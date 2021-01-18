prefixCls String prefixCls of this component

className String additional css class of root dom node

style Object additional style of root dom node

dateRender (current, value) => React.Node date cell

renderSidebar () => React.Node side bar

renderFooter (mode) => React.Node extra footer

value moment current value like input's value

defaultValue moment defaultValue like input's defaultValue

locale Object import from 'rc-calendar/lib/locale/en_US' calendar locale

format String | String[] depends on whether you set timePicker and your locale use to format/parse date(without time) value to/from input. When an array is provided, all values are used for parsing and first value for display.

disabledDate Function(current:moment):Boolean whether to disable select of current date

disabledTime Function(current:moment):Object a function which return a object with member of disabledHours/disabledMinutes/disabledSeconds according to rc-time-picker

showDateInput Boolean true whether to show input on top of calendar panel

showWeekNumber Boolean false whether to show week number of year

showToday Boolean true whether to show today button

showOk Boolean auto whether has ok button in footer

timePicker React Element rc-timer-picker/lib/module/panel element

onSelect Function(date: moment) called when a date is selected from calendar

onClear Function() called when a date is cleared from calendar

onChange Function(date: moment) called when a date is changed inside calendar (next year/next month/keyboard)

onOk Function(date: moment) called when ok button is pressed, only if it's visible

dateInputPlaceholder String date input's placeholder

mode enum('time', 'date', 'month', 'year', 'decade') 'date' control which kind of panel should be shown

onPanelChange Function(date: moment, mode) called when panel changed

clearIcon ReactNode specific the clear icon.