Search Insights lets you report click, conversion and view metrics using the Algolia Insights API.
v2 introduces a breaking change which is
useCookie being
false by default. If it's
false,
search-insights doesn't generate anonymous userToken. It means no event will be sent until
setUserToken is explicitly called.
Since v2.0.4, search-insights no longer validates event payloads. You can visit https://algolia.com/events/debugger instead.
Are you using Google Tag Manager in your app? We provide a custom template to ease the integration.
The Search Insights library can be either loaded via jsDelivr CDN or directly bundled with your application. We recommend loading the library by adding the snippet below to all pages where you wish to track search analytics.
<script>
var ALGOLIA_INSIGHTS_SRC = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/search-insights@2.2.1";
!function(e,a,t,n,s,i,c){e.AlgoliaAnalyticsObject=s,e[s]=e[s]||function(){
(e[s].queue=e[s].queue||[]).push(arguments)},i=a.createElement(t),c=a.getElementsByTagName(t)[0],
i.async=1,i.src=n,c.parentNode.insertBefore(i,c)
}(window,document,"script",ALGOLIA_INSIGHTS_SRC,"aa");
</script>
aa('init', {
appId: 'APP_ID',
apiKey: 'SEARCH_API_KEY',
});
// Optional: set the analytics user ID
aa('setUserToken', 'USER_ID');
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
appId
string
|None (required)
|The identifier of your Algolia application
apiKey
string
|None (required)
|The search API key of your Algolia application
userHasOptedOut
boolean
false
|Whether to exclude users from analytics
region
'de' \| 'us'
|Automatic
|The DNS server to target
useCookie
boolean
false
|Whether to use cookie in browser environment. The anonymous user token will not be set if
false. When
useCookie is
false and
setUserToken is not called yet, sending events will throw errors because there is no user token to attach to the events.
cookieDuration
number
15552000000 (6 months)
|The cookie duration in milliseconds
userToken
string
undefined (optional)
|Initial userToken. When given, anonymous userToken will not be set.
When using Require.js, the default UMD build might conflict and throw with a "Mismatched anonymous define() modules" message. This is a known Require.js issue.
To work around this problem and ensure you capture all interactions occurring before the library is done loading, change
ALGOLIA_INSIGHTS_SRC to point to the IIFE build, and load it via a
<script> tag.
<script>
var ALGOLIA_INSIGHTS_SRC = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/search-insights@2.0.2/dist/search-insights.iife.min.js";
!function(e,a,t,n,s,i,c){e.AlgoliaAnalyticsObject=s,e[s]=e[s]||function(){
(e[s].queue=e[s].queue||[]).push(arguments)},i=a.createElement(t),c=a.getElementsByTagName(t)[0],
i.async=1,i.src=n,c.parentNode.insertBefore(i,c)
}(window,document,"script",ALGOLIA_INSIGHTS_SRC,"aa");
</script>
(Node.js
>= 8.16.0 required)
Insights library can be used on the backend as a Node.js module.
npm install search-insights
# or
yarn add search-insights
const aa = require('search-insights');
aa('init', {
appId: 'APPLICATION_ID',
apiKey: 'SEARCH_API_KEY'
});
userToken
On the Node.js environment, unlike the browser environment,
userToken must be specified when sending any event.
aa('clickedObjectIDs', {
userToken: 'USER_ID',
// ...
});
If you want to customize the way to send events, you can create a custom Insights client.
// via ESM
import { createInsightsClient } from "search-insights";
// OR in commonJS
const { createInsightsClient } = require("search-insights");
// OR via the UMD
const createInsightsClient = window.AlgoliaAnalytics.createInsightsClient;
function requestFn(url, data) {
const serializedData = JSON.stringify(data);
const { protocol, host, path } = require("url").parse(url);
const options = {
protocol,
host,
path,
method: "POST",
headers: {
"Content-Type": "application/json",
"Content-Length": serializedData.length
}
};
const { request: nodeRequest } =
url.indexOf("https://") === 0 ? require("https") : require("http");
const req = nodeRequest(options);
req.on("error", error => {
console.error(error);
});
req.write(serializedData);
req.end();
};
const aa = createInsightsClient(requestFn);
The Search Insights library supports both Search and Personalization Algolia features.
To enable click analytics, the search parameter
clickAnalytics must be set to
true. This tells the Algolia engine to return a
queryID on each search request.
const searchClient = algoliasearch('APPLICATION_ID', 'SEARCH_API_KEY');
const search = instantsearch({
indexName: 'INDEX_NAME',
searchClient,
searchParameters: {
clickAnalytics: true,
},
});
function getQueryID() {
return search.helper.lastResults.queryID;
}
aa('clickedObjectIDsAfterSearch', {
index: 'INDEX_NAME',
eventName: 'Click item',
queryID: getQueryID(),
objectIDs: ['object1'],
positions: [42],
});
|Option
|Type
|Description
index
string
|The name of the index related to the event
eventName
string
|The name of the event
objectIDs
string[]
|The list of IDs of the result that was clicked
positions
number[]
|The list of the absolute positions of the HTML element that was clicked (1-based and not 0-based)
queryID
string
|The
queryID of the search sent from Algolia
aa('convertedObjectIDsAfterSearch', {
index: 'INDEX_NAME',
eventName: 'Add to basket',
queryID: getQueryID(),
objectIDs: ['object1'],
});
|Option
|Type
|Description
index
string
|The name of the index related to the event
eventName
string
|The name of the event
objectIDs
string[]
|The list of IDs of the result that was clicked
queryID
string
|The
queryID of the search sent from Algolia
To enable personalization, the search parameter
enablePersonalization must be set to
true.
const searchClient = algoliasearch('APPLICATION_ID', 'SEARCH_API_KEY');
const search = instantsearch({
indexName: 'INDEX_NAME',
searchClient,
searchParameters: {
enablePersonalization: true,
},
});
userToken
In cases where the
userToken is generated, you need a way to access the
userToken so that you can pass it to the
searchClient.
const searchClient = algoliasearch('APPLICATION_ID', 'SEARCH_API_KEY');
aa('getUserToken', null, (err, userToken) => {
// for algoliasearch v3.x
searchClient.setExtraHeader('X-Algolia-UserToken', userToken);
// for algoliasearch v4.x
searchClient.transporter.headers['X-Algolia-UserToken'] = userToken;
});
userToken change
If you want to attach a listener for
userToken change, you can call
onUserTokenChange.
aa('onUserTokenChange', (userToken) => {
console.log("userToken has changed: ", userToken);
});
onUserTokenChange accepts
callback(required) and
options(optional).
aa('onUserTokenChange', callback, options);
|Option
|Type
|Description
immediate
boolean
|Fire the callback as soon as it's attached
aa('init', { ..., useCookie: true }); // ← This sets an anonymous user token if cookie is available.
aa('onUserTokenChange', (userToken) => {
console.log(userToken); // prints out the anonymous user token
}, { immediate: true });
aa('init', { ... });
aa('setUserToken', 'my-user-id-1');
aa('onUserTokenChange', (userToken) => {
console.log(userToken); // prints out 'my-user-id-1'
}, { immediate: true })
With
immediate: true,
onUserTokenChange will be immediately fired with the token which is set beforehand.
aa('clickedObjectIDs', {
index: 'INDEX_NAME',
eventName: 'Add to basket',
objectIDs: ['object1'],
});
|Option
|Type
|Description
index
string
|The name of the index related to the event
eventName
string
|The name of the event
objectIDs
string[]
|The list of IDs of the result that was clicked
aa('clickedFilters', {
index: 'INDEX_NAME',
eventName: 'Filter on facet',
filters: ['brand:Apple'],
});
|Option
|Type
|Description
index
string
|The name of the index related to the event
eventName
string
|The name of the event
filters
string[]
|The list of filters that was clicked as
'${attr}${op}${value}'
aa('convertedObjectIDs', {
index: 'INDEX_NAME',
eventName: 'Add to basket',
objectIDs: ['object1'],
});
|Option
|Type
|Description
index
string
|The name of the index related to the event
eventName
string
|The name of the event
objectIDs
string[]
|The list of IDs of the result that was clicked
aa('convertedFilters', {
index: 'INDEX_NAME',
eventName: 'Filter on facet',
filters: ['brand:Apple'],
});
|Option
|Type
|Description
index
string
|The name of the index related to the event
eventName
string
|The name of the event
filters
string[]
|The list of filters that was clicked as
'${attr}${op}${value}'
aa('viewedObjectIDs', {
index: 'INDEX_NAME',
eventName: 'Add to basket',
objectIDs: ['object1'],
});
|Option
|Type
|Description
index
string
|The name of the index related to the event
eventName
string
|The name of the event
objectIDs
string[]
|The list of IDs of the result that was clicked
aa('viewedFilters', {
index: 'INDEX_NAME',
eventName: 'Filter on facet',
filters: ['brand:Apple'],
});
|Option
|Type
|Description
index
string
|The name of the index related to the event
eventName
string
|The name of the event
filters
string[]
|The list of filters that was clicked as
'${attr}${op}${value}'
You can send multiple events in a single HTTP request, by using
sendEvents method.
aa('sendEvents', [
{
eventType,
eventName,
userToken,
...
}
]);
|Option
|Type
|Description
eventType
view
click
eventName
string
|The name of the event.
userToken
string (optional)
|search-insights uses anonymous user token or a token set by
setUserToken method. You can override it by providing a
userToken per event object.
The following examples assume that the Search Insights library is loaded.
To run the examples and the code, you need to run two separate commands:
yarn dev runs webpack and the Node.js server
yarn build:dev runs Rollup in watch mode
Search Insights is MIT licensed.