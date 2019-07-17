Collision-resistant IDs optimized for horizontal scaling and performance.
A slim, alternative, and compatible implementation of cuid for node, also featuring a wide range of options, as well as custom random number generator support. It can serve as a drop-in replacement, and is also faster than cuid.
$ npm install --save scuid
var scuid = require( 'scuid' )
Generate an ID
var id = scuid()
> 'ciux3hs0x0000io10cusdm8r2'
Generate a slug
var slug = scuid.slug()
> '6x1i0r0'
Get the process' fingerprint
var fingerprint = scuid.fingerprint()
> 'io10'
Use a custom (P)RNG
// Create a random number generator;
// It has to have a method called `random`
var generator = {
random: function() {
return 5 // chosen by fair dice roll
}
}
// Create a custom scuid instance
var scuid = require( 'scuid' ).create({
rng: generator
})
Use other custom options
Note that fiddeling with these might make your IDs incompatible with cuid's guarantees.
var scuid = require( 'scuid' ).create({
prefix: 'c', // the ID's prefix
base: 36, // radix used in .toString() calls (2-36)
blockSize: 4, // block size to pad and trim to
fill: '0', // block padding character
pid: process.pid, // process ID
fingerprint: scuid.createFingerprint( [pid], [hostname] ), // Machine fingerprint
rng: Math, // Random number generator
})
Just like
cuid, collision resistance for both – slugs and IDs – is tested
over 1 million and 2 million iterations respectively.
To run the tests, run:
$ npm test
$ npm run compare
NANOBENCH version 2 | NANOBENCH version 2
> nanobench benchmark/index.js | > nanobench benchmark/cuid.js
|
# id ⨉ 1000000 <<< # id ⨉ 1000000
ok ~1 s (1 s + 439835 ns) <<< ok ~4.74 s (4 s + 737960551 ns)
|
# slug ⨉ 1000000 <<< # slug ⨉ 1000000
ok ~859 ms (0 s + 858990359 ns) <<< ok ~2.67 s (2 s + 665230762 ns)
|
# fingerprint ⨉ 1000000 >>> # fingerprint ⨉ 1000000
ok ~1.87 ms (0 s + 1870116 ns) >>> ok ~1.57 ms (0 s + 1571116 ns)
|
all benchmarks completed <<< all benchmarks completed
ok ~1.86 s (1 s + 861300310 ns) <<< ok ~7.4 s (7 s + 404762429 ns)