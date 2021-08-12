A blazing fast 100% spec compliant, self-hosted javascript parser written in Typescript.
npm install seafox --save-dev
Seafox generates
AST according to ESTree AST format, and can be used to perform syntactic analysis (parsing) or lexical analysis (tokenization) of a JavaScript program, and with
ES2015 and later a JavaScript program can be either a script or a module.
The
parse method exposed by
Seafox takes an optional
options object which allows you to specify whether to parse in
script mode (the default) or in
module mode.
This is the available options:
{
// Allow parsing using Module as the goal symbol
module?: boolean;
// The flag to enable start and end offsets and line/column location information to each node
loc: false;
// Disable web compatibility
disableWebCompat: false;
// The flag to attach raw property to each literal and identifier node
raw: false;
// Enabled directives
directives: false;
// The flag to allow return in the global scope
globalReturn: false;
// The flag to enable implied strict mode
impliedStrict: false;
// Enable non-standard parenthesized expression node
preserveParens: false;
// Allows token extraction. Accepts only a function
onToken: function() {}
}
Example usage:
import { parseScript, parseModule, parse } from './seafox';
parseScript('({x: [y] = 0} = 1)');
parseModule('({x: [y] = 0} = 1)', { directives: true, raw: true });
parse('({x: [y] = 0} = 1)', { module: true });
parse('({x: [y] = 0} = 1)');
Lexical analysis can only be done during parsing and accepts only a function type as the option
parseScript('foo = bar', { onToken: () => {}});
The callback function have 4 arguments.
|Arguments
|Description
token
|The token to be extracted
value
|Value of the extracted token
start
|Start position of the extracted token
end
|End position of the extracted token
The
loc option needs to be enabled for
start and
end. Otherwise this values will be set to
undefined
Seafox is developed for performance and low memory usage, and the parser is about 2x - 4x faster than all other javascript parsers.