.

Payload validation

Since v2.0.4, search-insights no longer validates event payloads. You can visit https://algolia.com/events/debugger instead.

Getting started

Are you using Google Tag Manager in your app? We provide a custom template to ease the integration.

Browser

1. Load the library

The Search Insights library can be either loaded via jsDelivr CDN or directly bundled with your application. We recommend loading the library by adding the snippet below to all pages where you wish to track search analytics.

<script>
var ALGOLIA_INSIGHTS_SRC = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/search-insights@2.2.1";

!function(e,a,t,n,s,i,c){e.AlgoliaAnalyticsObject=s,e[s]=e[s]||function(){
(e[s].queue=e[s].queue||[]).push(arguments)},i=a.createElement(t),c=a.getElementsByTagName(t)[0],
i.async=1,i.src=n,c.parentNode.insertBefore(i,c)
}(window,document,"script",ALGOLIA_INSIGHTS_SRC,"aa");
</script>

2. Initialize the library

aa('init', {
  appId: 'APP_ID',
  apiKey: 'SEARCH_API_KEY',
});

// Optional: set the analytics user ID
aa('setUserToken', 'USER_ID');
OptionTypeDefaultDescription
appIdstringNone (required)The identifier of your Algolia application
apiKeystringNone (required)The search API key of your Algolia application
userHasOptedOutbooleanfalseWhether to exclude users from analytics
region'de' \| 'us'AutomaticThe DNS server to target
useCookiebooleanfalseWhether to use cookie in browser environment. The anonymous user token will not be set if false. When useCookie is false and setUserToken is not called yet, sending events will throw errors because there is no user token to attach to the events.
cookieDurationnumber15552000000 (6 months)The cookie duration in milliseconds
userTokenstringundefined (optional)Initial userToken. When given, anonymous userToken will not be set.
Note for Require.js users

When using Require.js, the default UMD build might conflict and throw with a "Mismatched anonymous define() modules" message. This is a known Require.js issue.

To work around this problem and ensure you capture all interactions occurring before the library is done loading, change ALGOLIA_INSIGHTS_SRC to point to the IIFE build, and load it via a <script> tag.

<script>
var ALGOLIA_INSIGHTS_SRC = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/search-insights@2.0.2/dist/search-insights.iife.min.js";

!function(e,a,t,n,s,i,c){e.AlgoliaAnalyticsObject=s,e[s]=e[s]||function(){
(e[s].queue=e[s].queue||[]).push(arguments)},i=a.createElement(t),c=a.getElementsByTagName(t)[0],
i.async=1,i.src=n,c.parentNode.insertBefore(i,c)
}(window,document,"script",ALGOLIA_INSIGHTS_SRC,"aa");
</script>

Node.js

(Node.js >= 8.16.0 required)

1. Install the library

Insights library can be used on the backend as a Node.js module.

npm install search-insights
# or
yarn add search-insights

2. Initialize the library

const aa = require('search-insights');

aa('init', {
  appId: 'APPLICATION_ID',
  apiKey: 'SEARCH_API_KEY'
});

Add userToken

On the Node.js environment, unlike the browser environment, userToken must be specified when sending any event.

aa('clickedObjectIDs', {
  userToken: 'USER_ID',
  // ...
});

Customize the client

If you want to customize the way to send events, you can create a custom Insights client.

// via ESM
import { createInsightsClient } from "search-insights";
// OR in commonJS
const { createInsightsClient } = require("search-insights");
// OR via the UMD
const createInsightsClient = window.AlgoliaAnalytics.createInsightsClient;

function requestFn(url, data) {
  const serializedData = JSON.stringify(data);
  const { protocol, host, path } = require("url").parse(url);
  const options = {
    protocol,
    host,
    path,
    method: "POST",
    headers: {
      "Content-Type": "application/json",
      "Content-Length": serializedData.length
    }
  };

  const { request: nodeRequest } =
    url.indexOf("https://") === 0 ? require("https") : require("http");
  const req = nodeRequest(options);

  req.on("error", error => {
    console.error(error);
  });

  req.write(serializedData);
  req.end();
};

const aa = createInsightsClient(requestFn);

Use cases

The Search Insights library supports both Search and Personalization Algolia features.

Search (Click Analytics and A/B testing)

Initialize

To enable click analytics, the search parameter clickAnalytics must be set to true. This tells the Algolia engine to return a queryID on each search request.

const searchClient = algoliasearch('APPLICATION_ID', 'SEARCH_API_KEY');
const search = instantsearch({
  indexName: 'INDEX_NAME',
  searchClient,
  searchParameters: {
    clickAnalytics: true,
  },
});

function getQueryID() {
  return search.helper.lastResults.queryID;
}

Report a click event

aa('clickedObjectIDsAfterSearch', {
  index: 'INDEX_NAME',
  eventName: 'Click item',
  queryID: getQueryID(),
  objectIDs: ['object1'],
  positions: [42],
});
OptionTypeDescription
indexstringThe name of the index related to the event
eventNamestringThe name of the event
objectIDsstring[]The list of IDs of the result that was clicked
positionsnumber[]The list of the absolute positions of the HTML element that was clicked (1-based and not 0-based)
queryIDstringThe queryID of the search sent from Algolia

Report a conversion event

aa('convertedObjectIDsAfterSearch', {
  index: 'INDEX_NAME',
  eventName: 'Add to basket',
  queryID: getQueryID(),
  objectIDs: ['object1'],
});
OptionTypeDescription
indexstringThe name of the index related to the event
eventNamestringThe name of the event
objectIDsstring[]The list of IDs of the result that was clicked
queryIDstringThe queryID of the search sent from Algolia

Personalization

Initialize

To enable personalization, the search parameter enablePersonalization must be set to true.

const searchClient = algoliasearch('APPLICATION_ID', 'SEARCH_API_KEY');
const search = instantsearch({
  indexName: 'INDEX_NAME',
  searchClient,
  searchParameters: {
    enablePersonalization: true,
  },
});

Access userToken

In cases where the userToken is generated, you need a way to access the userToken so that you can pass it to the searchClient.

const searchClient = algoliasearch('APPLICATION_ID', 'SEARCH_API_KEY');

aa('getUserToken', null, (err, userToken) => {
  // for algoliasearch v3.x
  searchClient.setExtraHeader('X-Algolia-UserToken', userToken);

  // for algoliasearch v4.x
  searchClient.transporter.headers['X-Algolia-UserToken'] = userToken;
});

Listen to userToken change

If you want to attach a listener for userToken change, you can call onUserTokenChange.

aa('onUserTokenChange', (userToken) => {
  console.log("userToken has changed: ", userToken);
});

onUserTokenChange accepts callback(required) and options(optional).

aa('onUserTokenChange', callback, options);
OptionTypeDescription
immediatebooleanFire the callback as soon as it's attached
aa('init', { ..., useCookie: true });  // ← This sets an anonymous user token if cookie is available.

aa('onUserTokenChange', (userToken) => {
  console.log(userToken);  // prints out the anonymous user token
}, { immediate: true });

aa('init', { ... });
aa('setUserToken', 'my-user-id-1');

aa('onUserTokenChange', (userToken) => {
  console.log(userToken); // prints out 'my-user-id-1'
}, { immediate: true })

With immediate: true, onUserTokenChange will be immediately fired with the token which is set beforehand.

Report a click event

aa('clickedObjectIDs', {
  index: 'INDEX_NAME',
  eventName: 'Add to basket',
  objectIDs: ['object1'],
});
OptionTypeDescription
indexstringThe name of the index related to the event
eventNamestringThe name of the event
objectIDsstring[]The list of IDs of the result that was clicked
aa('clickedFilters', {
  index: 'INDEX_NAME',
  eventName: 'Filter on facet',
  filters: ['brand:Apple'],
});
OptionTypeDescription
indexstringThe name of the index related to the event
eventNamestringThe name of the event
filtersstring[]The list of filters that was clicked as '${attr}${op}${value}'

Report a conversion event

aa('convertedObjectIDs', {
  index: 'INDEX_NAME',
  eventName: 'Add to basket',
  objectIDs: ['object1'],
});
OptionTypeDescription
indexstringThe name of the index related to the event
eventNamestringThe name of the event
objectIDsstring[]The list of IDs of the result that was clicked
aa('convertedFilters', {
  index: 'INDEX_NAME',
  eventName: 'Filter on facet',
  filters: ['brand:Apple'],
});
OptionTypeDescription
indexstringThe name of the index related to the event
eventNamestringThe name of the event
filtersstring[]The list of filters that was clicked as '${attr}${op}${value}'

Report a view event

aa('viewedObjectIDs', {
  index: 'INDEX_NAME',
  eventName: 'Add to basket',
  objectIDs: ['object1'],
});
OptionTypeDescription
indexstringThe name of the index related to the event
eventNamestringThe name of the event
objectIDsstring[]The list of IDs of the result that was clicked
aa('viewedFilters', {
  index: 'INDEX_NAME',
  eventName: 'Filter on facet',
  filters: ['brand:Apple'],
});
OptionTypeDescription
indexstringThe name of the index related to the event
eventNamestringThe name of the event
filtersstring[]The list of filters that was clicked as '${attr}${op}${value}'

Batch Events

You can send multiple events in a single HTTP request, by using sendEvents method.

aa('sendEvents', [
  {
    eventType,
    eventName,
    userToken,
    ...
  }
]);
OptionTypeDescription
eventTypeviewclick
eventNamestringThe name of the event.
userTokenstring (optional)search-insights uses anonymous user token or a token set by setUserToken method. You can override it by providing a userToken per event object.

Examples

The following examples assume that the Search Insights library is loaded.

Contributing

To run the examples and the code, you need to run two separate commands:

  • yarn dev runs webpack and the Node.js server
  • yarn build:dev runs Rollup in watch mode

To release, go on master (git checkout master) and use:

yarn run release

It will create a pull request for the next release. When it's reviewed, approved and merged, then CircleCI will automatically publish it to npm.

License

Search Insights is MIT licensed.

