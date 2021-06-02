ssb-server is an open source peer-to-peer log store used as a database, identity provider, and messaging system. It has:
ssb-server behaves just like a Kappa Architecture DB.
In the background, it syncs with known peers.
Peers do not have to be trusted, and can share logs and files on behalf of other peers, as each log is an unforgeable append-only message feed.
This means ssb-servers comprise a global gossip-protocol mesh without any host dependencies.
If you are looking to use ssb-server to run a pub, consider using ssb-minimal-pub-server instead.
Join us in #scuttlebutt on Libera Chat.
How to Install
ssb-server and create a working pub
curl -o- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nvm-sh/nvm/v0.34.0/install.sh | bash
npm install -g node-gyp
apt-get install autotools-dev automake
nvm install 10
nvm alias default 10
Then to add
ssb-server to your available CLI commands, install it using the
-g global flag:
npm install -g ssb-server
nano ~/run-server.sh and input:
#!/bin/bash
while true; do
ssb-server start
sleep 3
done
Be sure to start the pub server from this script (as shown in step 10), as this script will run the pub server and restart it even if it crashes.
mkdir ~/.ssb/
nano ~/.ssb/config and input:
{
"connections": {
"incoming": {
"net": [
{ "scope": "public", "host": "0.0.0.0", "external": "Your Host Name or Public IP", "transform": "shs", "port": 8008 }
]
},
"outgoing": {
"net": [{ "transform": "shs" }]
}
}
}
Now run
sh ~/run-server.sh in a detachable session (e.g. screens)
Detach the session and run
ssb-server whoami to check to see if the server is working.
Now is the time to think of a really cool name for your new pub server. Once you have it run:
ssb-server publish --type about --about {pub-id (this is the output from ssb-server whoami)} --name {Your pubs awesome name}
ssb-server invite.create 1 and send those codes to your friends.
Congratulations! You are now ready to scuttlebutt with your friends!
Note for those running
ssb-serverfrom a home computer. You will need to make sure that your router will allow connections to port 8008. Thus, you will need to forward port 8008 to the local IP address of the computer running the server (look up how to do this online). If you haven't done this step, when a client tries to connect to your server using the invite code, they will get an error that your invite code is not valid.
There are already several applications built on
ssb-server,
one of the best ways to learn about secure-scuttlebutt is to poke around in these applications.
It is recommended to get started with patchwork, and then look into git-ssb and patchbay.
ssb-server
Start the server with extra log detail Leave this running in its own terminal/window
ssb-server start --logging.level=info
var Server = require('ssb-server')
var config = require('ssb-config')
var fs = require('fs')
var path = require('path')
// add plugins
Server
.use(require('ssb-master'))
.use(require('ssb-gossip'))
.use(require('ssb-replicate'))
.use(require('ssb-backlinks'))
var server = Server(config)
// save an updated list of methods this server has made public
// in a location that ssb-client will know to check
var manifest = server.getManifest()
fs.writeFileSync(
path.join(config.path, 'manifest.json'), // ~/.ssb/manifest.json
JSON.stringify(manifest)
)
see: github.com/ssbc/ssb-config for custom configuration.
ssb-server Functions
There are a variety of ways to call
ssb-server methods, from a command line as well as in a javascript program.
The command
ssb-server can also used to call the running
ssb-server.
Now, in a separate terminal from the one where you ran
ssb-server start, you can run commands such as the following:
# publish a message
ssb-server publish --type post --text "My First Post!"
# stream all messages in all feeds, ordered by publish time
ssb-server feed
# stream all messages in all feeds, ordered by receive time
ssb-server log
# stream all messages by one feed, ordered by sequence number
ssb-server hist --id $FEED_ID
Note that the following involves using a separate JS package, called ssb-client. It is most suitable for connecting to a running
ssb-server and calling its methods. To see further distinctions between
ssb-server and
ssb-client, check out this handbook article.
var pull = require('pull-stream')
var Client = require('ssb-client')
// create a ssb-server client using default settings
// (server at localhost:8080, using key found at ~/.ssb/secret, and manifest we wrote to `~/.ssb/manifest.json` above)
Client(function (err, server) {
if (err) throw err
// publish a message
server.publish({ type: 'post', text: 'My First Post!' }, function (err, msg) {
// msg.key == hash(msg.value)
// msg.value.author == your id
// msg.value.content == { type: 'post', text: 'My First Post!' }
// ...
})
// stream all messages in all feeds, ordered by publish time
pull(
server.createFeedStream(),
pull.collect(function (err, msgs) {
// msgs[0].key == hash(msgs[0].value)
// msgs[0].value...
})
)
// stream all messages in all feeds, ordered by receive time
pull(
server.createLogStream(),
pull.collect(function (err, msgs) {
// msgs[0].key == hash(msgs[0].value)
// msgs[0].value...
})
)
// stream all messages by one feed, ordered by sequence number
pull(
server.createHistoryStream({ id: < feedId > }),
pull.collect(function (err, msgs) {
// msgs[0].key == hash(msgs[0].value)
// msgs[0].value...
})
)
})
ssb-server's message-based data structure makes it ideal for mail and forum applications (see Patchwork).
However, it is sufficiently general to be used to build:
Because
ssb-server doesn't depend on hosts, its users can synchronize over WiFi or any other connective medium, making it great for Sneakernets.
ssb-server is eventually-consistent with peers, and requires exterior coordination to create strictly-ordered transactions.
Therefore, by itself, it would probably make a poor choice for implementing a crypto-currency.
(We get asked that a lot.)
MIT