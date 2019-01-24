Convert SDP blobs to and from JSON
Ever taken a peek at the data blobs that get sent back and forth in WebRTC signalling? Yeah, that mess of line-oriented data is SDP. But sometimes you want to have that data available in JSON, like if you want to use XMPP Jingle for signalling.
This library will convert raw SDP into JSON that mirrors the structure of XMPP Jingle content, making it simple to convert the SDP data into an XMPP stanza with any of the various JS XMPP libraries, such as stanza.io, or xmpp-ftw.
npm install sdp-jingle-json
$ grunt
The bundled and minified files will be in the generated
build directory.
var sjj = require('sdp-jingle-json');
// I have SDP, but want JSON:
var json = sjj.toSessionJSON(sdpBlob, {
creators: ['initiator', 'initiator'], // Who created the media contents
role: 'initiator', // Which side of the offer/answer are we acting as
direction: 'outgoing' // Are we parsing SDP that we are sending or receiving?
});
// I have JSON (a dictionary of session and content descriptions), but want SDP:
var sdp = sjj.toSessionSDP(jsonSession, {
role: 'responder',
direction: 'incoming'
});
You can also use
toMediaSDP and
toMediaJSON to convert only a single media section.
Open the
convert.html file and enter in SDP or JSON to see how it converts back and forth.
The format for the generated JSON content is:
{
"action": "",
"initiator": "",
"responder": "",
"sid": "",
// ---- Content payload
"groups": [
{
"semantics": "",
"contents": [],
} //...
],
"contents": [
{
"name": "",
"creator": "",
"senders": "",
"application": {
// ---- RTP description
"applicationType": "rtp",
"media": "",
"ssrc": "",
"sourceGroups": [
{
"semantics": "",
"sources": [
"" //...
]
} //...
],
"sources": [
{
"ssrc": "",
"parameters: [
{
"key": "",
"value": ""
} //...
]
} //...
],
"bandwidth": "",
"bandwidthType": "",
"headerExtensions": [
{
"id": "",
"uri": "",
"senders": ""
} //...
],
"payloads": [
{
"id": "",
"channels": "",
"clockrate": "",
"maxptime": "",
"ptime": "",
"name": "",
"parameters": [
{
"key": "",
"value": ""
} //...
],
"feedback": [
{
"type": "",
"subtype": "",
"value": ""
} //...
]
}
],
"encryption": [
{
"cipherSuite": "",
"keyParams": "",
"sessionParams": "",
"tag": ""
} //...
]
},
"transport": {
// ---- ICE UDP transport
"transportType": "iceUdp",
"ufrag": "",
"pwd": "",
"setup": "",
"candidates": [
{
"component": "",
"foundation": "",
"generation": "",
"id": "",
"ip": "",
"network": "",
"port": "",
"priority": "",
"protocol": "",
"relAddr": "",
"relPort": "",
"type": ""
} //...
],
"fingerprints": [
{
"hash": "",
"value": ""
} // ...
]
}
} //...
]
}
MIT
SDP-Jingle-JSON is derived, in collaboration, from the work done by Philipp Hancke for strophe.jingle.