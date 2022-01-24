Sealious is a declarative node.js framework. It creates a full-featured REST-ful API (with user and session management) based on a declarative description of the database schema and policies.
All development is handled on Sealcode's Phabricator. A read-only mirror is stored on Github.
Install sealious with
npm install --save sealious. Then, in your index.ts:
lang=typescript
import { resolve } from "path";
import Sealious, { App, Collection, FieldTypes, Policies } from "sealious";
const locreq = _locreq(__dirname);
const app = new (class extends App {
config = {
datastore_mongo: {
host: "localhost",
port: 20723,
db_name: "sealious-playground",
},
upload_path: locreq.resolve("uploaded_files"),
email: {
from_address: "sealious-playground@example.com",
from_name: "Sealious playground app",
},
"www-server": {
port: 8080, //listen on this port
},
};
manifest = {
name: "My ToDo list",
logo: resolve(__dirname, "../assets/logo.png"),
version: "0.0.1",
default_language: "en",
base_url: "localhost:8080",
admin_email: "admin@example.com",
colors: {
primary: "#5294a1",
},
};
collections = {
...App.BaseCollections,
tasks: new (class extends Collection {
fields = {
title: new FieldTypes.Text(),
done: new FieldTypes.Boolean(),
};
defaultPolicy = new Policies.Public();
})(),
};
})();
app.start();
Assuming you have the mongo database running, that's it! The above script
creates a fully functional REST API with field validation, error messages, etc.
Try sending as POST message to
http://localhost:8080/api/v1/collections/tasks
to see the API in action. You can learn more about the endpoints created by
Sealious for each collection in ./endpoints.remarkup doc
file.
The app created by the above code also has some handy ORM-style methods to access and modify items within the collection:
lang=typescript
import {Context} from "sealious";
const tasks = app.collections.tasks.list(new Context(app)).fetch()
To learn more about the ORM methods, see ./orm.remarkup doc file.
It's best to learn by example. Here are some applications written with the current version of Sealious:
Sealious uses
koa and @koa/router to handle HTTP. To add a simple static route:
lang=typescript
app.HTTPServer.router.get("/", async (ctx) => {
ctx.body = html(/* HTML */ `
<body>
<h1>Hello, world!</h1>
</body>
`);
});
If you need to perform some user-specific tasks, or need to extract the context in order to call the database, use the
extractContext Middleware:
lang=typescript
import {Middlewares} from "sealious";
app.HTTPServer.router.get("/", Middlewares.extractContext(), async (ctx) => {
const {items: tasks} = await app.collections.tasks.list(ctx.$context).fetch();
ctx.body = html(/* HTML */ `
<body>
<h1>My To do list</h1>
{tasks.map(task=>task.get("title")).join("")}
</body>
`);
});
lang=typescript
app.HTTPServer.addStaticRoute("/", locreq.resolve("public"));
When mailer isn't specified, Sealious log messages to
stdout instead of
sending them via email. To make it use an SMTP connection, add the following to
the app definition:
lang=typescript
import { SMTPMailer } from "sealious";
// in app definition:
const app = new (class extends App {
config = {
/* ... */
};
mailer = new SMTPMailer({
host: "localhost",
port: 1025,
user: "any",
password: "any",
});
})();
lang=typescript
const app = new (class extends App {
config = {
/* ... */
};
manifest = {
/* ... */
};
collections = {
...App.BaseCollections,
users: App.BaseCollections.users.setPolicy(
"create",
new Policies.Public()
),
};
})();
lang=typescript
import {Collections} from "sealious";
const app = new (class extends App {
config = {
/* ... */
};
manifest = {
/* ... */
};
collections = {
...App.BaseCollections,
users: new (class users extends Collections.users {
fields = {
...App.BaseCollections.users.fields,
description: new FieldTypes.Text(),
};
})(),
};
})();
lang=typescript
function LoginForm(username: string = "", error_message?: string) {
return /* HTML */ `
<form method="POST" action="/login">
${error_message ? `<div>${error_message}</div>` : ""}
<label for="username">
Username:
<input
id="username"
name="username"
type="text"
value="${username}"
required
/>
</label>
<label for="password"
>Password:
<input
id="password"
name="password"
type="password"
value="${username}"
required
/></label>
<input type="submit" value="log in" />
</form>
`;
}
const router = app.HTTPServer.router;
router.get("/login", async (ctx) => {
ctx.body = LoginForm();
});
router.post("/login", Middlewares.parseBody(), async (ctx) => {
try {
const session_id = await ctx.$app.collections.sessions.login(
ctx.$body.username as string,
ctx.$body.password as string
);
ctx.cookies.set("sealious-session", session_id, {
maxAge: 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 7,
secure: ctx.request.protocol === "https",
overwrite: true,
});
ctx.redirect("/user");
ctx.status = 303; // more standards- and hotwire-friendly
} catch (e) {
ctx.body = LoginForm(ctx.$body.username as string, e.message);
}
});
It's possible, but currently not pretty. This will be fixed in the future.
lang=typescript
const tasks = new (class extends Collection {
fields = {
title: new FieldTypes.Text(),
done: new (class extends FieldTypes.Boolean {
hasDefaultValue = () => true;
async getDefaultValue() {
return false;
}
})(),
};
defaultPolicy = new Policies.Public();
})();
lang=typescript
app.collections.entries
.suList()
.sort({ "_metadata.modified_at": "desc" }) // or: _metadata.created_at
.fetch();
lang=typescript
export class CollectionWithComplexValidation extends Collection {
fields = {
color: new FieldTypes.Color(),
};
async init(app: App, name: string): Promise<void> {
await super.init(app, name);
this.on("before:create", async ([context, item]) => {
// item.body.raw_input - contains all fields passed during creation
if (project.body.raw_input.name.includes("green")) {
throw new ValidationError("Green is not a creative color");
}
});
this.on("before:edit", async ([context, project]) => {
// item.body.raw_input - contains all fields passed to PUT or PATCH. If empty then it means that the user did not change the value
if (project.body.raw_input.name.includes("green")) {
throw new ValidationError("Green is not a creative color");
}
});
}
defaultPolicy = new Policies.Public();
}
lang=typescript, name=collection.ts
const my_collection = new (class extends Collection {
// ...
async populate(): Promise<void> {
if (await this.app.Metadata.get("my_collection_populated")) {
return;
}
const app = this.app as TheApp;
// create the resources here using the regular CRUD functions
await this.app.Metadata.set("my_collection_populated", "true");
}
})();
lang=typescript, name=index.ts
void app.start().then(async () => {
await app.collections.my_collection.populate();
});
lang=typescript
import { EmailTemplates } from "sealious";
const message = await SimpleTemplate(ctx.$app, {
text: "Click this link to finish registration:",
subject: "Rejestracja w zmagazynu.pl",
to: ctx.$body.email as string,
buttons: [
{
text: "Finish registration",
href: `${ctx.$app.manifest.base_url}/finish-registration?token=${some_token}`,
},
],
});
message.send(ctx.$app);
To run test outside of docker, run:
docker-compose up -d
npm run test-cmd
If you want to debug the tests, run:
npm run test-cmd -- --debug