Seafox

A blazing fast 100% spec compliant, self-hosted javascript parser written in Typescript.

Features

Conforms to the standard ECMAScript® 2021 (ECMA-262 11th Edition) language specification

Support for additional ECMAScript features for Web Browsers

Optionally track syntactic node locations

Emits an ESTree-compatible abstract syntax tree

Lexical analysis

No backtracking

Low memory usage

Insane performance both on desktop computers and handheld devices

Twice as fast as other Javascript parsers

Very well tested (~33 000 unit tests with full code coverage)

Lightweight - ~84 KB minified

Installation

npm install seafox --save-dev

API

Seafox generates AST according to ESTree AST format, and can be used to perform syntactic analysis (parsing) or lexical analysis (tokenization) of a JavaScript program, and with ES2015 and later a JavaScript program can be either a script or a module.

The parse method exposed by Seafox takes an optional options object which allows you to specify whether to parse in script mode (the default) or in module mode.

This is the available options:

{ module ?: boolean; loc: false ; disableWebCompat: false ; raw: false ; directives: false ; globalReturn: false ; impliedStrict: false ; preserveParens: false ; onToken: function ( ) {} }

Example usage:

import { parseScript, parseModule, parse } from './seafox' ; parseScript( '({x: [y] = 0} = 1)' ); parseModule( '({x: [y] = 0} = 1)' , { directives: true , raw: true }); parse( '({x: [y] = 0} = 1)' , { module : true }); parse('({x: [y] = 0 } = 1 ) ');

Lexical analysis

Lexical analysis can only be done during parsing and accepts only a function type as the option

parseScript( 'foo = bar' , { onToken: () => {}});

The callback function have 4 arguments.

Arguments Description token The token to be extracted value Value of the extracted token start Start position of the extracted token end End position of the extracted token

The loc option needs to be enabled for start and end . Otherwise this values will be set to undefined

Performance

Seafox is developed for performance and low memory usage, and the parser is about 2x - 4x faster than all other javascript parsers.