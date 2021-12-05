openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ssp

seamless-scroll-polyfill

by magic-akari
2.1.6 (see all)

Scroll Behavior polyfill

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

42.7K

GitHub Stars

106

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

This repo is forked from iamdustan/smoothscroll and rewritten with TypeScript.

Installation and use

# npm
npm install seamless-scroll-polyfill --save

# yarn
yarn add seamless-scroll-polyfill

Use polyfill to patch all methods

import { polyfill } from "seamless-scroll-polyfill";

polyfill();

Use specific polyfill

import { elementScrollIntoViewPolyfill } from "seamless-scroll-polyfill";

elementScrollIntoViewPolyfill();

Use methods directly without patching

import { elementScrollIntoView } from "seamless-scroll-polyfill";

elementScrollIntoView(document.querySelector("#target"), { behavior: "smooth", block: "center", inline: "center" });

Import via script

<!-- please replace the `latest` with specific version -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/seamless-scroll-polyfill@latest/lib/bundle.min.js"></script>
<script>
    // patch all methods
    seamless.polyfill();
    // or use specific methods
    seamless.windowScrollBy(window, { behavior: "smooth", top: 200, left: 0 });

    seamless.elementScrollIntoView(document.querySelector("#target"), {
        behavior: "smooth",
        block: "center",
        inline: "center",
    });
</script>

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in CHANGELOG.md.

Thanks

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial