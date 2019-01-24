Convert SDP blobs to and from JSON

What is this?

Ever taken a peek at the data blobs that get sent back and forth in WebRTC signalling? Yeah, that mess of line-oriented data is SDP. But sometimes you want to have that data available in JSON, like if you want to use XMPP Jingle for signalling.

This library will convert raw SDP into JSON that mirrors the structure of XMPP Jingle content, making it simple to convert the SDP data into an XMPP stanza with any of the various JS XMPP libraries, such as stanza.io, or xmpp-ftw.

And since you're working with WebRTC, be sure to check out simplewebrtc.

Installing

npm install sdp-jingle-json

Building bundled/minified version (for AMD, etc)

$ grunt

The bundled and minified files will be in the generated build directory.

How to use it

var sjj = require ( 'sdp-jingle-json' ); var json = sjj.toSessionJSON(sdpBlob, { creators: [ 'initiator' , 'initiator' ], role: 'initiator' , direction: 'outgoing' }); var sdp = sjj.toSessionSDP(jsonSession, { role: 'responder' , direction: 'incoming' });

You can also use toMediaSDP and toMediaJSON to convert only a single media section.

See it in action

Open the convert.html file and enter in SDP or JSON to see how it converts back and forth.

Jingle JSON

The format for the generated JSON content is:

{ "action" : "" , "initiator" : "" , "responder" : "" , "sid" : "" , "groups" : [ { "semantics" : "" , "contents" : [], } ], "contents" : [ { "name" : "" , "creator" : "" , "senders" : "" , "application" : { "applicationType" : "rtp" , "media" : "" , "ssrc" : "" , "sourceGroups" : [ { "semantics" : "" , "sources" : [ "" ] } ], "sources" : [ { "ssrc" : "" , "parameters: [ { " key ": " ", " value ": " " } //... ] } //... ], " bandwidth ": " ", " bandwidthType ": " ", " headerExtensions ": [ { " id ": " ", " uri ": " ", " senders ": " " } //... ], " payloads ": [ { " id ": " ", " channels ": " ", " clockrate ": " ", " maxptime ": " ", " ptime ": " ", " name ": " ", " parameters ": [ { " key ": " ", " value ": " " } //... ], " feedback ": [ { " type ": " ", " subtype ": " ", " value ": " " } //... ] } ], " encryption ": [ { " cipherSuite ": " ", " keyParams ": " ", " sessionParams ": " ", " tag ": " " } //... ] }, " transport ": { // ---- ICE UDP transport " transportType ": " iceUdp ", " ufrag ": " ", " pwd ": " ", " setup ": " ", " candidates ": [ { " component ": " ", " foundation ": " ", " generation ": " ", " id ": " ", " ip ": " ", " network ": " ", " port ": " ", " priority ": " ", " protocol ": " ", " relAddr ": " ", " relPort ": " ", " type ": " " } //... ], " fingerprints ": [ { " hash ": " ", " value ": " " } // ... ] } } //... ] }

License

MIT

Created By

SDP-Jingle-JSON is derived, in collaboration, from the work done by Philipp Hancke for strophe.jingle.