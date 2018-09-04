openbase logo
seajs

by seajs
3.0.3 (see all)

A Module Loader for the Web

Overview

Readme

A Module Loader for the Web

Sea.js is a module loader for the web. It is designed to change the way that you organize JavaScript. With Sea.js, it is pleasure to build scalable web applications.

The official site: https://seajs.github.io/seajs/

Questions?

If you have any questions, please feel free to ask through New Issue.

Reporting an Issue

Make sure the problem you're addressing is reproducible. Use http://jsbin.com/ or http://jsfiddle.net/ to provide a test page. Indicate what browsers the issue can be reproduced in. What version of Sea.js is the issue reproducible in. Is it reproducible after updating to the latest version?

License

Sea.js is available under the terms of the MIT License.

