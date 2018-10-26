Immutable JS data structures which are backwards-compatible with normal Arrays and Objects.
Use them in
for loops, pass them to functions expecting vanilla JavaScript data structures, etc.
var array = Immutable(["totally", "immutable", {hammer: "Can’t Touch This"}]);
array[1] = "I'm going to mutate you!"
array[1] // "immutable"
array[2].hammer = "hm, surely I can mutate this nested object..."
array[2].hammer // "Can’t Touch This"
for (var index in array) { console.log(array[index]); }
// "totally"
// "immutable"
// { hammer: 'Can’t Touch This' }
JSON.stringify(array) // '["totally","immutable",{"hammer":"Can’t Touch This"}]'
This level of backwards compatibility requires ECMAScript 5 features like Object.defineProperty and Object.freeze to exist and work correctly, which limits the browsers that can use this library to the ones shown in the test results below. (tl;dr IE9+)
Whenever you deeply clone large nested objects, it should typically go much faster with
Immutable data structures. This is because the library reuses the existing nested objects rather than instantiating new ones.
In the development build, objects are frozen. (Note that Safari is relatively slow to iterate over frozen objects.) The development build also overrides unsupported methods (methods that ordinarily mutate the underlying data structure) to throw helpful exceptions.
The production (minified) build does neither of these, which significantly improves performance.
We generally recommend to use the "development" build that enforces immutability (and this is the default in Node.js). Only switch to the production build when you encounter performance problems. (See #50 for how to do that in Node or using a build tool - essentially do explicitely refer to the production build.)
By popular demand, functions, errors, dates, and React
components are treated as immutable even though technically they can be mutated.
(It turns out that trying to make these immutable leads to more bad things
than good.) If you call
Immutable() on any of these, be forewarned: they will
not actually be immutable!
seamless-immutable is tightly focused on the mechanics of turning existing JavaScript data structures into immutable variants. Additional packages are available to build on this capability and enable additional programming models:
|Library
|Description
|Cursor
|Compact Cursor Library built on top of the excellent seamless-immutable. Cursors can be used to manage transitions and manipulations of immutable structures in an application.
|Mergers
|A collection of mergers for use with seamless-immutable. Also includes documentation about custom mergers, with examples, for writing your own.
Immutable() returns a backwards-compatible immutable representation of whatever you pass it, so feel free to pass it absolutely anything that can be serialized as JSON. (As is the case with JSON, objects containing circular references are not allowed. Functions are allowed, unlike in JSON, but they will not be touched.)
Since numbers, strings,
undefined, and
null are all immutable to begin with, the only unusual things it returns are Immutable Arrays and Immutable Objects. These have the same ES5 methods you’re used to seeing on them, but with these important differences:
ImmutableError.
foo[5] = bar) will not work. Browsers other than Internet Explorer will throw a
TypeError if use strict is enabled, and in all other cases it will fail silently.
For example:
Immutable([3, 1, 4]).sort()
// This will throw an ImmutableError, because sort() is a mutating method.
Immutable([1, 2, 3]).concat([10, 9, 8]).sort()
// This will also throw ImmutableError, because an Immutable Array's methods
// (including concat()) are guaranteed to return other immutable values.
[1, 2, 3].concat(Immutable([6, 5, 4])).sort()
// This will succeed, and will yield a sorted mutable array containing
// [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6], because a vanilla array's concat() method has
// no knowledge of Immutable.
var obj = Immutable({all: "your base", are: {belong: "to them"}});
Immutable.merge(obj, {are: {belong: "to us"}})
// This will return the following:
// Immutable({all: "your base", are: {belong: "to us"}})
Seamless-immutable supports both static and instance syntaxes:
var Immutable = require("seamless-immutable").static;
var obj = {};
Immutable.setIn(obj, ['key'], data)
var Immutable = require("seamless-immutable");
var obj = {};
obj.setIn(['key'], data)
Although the later is shorter and is the current default, it can lead to collisions and some users may dislike polluting object properties when it comes to debugging. As such the first syntax is recommended, but both are supported.
If your linter cringes with the use of
Immutable without a preceding
new
(e.g. ESLint's new-cap rule),
use
Immutable.from:
Immutable.from([1, 2, 3]);
// is functionally the same as calling:
Immutable([1, 2, 3])
Like a regular Array, but immutable! You can construct these by passing
an array to
Immutable():
Immutable([1, 2, 3])
// An immutable array containing 1, 2, and 3.
Beyond the usual Array fare, the following methods have been added.
var array = Immutable(["here", "we", "go"]);
Immutable.flatMap(array, function(str) {
return [str, str, str];
});
// returns Immutable(["here", "here", "here", "we", "we", "we", "go", "go", "go"])
var array = Immutable(["drop the numbers!", 3, 2, 1, 0, null, undefined]);
Immutable.flatMap(array, function(value) {
if (typeof value === "number") {
return [];
} else {
return value;
}
});
// returns Immutable(["drop the numbers!", null, undefined])
Effectively performs a map over the elements in the array, except that whenever the provided iterator function returns an Array, that Array's elements are each added to the final result.
var array = Immutable([1,2,3]);
array.map(value => [value+2, value+4]);
// returns Immutable([ [ 3, 5 ], [ 4, 6 ], [ 5, 7 ] ])
Immutable.flatMap(array, value => [value+2, value+4]);
// returns Immutable([ 3, 5, 4, 6, 5, 7 ])
var array = Immutable(["hey", "you"]);
Immutable.asObject(array, function(str) {
return [str, str.toUpperCase()];
});
// returns Immutable({hey: "HEY", you: "YOU"})
Effectively performs a map over the elements in the array, expecting that the iterator function will return an array of two elements - the first representing a key, the other a value. Then returns an Immutable Object constructed of those keys and values.
You can also call
.asObject without passing an iterator, in which case it will proceed assuming the Array
is already organized as desired.
var array = Immutable(["hello", "world"]);
var mutableArray = Immutable.asMutable(array);
mutableArray.push("!!!");
mutableArray // ["hello", "world", "!!!"]
Returns a mutable copy of the array. For a deeply mutable copy, in which any instances of
Immutable contained in nested data structures within the array have been converted back to mutable data structures, call
Immutable.asMutable(obj, {deep: true}) instead.
var array = Immutable(["hello", "world"]);
var mutableArray = ["hello", "world"];
Immutable.isImmutable(array)
// returns true
Immutable.isImmutable(mutableArray)
// returns false
Returns whether an object is immutable or not.
In addition, Immutable Arrays also provide member functions for the
set,
setIn,
update,
updateIn, and
getIn functions (described below).
var array = Immutable(["hello", "world"]);
// Equivalent to Immutable.set(array, 1, "you");
var mutatedArray = array.set(1, "you");
mutatedArray // ["hello", "you"]
Like a regular Object, but immutable! You can construct these by passing an
object to
Immutable().
Immutable({foo: "bar"})
// An immutable object containing the key "foo" and the value "bar".
To construct an Immutable Object with a custom prototype, simply specify the
prototype in
options (while useful for preserving prototypes, please note
that custom mutator methods will not work as the object will be immutable):
function Square(length) { this.length = length };
Square.prototype.area = function() { return Math.pow(this.length, 2) };
Immutable(new Square(2), {prototype: Square.prototype}).area();
// An immutable object, with prototype Square,
// containing the key "length" and method `area()` returning 4
Beyond the usual Object fare, the following methods have been added.
Currently you can't construct Immutable from an object with circular references. To protect from ugly stack overflows, we provide a simple protection during development. We stop at a suspiciously deep stack level and show an error message.
If your objects are deep, but not circular, you can increase this level from default
64. For example:
Immutable(deepObject, null, 256);
This check is not performed in the production build.
var obj = Immutable({status: "good", hypothesis: "plausible", errors: 0});
Immutable.merge(obj, {status: "funky", hypothesis: "confirmed"});
// returns Immutable({status: "funky", hypothesis: "confirmed", errors: 0})
var obj = Immutable({status: "bad", errors: 37});
Immutable.merge(obj, [
{status: "funky", errors: 1}, {status: "groovy", errors: 2}, {status: "sweet"}]);
// returns Immutable({status: "sweet", errors: 2})
// because passing an Array is shorthand for
// invoking a separate merge for each object in turn.
Returns an Immutable Object containing the properties and values of both this object and the provided object, prioritizing the provided object's values whenever the same key is present in both objects.
Multiple objects can be provided in an Array in which case more
merge
invocations will be performed using each provided object in turn.
A third argument can be provided to configure the merge. It should be an object with any of the following fields:
{
deep: true, // perform a deep merge
merger: yourCustomMerger // supply a custom merger
}
You can find examples and documentation about custom mergers here.
var obj1 = Immutable({a: {b: 'test'}, c: 'test'});
var obj2 = Immutable.replace(obj1, {a: {b: 'test'}}, {deep: true});
// returns Immutable({a: {b: 'test'}});
obj1 === obj2
// returns false
obj1.a === obj2.a
// returns true because child .a objects were identical
Returns an Immutable Object containing the properties and values of the second object only. With deep merge, all child objects are checked for equality and the original immutable object is returned when possible.
A second argument can be provided to perform a deep merge:
{deep: true}.
var obj = Immutable({type: "parrot", subtype: "Norwegian Blue", status: "alive"});
Immutable.set(obj, "status", "dead");
// returns Immutable({type: "parrot", subtype: "Norwegian Blue", status: "dead"})
Returns an Immutable Object with a single property set to the provided value. Basically a more straightforward way of saying
var obj = Immutable({type: "parrot", subtype: "Norwegian Blue", status: "alive"});
Immutable.merge(obj, {status: "dead"});
(and more convenient with non-literal keys unless you have ES6
[computed_property_names]).
An additional argument can be provided to perform a deep compare:
{deep: true}.
When called with an Immutable Array, the property parameter is the index to be changed:
var array = Immutable(["hello", "world"]);
var mutatedArray = Immutable.set(array, 1, "you");
mutatedArray // ["hello", "you"]
If the
{deep: true} parameter is provided when using an Immutable Array, the object at the provided index will be merged with the provided value using
Immutable.merge().
Like set, but accepts a nested path to the property.
var obj = Immutable({type: {main: "parrot", sub: "Norwegian Blue"}, status: "alive"});
Immutable.setIn(obj, ["type", "sub"], "Norwegian Ridgeback");
// returns Immutable({type: {main: "parrot", sub: "Norwegian Ridgeback"}, status: "alive"})
An additional argument can be provided to perform a deep compare:
{deep: true}.
When called with an Immutable Array, at least the first value in the path should be an index. This also works with nested arrays:
var array = Immutable([["one fish", "two fish"], ["red fish", "blue fish"]]);
var mutatedArray = Immutable.setIn(array, [1, 1], "green fish");
mutatedArray // [["one fish", "two fish"], ["red fish", "green fish"]]
Returns the value at the given path. A default value can be provided as a second argument.
var obj = Immutable({type: {main: "parrot", subtype: "Norwegian Blue"}, status: "alive"});
Immutable.getIn(obj, ["type", "subtype"]);
// returns "Norwegian Blue"
Immutable.getIn(obj, ["type", "class"], "Aves");
// returns "Aves"
Returns an Immutable Object with a single property updated using the provided updater function.
function inc (x) { return x + 1 }
var obj = Immutable({foo: 1});
Immutable.update(obj, "foo", inc);
// returns Immutable({foo: 2})
All additional arguments will be passed to the updater function.
function add (x, y) { return x + y }
var obj = Immutable({foo: 1});
Immutable.update(obj, "foo", add, 10);
// returns Immutable({foo: 11})
Like update, but accepts a nested path to the property.
function add (x, y) { return x + y }
var obj = Immutable({foo: {bar: 1}});
Immutable.updateIn(obj, ["foo", "bar"], add, 10);
// returns Immutable({foo: {bar: 11}})
var obj = Immutable({the: "forests", will: "echo", with: "laughter"});
Immutable.without(obj, "with");
// returns Immutable({the: "forests", will: "echo"})
var obj = Immutable({the: "forests", will: "echo", with: "laughter"});
Immutable.without(obj, ["will", "with"]);
// returns Immutable({the: "forests"})
var obj = Immutable({the: "forests", will: "echo", with: "laughter"});
Immutable.without(obj, "will", "with");
// returns Immutable({the: "forests"})
var obj = Immutable({the: "forests", will: "echo", with: "laughter"});
Immutable.without(obj, (value, key) => key === "the" || value === "echo");
// returns Immutable({with: "laughter"})
Returns an Immutable Object excluding the given keys or keys/values satisfying the given predicate from the existing object.
Multiple keys can be provided, either in an Array or as extra arguments.
var obj = Immutable({when: "the", levee: "breaks"});
var mutableObject = Immutable.asMutable(obj);
mutableObject.have = "no place to go";
mutableObject // {when: "the", levee: "breaks", have: "no place to go"}
Returns a mutable copy of the object. For a deeply mutable copy, in which any instances of
Immutable contained in nested data structures within the object have been converted back to mutable data structures, call
Immutable.asMutable(obj, {deep: true}) instead.
