This node module allows you to scrape search engines concurrently with different proxies.
Se-scraper supports the following search engines:
This module uses puppeteer and a modified version of puppeteer-cluster. It was created by the Developer of GoogleScraper, a module with 1800 Stars on Github.
You need a working installation of node and the npm package manager.
For example, if you are using Ubuntu 18.04, you can install node and npm with the following commands:
sudo apt update;
sudo apt install nodejs;
# recent version of npm
curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_10.x -o nodesource_setup.sh;
sudo bash nodesource_setup.sh;
sudo apt install npm;
Chrome and puppeteer need some additional libraries to run on ubuntu.
This command will install dependencies:
# install all that is needed by chromium browser. Maybe not everything needed
sudo apt-get install gconf-service libasound2 libatk1.0-0 libc6 libcairo2 libcups2 libdbus-1-3 libexpat1 libfontconfig1 libgcc1 libgconf-2-4 libgdk-pixbuf2.0-0 libglib2.0-0 libgtk-3-0 libnspr4 libpango-1.0-0 libpangocairo-1.0-0 libstdc++6 libx11-6 libx11-xcb1 libxcb1 libxcomposite1 libxcursor1 libxdamage1 libxext6 libxfixes3 libxi6 libxrandr2 libxrender1 libxss1 libxtst6 ca-certificates fonts-liberation libappindicator1 libnss3 lsb-release xdg-utils wget;
Install se-scraper by entering the following command in your terminal
npm install se-scraper
If you don't want puppeteer to download a complete chromium browser, add this variable to your environment. Then this module is not guaranteed to run out of the box.
export PUPPETEER_SKIP_CHROMIUM_DOWNLOAD=1
I will maintain a public docker image of se-scraper. Pull the docker image with the command:
docker pull tschachn/se-scraper
Confirm that the docker image was correctly pulled:
docker image ls
Should show something like that:
tschachn/se-scraper latest 897e1aeeba78 21 minutes ago 1.29GB
You can check the latest tag here. In the example below, the latest tag is latest. This will most likely remain latest in the future.
Run the docker image and map the internal port 3000 to the external port 3000:
$ docker run -p 3000:3000 tschachn/se-scraper:latest
Running on http://0.0.0.0:3000
When the image is running, you may start scrape jobs via HTTP API:
curl -XPOST http://0.0.0.0:3000 -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"browser_config": {
"random_user_agent": true
},
"scrape_config": {
"search_engine": "google",
"keywords": ["test"],
"num_pages": 1
}
}'
Many thanks goes to slotix for his tremendous help in setting up a docker image.
Create a file named
minimal.js with the following contents
const se_scraper = require('se-scraper');
(async () => {
let scrape_job = {
search_engine: 'google',
keywords: ['lets go boys'],
num_pages: 1,
};
var results = await se_scraper.scrape({}, scrape_job);
console.dir(results, {depth: null, colors: true});
})();
Start scraping by firing up the command
node minimal.js
Create a file named
run.js with the following contents
const se_scraper = require('se-scraper');
(async () => {
let browser_config = {
debug_level: 1,
output_file: 'examples/results/data.json',
};
let scrape_job = {
search_engine: 'google',
keywords: ['news', 'se-scraper'],
num_pages: 1,
// add some cool google search settings
google_settings: {
gl: 'us', // The gl parameter determines the Google country to use for the query.
hl: 'en', // The hl parameter determines the Google UI language to return results.
start: 0, // Determines the results offset to use, defaults to 0.
num: 100, // Determines the number of results to show, defaults to 10. Maximum is 100.
},
};
var scraper = new se_scraper.ScrapeManager(browser_config);
await scraper.start();
var results = await scraper.scrape(scrape_job);
console.dir(results, {depth: null, colors: true});
await scraper.quit();
})();
Start scraping by firing up the command
node run.js
I really help and love your help! However scraping is a dirty business and it often takes me a lot of time to find failing selectors or missing JS logic. So if any search engine does not yield the results of your liking, please create a static test case similar to this static test of google that fails. I will try to correct se-scraper then.
That's how you would proceed:
se-scraper will create one browser instance per proxy. So the maximal amount of concurrency is equivalent to the number of proxies plus one (your own IP).
const se_scraper = require('se-scraper');
(async () => {
let browser_config = {
debug_level: 1,
output_file: 'examples/results/proxyresults.json',
proxy_file: '/home/nikolai/.proxies', // one proxy per line
log_ip_address: true,
};
let scrape_job = {
search_engine: 'google',
keywords: ['news', 'scrapeulous.com', 'incolumitas.com', 'i work too much', 'what to do?', 'javascript is hard'],
num_pages: 1,
};
var scraper = new se_scraper.ScrapeManager(browser_config);
await scraper.start();
var results = await scraper.scrape(scrape_job);
console.dir(results, {depth: null, colors: true});
await scraper.quit();
})();
With a proxy file such as
socks5://53.34.23.55:55523
socks4://51.11.23.22:22222
This will scrape with three browser instance each having their own IP address. Unfortunately, it is currently not possible to scrape with different proxies per tab. Chromium does not support that.
You can define your own scraper class and use it within se-scraper.
Check this example out that defines a custom scraper for Ecosia.
se-scraper scrapes search engines only. In order to introduce concurrency into this library, it is necessary to define the scraping model. Then we can decide how we divide and conquer.
What are common scraping resources?
se-scraper should be able to run without any concurrency at all. This is the default case. No concurrency means only one browser/tab is searching at the time.
For concurrent use, we will make use of a modified puppeteer-cluster library.
One scrape job is properly defined by
google
M pages
N keywords/queries
K proxies and
K+1 browser instances (because when we have no proxies available, we will scrape with our dedicated IP)
Then se-scraper will create
K+1 dedicated browser instances with a unique ip address. Each browser will get
N/(K+1) keywords and will issue
N/(K+1) * M total requests to the search engine.
The problem is that puppeteer-cluster library does only allow identical options for subsequent new browser instances. Therefore, it is not trivial to launch a cluster of browsers with distinct proxy settings. Right now, every browser has the same options. It's not possible to set options on a per browser basis.
Solution:
workerInstance() in https://github.com/thomasdondorf/puppeteer-cluster/blob/master/src/Cluster.ts I wrote an issue here. I ended up doing this.
Scraping is done with a headless chromium browser using the automation library puppeteer. Puppeteer is a Node library which provides a high-level API to control headless Chrome or Chromium over the DevTools Protocol.
The chromium browser is started with the following flags to prevent scraping detection.
var ADDITIONAL_CHROME_FLAGS = [
'--disable-infobars',
'--window-position=0,0',
'--ignore-certifcate-errors',
'--ignore-certifcate-errors-spki-list',
'--no-sandbox',
'--disable-setuid-sandbox',
'--disable-dev-shm-usage',
'--disable-accelerated-2d-canvas',
'--disable-gpu',
'--window-size=1920x1080',
'--hide-scrollbars',
'--disable-notifications',
];
Furthermore, to avoid loading unnecessary ressources and to speed up scraping a great deal, we instruct chrome to not load images and css and media:
await page.setRequestInterception(true);
page.on('request', (req) => {
let type = req.resourceType();
const block = ['stylesheet', 'font', 'image', 'media'];
if (block.includes(type)) {
req.abort();
} else {
req.continue();
}
});
Consider the following resources:
se-scraper implements the countermeasures against headless chrome detection proposed on those sites.
Most recent detection counter measures can be found here:
se-scraper makes use of those anti detection techniques.
To check whether evasion works, you can test it by passing
test_evasion flag to the config:
let config = {
// check if headless chrome escapes common detection techniques
test_evasion: true
};
It will create a screenshot named
headless-test-result.png in the directory where the scraper was started that shows whether all test have passed.
Use se-scraper by calling it with a script such as the one below.
const se_scraper = require('se-scraper');
// those options need to be provided on startup
// and cannot give to se-scraper on scrape() calls
let browser_config = {
// the user agent to scrape with
user_agent: 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/77.0.3835.0 Safari/537.36',
// if random_user_agent is set to True, a random user agent is chosen
random_user_agent: false,
// whether to select manual settings in visible mode
set_manual_settings: false,
// log ip address data
log_ip_address: false,
// log http headers
log_http_headers: false,
// how long to sleep between requests. a random sleep interval within the range [a,b]
// is drawn before every request. empty string for no sleeping.
sleep_range: '',
// which search engine to scrape
search_engine: 'google',
compress: false, // compress
// whether debug information should be printed
// level 0: print nothing
// level 1: print most important info
// ...
// level 4: print all shit nobody wants to know
debug_level: 1,
keywords: ['nodejs rocks',],
// whether to start the browser in headless mode
headless: true,
// specify flags passed to chrome here
chrome_flags: [],
// the number of pages to scrape for each keyword
num_pages: 1,
// path to output file, data will be stored in JSON
output_file: '',
// whether to also passthru all the html output of the serp pages
html_output: false,
// whether to return a screenshot of serp pages as b64 data
screen_output: false,
// whether to prevent images, css, fonts and media from being loaded
// will speed up scraping a great deal
block_assets: true,
// path to js module that extends functionality
// this module should export the functions:
// get_browser, handle_metadata, close_browser
//custom_func: resolve('examples/pluggable.js'),
custom_func: '',
throw_on_detection: false,
// use a proxy for all connections
// example: 'socks5://78.94.172.42:1080'
// example: 'http://118.174.233.10:48400'
proxy: '',
// a file with one proxy per line. Example:
// socks5://78.94.172.42:1080
// http://118.174.233.10:48400
proxy_file: '',
// whether to use proxies only
// when this is set to true, se-scraper will not use
// your default IP address
use_proxies_only: false,
// check if headless chrome escapes common detection techniques
// this is a quick test and should be used for debugging
test_evasion: false,
apply_evasion_techniques: true,
// settings for puppeteer-cluster
puppeteer_cluster_config: {
timeout: 30 * 60 * 1000, // max timeout set to 30 minutes
monitor: false,
concurrency: Cluster.CONCURRENCY_BROWSER,
maxConcurrency: 1,
}
};
(async () => {
// scrape config can change on each scrape() call
let scrape_config = {
// which search engine to scrape
search_engine: 'google',
// an array of keywords to scrape
keywords: ['cat', 'mouse'],
// the number of pages to scrape for each keyword
num_pages: 2,
// OPTIONAL PARAMS BELOW:
google_settings: {
gl: 'us', // The gl parameter determines the Google country to use for the query.
hl: 'fr', // The hl parameter determines the Google UI language to return results.
start: 0, // Determines the results offset to use, defaults to 0.
num: 100, // Determines the number of results to show, defaults to 10. Maximum is 100.
},
// instead of keywords you can specify a keyword_file. this overwrites the keywords array
keyword_file: '',
// how long to sleep between requests. a random sleep interval within the range [a,b]
// is drawn before every request. empty string for no sleeping.
sleep_range: '',
// path to output file, data will be stored in JSON
output_file: 'output.json',
// whether to prevent images, css, fonts from being loaded
// will speed up scraping a great deal
block_assets: false,
// check if headless chrome escapes common detection techniques
// this is a quick test and should be used for debugging
test_evasion: false,
apply_evasion_techniques: true,
// log ip address data
log_ip_address: false,
// log http headers
log_http_headers: false,
};
let results = await se_scraper.scrape(browser_config, scrape_config);
console.dir(results, {depth: null, colors: true});
})();
You can add your custom query string parameters to the configuration object by specifying a
google_settings key. In general:
{{search engine}}_settings.
For example you can customize your google search with the following config:
let scrape_config = {
search_engine: 'google',
// use specific search engine parameters for various search engines
google_settings: {
google_domain: 'google.com',
gl: 'us', // The gl parameter determines the Google country to use for the query.
hl: 'us', // The hl parameter determines the Google UI language to return results.
start: 0, // Determines the results offset to use, defaults to 0.
num: 100, // Determines the number of results to show, defaults to 10. Maximum is 100.
},
}