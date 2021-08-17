Install using npm or yarn:
npm i scule
# or
yarn add scule
Import:
// CommonJS
const { pascalCase } = require('scule')
// ESM
import { pascalCase } from 'scule'
Notice: You may need to transpile package for legacy environments
pascalCase(str)
Splits string and joins by PascalCase convention (
foo-bar =>
FooBar)
Remarks:
FooBAR), they are preserved
camelCase
Splits string and joins by camelCase convention (
foo-bar =>
fooBar)
kebabCase(str)
Splits string and joins by kebab-case convention (
fooBar =>
foo-bar)
Remarks:
snakeCase
Splits string and joins by snake_case convention (
foo-bar =>
foo_bar)
upperFirst(str)
Converts first character to upper case
lowerFirst(str)
Converts first character to lower case
splitByCase(str, splitters?)
['-', '_', '/', '.])