scuid

Collision-resistant IDs optimized for horizontal scaling and performance.

A slim, alternative, and compatible implementation of cuid for node, also featuring a wide range of options, as well as custom random number generator support. It can serve as a drop-in replacement, and is also faster than cuid.

Install via npm

$ npm install --save scuid

Usage

var scuid = require ( 'scuid' )

Generate an ID

var id = scuid() > 'ciux3hs0x0000io10cusdm8r2'

Generate a slug

var slug = scuid.slug() > '6x1i0r0'

Get the process' fingerprint

var fingerprint = scuid.fingerprint() > 'io10'

Use a custom (P)RNG

var generator = { random : function ( ) { return 5 } } var scuid = require ( 'scuid' ).create({ rng : generator })

Use other custom options

Note that fiddeling with these might make your IDs incompatible with cuid's guarantees.

var scuid = require ( 'scuid' ).create({ prefix : 'c' , base : 36 , blockSize : 4 , fill : '0' , pid : process.pid, fingerprint : scuid.createFingerprint( [pid], [hostname] ), rng : Math , })

Tests

Just like cuid , collision resistance for both – slugs and IDs – is tested over 1 million and 2 million iterations respectively. To run the tests, run:

npm test

Benchmarks

npm run compare