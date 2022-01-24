Sealious

Sealious is a declarative node.js framework. It creates a full-featured REST-ful API (with user and session management) based on a declarative description of the database schema and policies.

All development is handled on Sealcode's Phabricator. A read-only mirror is stored on Github.

Example

Install sealious with npm install --save sealious . Then, in your index.ts:

lang=typescript import { resolve } from "path" ; import Sealious, { App, Collection, FieldTypes, Policies } from "sealious" ; const locreq = _locreq(__dirname); const app = new ( class extends App { config = { datastore_mongo : { host : "localhost" , port : 20723 , db_name : "sealious-playground" , }, upload_path : locreq.resolve( "uploaded_files" ), email : { from_address : "sealious-playground@example.com" , from_name : "Sealious playground app" , }, "www-server" : { port : 8080 , }, }; manifest = { name : "My ToDo list" , logo : resolve(__dirname, "../assets/logo.png" ), version : "0.0.1" , default_language : "en" , base_url : "localhost:8080" , admin_email : "admin@example.com" , colors : { primary : "#5294a1" , }, }; collections = { ...App.BaseCollections, tasks : new ( class extends Collection { fields = { title : new FieldTypes.Text(), done : new FieldTypes.Boolean(), }; defaultPolicy = new Policies.Public(); })(), }; })(); app.start();

Assuming you have the mongo database running, that's it! The above script creates a fully functional REST API with field validation, error messages, etc. Try sending as POST message to http://localhost:8080/api/v1/collections/tasks to see the API in action. You can learn more about the endpoints created by Sealious for each collection in ./endpoints.remarkup doc file.

The app created by the above code also has some handy ORM-style methods to access and modify items within the collection:

lang=typescript import {Context} from "sealious" ; const tasks = app.collections.tasks.list( new Context(app)).fetch()

To learn more about the ORM methods, see ./orm.remarkup doc file.

Learning Resources

Examples

It's best to learn by example. Here are some applications written with the current version of Sealious:

Sealious Playground - simple TODO app written in Sealious and Hotwire. Contains docker setup for mongo, linting, typescript etc. Good starting point for a new app.

References

FAQ

How do I add a custom route?

Sealious uses koa and @koa/router to handle HTTP. To add a simple static route:

lang=typescript app.HTTPServer.router.get("/", async (ctx) => { ctx.body = html(/* HTML */ ` < body > < h1 > Hello, world! </ h1 > </ body > `); });

If you need to perform some user-specific tasks, or need to extract the context in order to call the database, use the extractContext Middleware:

lang=typescript import {Middlewares} from "sealious"; app.HTTPServer.router. get ("/", Middlewares.extractContext(), async (ctx) => { const {items: tasks} = await app.collections.tasks.list(ctx.$context). fetch (); ctx.body = html( ` <body> <h1>My To do list</h1> {tasks.map(task=>task. get ("title")). join ("")} </body> `); });

How do I serve static files?

lang=typescript app.HTTPServer.addStaticRoute( "/" , locreq.resolve( "public" ));

How do I set up SMTP?

When mailer isn't specified, Sealious log messages to stdout instead of sending them via email. To make it use an SMTP connection, add the following to the app definition:

lang=typescript import { SMTPMailer } from "sealious" ; const app = new ( class extends App { config = { }; mailer = new SMTPMailer({ host : "localhost" , port : 1025 , user : "any" , password : "any" , }); })();

How do I change a policy for a built-in collection?

lang=typescript const app = new ( class extends App { config = { }; manifest = { }; collections = { ...App.BaseCollections, users: App.BaseCollections.users.setPolicy( "create" , new Policies. Public () ), }; })();

How do I add a field to a built-in collection?

lang=typescript import {Collections} from "sealious" ; const app = new ( class extends App { config = { }; manifest = { }; collections = { ...App.BaseCollections, users : new ( class users extends Collections . users { fields = { ...App.BaseCollections.users.fields, description : new FieldTypes.Text(), }; })(), }; })();

How to create a custom login endpoint?

lang=typescript function LoginForm (username: string = "" , error_message?: string) { return ` <form method= "POST" action= "/login" > ${error_message ? `<div>${error_message}</div>` : "" } <label for = "username" > Username: <input id= "username" name= "username" type= "text" value= "${username}" required /> </label> <label for = "password" >Password: <input id= "password" name= "password" type= "password" value= "${username}" required /></label> <input type= "submit" value= "log in" /> </form> `; } const router = app.HTTPServer.router; router.get( "/login" , async (ctx) => { ctx.body = LoginForm(); }); router.post( "/login" , Middlewares.parseBody(), async (ctx) => { try { const session_id = await ctx.$app.collections.sessions.login( ctx.$body.username as string, ctx.$body.password as string ); ctx.cookies.set( "sealious-session" , session_id, { maxAge: 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 , secure: ctx.request.protocol === "https" , overwrite: true , }); ctx.redirect( "/user" ); ctx.status = 303 ; } catch (e) { ctx.body = LoginForm(ctx.$body.username as string, e.message); } });

How to set up a default value to a field?

It's possible, but currently not pretty. This will be fixed in the future.

lang=typescript const tasks = new ( class extends Collection { fields = { title : new FieldTypes.Text(), done : new ( class extends FieldTypes . Boolean { hasDefaultValue = () => true ; async getDefaultValue() { return false ; } })(), }; defaultPolicy = new Policies.Public(); })();

How to sort by modification/creation time?

lang=typescript app.collections.entries .suList() .sort({ "_metadata.modified_at" : "desc" }) // or: _metadata.created_at .fetch();

How to add custom validation to a collection?

lang=typescript export class CollectionWithComplexValidation extends Collection { fields = { color : new FieldTypes.Color(), }; async init(app: App, name : string): Promise < void > { await super .init(app, name); this .on( "before:create" , async ([context, item]) => { if (project.body.raw_input.name.includes( "green" )) { throw new ValidationError( "Green is not a creative color" ); } }); this .on( "before:edit" , async ([context, project]) => { if (project.body.raw_input.name.includes( "green" )) { throw new ValidationError( "Green is not a creative color" ); } }); } defaultPolicy = new Policies.Public(); }

How to do one-time collection populate?

lang=typescript, name=collection.ts const my_collection = new ( class extends Collection { async populate(): Promise < void > { if ( await this .app.Metadata.get( "my_collection_populated" )) { return ; } const app = this .app as TheApp; await this .app.Metadata.set( "my_collection_populated" , "true" ); } })();

lang=typescript, name = index .ts void app. start (). then (async () => { await app.collections.my_collection.populate(); });

How to send an email?

lang=typescript import { EmailTemplates } from "sealious" ; const message = await SimpleTemplate(ctx.$app, { text: "Click this link to finish registration:" , subject: "Rejestracja w zmagazynu.pl" , to: ctx.$body.email as string , buttons: [ { text: "Finish registration" , href: ` ${ctx.$app.manifest.base_url} /finish-registration?token= ${some_token} ` , }, ], }); message.send(ctx.$app);

Development

To run test outside of docker, run:

docker-compose up -d npm run test -cmd

If you want to debug the tests, run: