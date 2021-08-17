openbase logo
scule

by unjs
0.2.1 (see all)

String case utils🧵

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

327K

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

🧵 Scule

Install

Install using npm or yarn:

npm i scule
# or
yarn add scule

Import:

// CommonJS
const { pascalCase } = require('scule')

// ESM
import { pascalCase } from 'scule'

Notice: You may need to transpile package for legacy environments

Utils

pascalCase(str)

Splits string and joins by PascalCase convention (foo-bar => FooBar)

Remarks:

  • If an uppercase letter is followed by other uppercase letters (like FooBAR), they are preserved

camelCase

Splits string and joins by camelCase convention (foo-bar => fooBar)

kebabCase(str)

Splits string and joins by kebab-case convention (fooBar => foo-bar)

Remarks:

  • It does not preserve case

snakeCase

Splits string and joins by snake_case convention (foo-bar => foo_bar)

upperFirst(str)

Converts first character to upper case

lowerFirst(str)

Converts first character to lower case

splitByCase(str, splitters?)

  • Splits string by the splitters provided (default: ['-', '_', '/', '.])
  • Splits when case changes from lower to upper or upper to lower
  • Case is preserved in returned value
  • Is an irreversible function since splitters are omitted

License

MIT

