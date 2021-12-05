This repo is forked from iamdustan/smoothscroll and rewritten with TypeScript.
# npm
npm install seamless-scroll-polyfill --save
# yarn
yarn add seamless-scroll-polyfill
import { polyfill } from "seamless-scroll-polyfill";
polyfill();
import { elementScrollIntoViewPolyfill } from "seamless-scroll-polyfill";
elementScrollIntoViewPolyfill();
import { elementScrollIntoView } from "seamless-scroll-polyfill";
elementScrollIntoView(document.querySelector("#target"), { behavior: "smooth", block: "center", inline: "center" });
<!-- please replace the `latest` with specific version -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/seamless-scroll-polyfill@latest/lib/bundle.min.js"></script>
<script>
// patch all methods
seamless.polyfill();
// or use specific methods
seamless.windowScrollBy(window, { behavior: "smooth", top: 200, left: 0 });
seamless.elementScrollIntoView(document.querySelector("#target"), {
behavior: "smooth",
block: "center",
inline: "center",
});
</script>
Detailed changes for each release are documented in CHANGELOG.md.