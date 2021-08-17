🧵 Scule

Install

Install using npm or yarn:

npm i scule yarn add scule

Import:

const { pascalCase } = require ( 'scule' ) import { pascalCase } from 'scule'

Notice: You may need to transpile package for legacy environments

Utils

Splits string and joins by PascalCase convention ( foo-bar => FooBar )

Remarks:

If an uppercase letter is followed by other uppercase letters (like FooBAR ), they are preserved

camelCase

Splits string and joins by camelCase convention ( foo-bar => fooBar )

Splits string and joins by kebab-case convention ( fooBar => foo-bar )

Remarks:

It does not preserve case

snakeCase

Splits string and joins by snake_case convention ( foo-bar => foo_bar )

Converts first character to upper case

Converts first character to lower case

Splits string by the splitters provided (default: ['-', '_', '/', '.] )

) Splits when case changes from lower to upper or upper to lower

Case is preserved in returned value

Is an irreversible function since splitters are omitted

License

MIT