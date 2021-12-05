This repo is forked from iamdustan/smoothscroll and rewritten with TypeScript.

Installation and use

npm install seamless-scroll-polyfill --save yarn add seamless-scroll-polyfill

Use polyfill to patch all methods

import { polyfill } from "seamless-scroll-polyfill" ; polyfill();

Use specific polyfill

import { elementScrollIntoViewPolyfill } from "seamless-scroll-polyfill" ; elementScrollIntoViewPolyfill();

Use methods directly without patching

import { elementScrollIntoView } from "seamless-scroll-polyfill" ; elementScrollIntoView( document .querySelector( "#target" ), { behavior : "smooth" , block : "center" , inline : "center" });

Import via script

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/seamless-scroll-polyfill@latest/lib/bundle.min.js" > </ script > < script > seamless.polyfill(); seamless.windowScrollBy( window , { behavior : "smooth" , top : 200 , left : 0 }); seamless.elementScrollIntoView( document .querySelector( "#target" ), { behavior : "smooth" , block : "center" , inline : "center" , }); </ script >

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in CHANGELOG.md.

Thanks